Off to a bad start (국문)

North Korea splashed icy water on South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s rapprochement offers — dubbed the “Berlin Initiative” after a speech Moon made there earlier in the month — as calls mount for tougher actions against the defiant leadership in Pyongyang.
Pyongyang did not even respond to Seoul’s proposal to hold military talks Friday, intended as a first step to ease security tensions and renew inter-Korean dialogue.
The Defense Ministry renewed the offer and gave his North Korean counterpart another week to R.S.V.P., according to Moon Sang-gyun, spokesman for the ministry.
Pyongyang also ignored a proposal by the Unification Ministry to hold talks to resume reunions of families separated during the Korean War.
The cold shoulder is unsurprising, given the audacious ways of young North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who wants to directly deal with Washington — and keep Seoul in the cold. Perhaps Moon has been rash in its proposals for talks.
The government may have wanted to act fast to underscore Moon’s shifting of policy towards North Korea. It should have made preliminary steps and worked out post-meeting measures before it proposed such important meetings.
As result, Seoul’s initiative received a chilly response from its allies too, Washington and Tokyo, as they were not fully consulted in advance. Seoul failed to carefully consider the international conditions as well as those on the ground on the Peninsula. Seoul lost out instead of gaining through its overtures to Pyongyang.
The international mood towards North Korea is not propitious for the Moon government. In recent economic talks with Beijing, Washington warned that it would impose additional sanctions on Chinese enterprises and individuals involved with North Korea.
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed a bill restricting North Korea’s overseas financial transactions and opposing any reopening of the inter-Korean industrial park in Kaesong.
Moreover, foreign media reports that North Korea may be preparing new ballistic missile launches from land and beneath the sea. North Korea would hardly be expected to sit down for military talks with South Korea while preoccupied with its provocative programs.
The government must become less idealistic. A presidential vision is important, but so is a realistic focus.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 22, Page 26
문재인 대통령의 ‘베를린 구상’이 남북군사회담 불발로 첫 스텝부터 꼬이고 말았다. 국방부가 판문점에서 남북군사회담을 열자고 지난 17일 제의했으나 회담 개최일인 어제까지 북한은 감감무소식이었다. 북한의 반응이 없자 문상균 국방부 대변인은 27일까지 기다리겠다고 어제 다시 제의했다. 북한은 통일부가 제의한 남북적십자회담에 대해서도 아무런 응답이 없는 상태다. 북한은 오히려 “추악한 보수 역적 무리를 박멸해야 한다”며 남남 갈등을 부추기고 있다.
정부가 처음 제의한 남북군사회담이 이렇게 꼬이고 있는 것은 준비 없이 서두른 면이 없지 않다. 대통령의 ‘베를린 구상’의 성과를 빨리 내야 한다는 강박감이 작용한 것 같다. 사실 정부가 이렇게 중요한 회담을 추진할 때는 사전 정지작업과 회담 이후의 대안까지 마련했어야 했다. 급하게 추진하다 보니 우방인 미국·일본의 협조를 구하지 않았다. 국제 여건과 북한 상황 평가도 부족했다. 그 결과 정부의 소나기식 남북회담 제의에 북한은 무반응이고, 미·일도 시큰둥하며 ‘대화할 때가 아니다’는 식이다.
현재 북한 문제는 정부의 판단과는 반대로 가고 있다. 미국은 대북제재를 위해 지난 19일 미·중 경제대화에서 북한과 거래한 중국 기업을 제재한다는 입장을 전달했다. 미 상원에선 같은 날 북한의 국제금융을 제한하고 개성공단 재개에 반대하는 법안을 발의했다. 그런가 하면 외신에는 북한이 2주 안에 새로운 탄도미사일을 발사하고, 잠수함발사탄도미사일(SLBM)의 발사 조짐도 있다는 보도가 나오고 있다. 북한이 이처럼 다양한 탄도미사일 발사를 준비하는 게 사실이라면 대화에 나오겠는가. 따라서 정부는 이제부터라도 명분보다 현실을 직시해야 한다. 대선 과정에서 내놓은 공약을 실천하는 것도 중요하지만 북핵을 둘러싸고 돌아가는 국제 정치의 흐름부터 냉정하게 짚어봐야 할 것이다.