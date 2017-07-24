[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] Local legal tech startups face strong opposition (국문)

Although legal tech companies are on a rapid rise globally, domestic startups are facing unfavorable conditions here in Korea, including the very legal system that they try to innovate.전 세계적으로 리걸 테크 회사들은 빠른 성장세를 보이고 있다. 하지만 한국 내 관련 스타트업들은 불리한 환경 속에서 고전을 면치 못하고 있다.“In the United States, courts base their decision on previous verdicts and precedents,” explained Lew Young-moo, a lawyer at a local law firm Join Law. “But the Korean legal system considers legislations as the principle source of law.”법무법인 '조인'의 유영무 변호사는 “미국은 사례 판례 중심의 법률 체계로 법원이 결정을 내리지만 한국은 법조문 중심으로 미국과 다르다”고 말했다.According to Lew, the legal system makes it difficult for Korean legal tech startups to flourish.유 변호사는 이 때문에 한국 리걸 테크 스타트업들이 어려움을 겪는다고 전했다.“Past cases are that much more important in the United States and they are open for the general public to view by the government,” said Lew. “But here, not only are they less important, the records of precedents are mostly undisclosed, which means startups cannot use them to provide the service of legal research.”그는 “미국은 사례와 판례 중심이라 데이터가 많이 축적·공개돼 있다”며 “하지만 한국은 판례가 덜 중요할 뿐 아니라 법원의 재판 판결문이 거의 비공개이다 보니 판결문 분석 등이 어렵다”고 설명했다.Legal research refers to the process of data research — including precedents, related articles etc. — a crucial element in the pre-trial process that could determine the outcome of a lawsuit. Companies in the United States such as Westlaw helps lawyers search through as much as some 40,000 different cases and legislations with just a single software, condensing the time used in the research process.법률 검색은 판례문, 관련 법률 등과 같은 데이터 검색을 의미한다. 재판의 결과를 좌우할 수 있는 중요한 재판 전 절차이다. 미국의 웨스트로 (Westlaw)와 같은 회사는 4만 건의 판례, 법령, 규제 등을 바탕으로 법률 검색 서비스를 제공해서 변호사들이 쉽게 검색할 수 있도록 돕는다.“It’s about information and data,” said Jeon Hye-young, a senior researcher at Hyundai Research Institute. “But while data on precedents are available in the United States, records on past cases in Korea only reveal simple facts. Without detailed data, it’s simply impossible to provide useful service.”현대경제연구원의 전해영 선임연구원은 국내 법 관련 스타트업에 대해 “정보와 데이터가 중요한데 국내에선 그걸 찾기가 어렵다”며 “미국에서는 그 내용이 자세하게 제공되는데 국내에선 판결과 관련해 단순한 사실관계만 확인할 수 있다. 리걸 테크란 사실 전후관계 등 판결에 영향을 미치는 요소들을 파악 분석해서 판결 결과를 예측하는 것이 중요한데 국내는 관련 데이터가 충분하지 않다”고 말했다.Another major hurdle for Korean legal tech startups is the strict privacy laws in Korea.국내 리걸 테크 스타트업들이 넘어야 할 또 다른 장애물은 바로 엄격한 개인정보보호법이다.“Our country is sensitive about privacy and this is reflected into our legal system,” said Koo Tae-eon, a lawyer and vice chairman for special committee on startup and regulation innovation of Korean Bar Association. “As a result, the safety standards on personal information are set too high, making virtually all the information about a person — regardless of the difference in the gravity of importance — all secrets.”대한변호사협회 스타트업 규제혁신 특별위원회 부위원장인 구태언 변호사는 “우리나라는 프라이버시에 상당히 예민한데 이게 시스템에 그대로 나타나있다”며 “안전기준이 너무 높게 설정돼 있다 보니 정보의 중요성나 민감도의 경중에 상관 없이 한 사람에 대한 모든 정보가 비밀이 된다”고 말했다.He added, “We are not saying we should lower the standards but rather, we must differentiate the standards based on the type and sensitivity of the information.”구 변호사는 또 “개인정보를 포기하자는 말은 아니지만 종류와 민감도에 따라 차별화된 기준을 마련하자는 것”이라고 덧붙였다.The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (Hipaa) from the United States precisely does that, according to Koo. Hipaa designates who and what type of information should be covered by the law, even allowing the use or disclosure of health information that has been made secret.미국에선 건강정보 관련 법률인 Hippa가 그런 역할을 한다고 한다. Hippa는 누구의 어떤 정보가 법적인 보호를 받아야 하는지, 어떤 정보는 공개할 수 있는 지 등에 대한 기준이 된다.Local legal professionals are also unwelcoming towards the rise of the legal tech industry.국내 법조인들의 반대 또한 리걸 테크 산업에 제동을 거는 요소다.The Korean legal sector is already experiencing a tremor with the emergence of a law school system similar to America’s and the abolishment of the state-run bar exam known as “Sasi,” which is notoriously demanding. The “Sasi” system only produced a handful of legal professionals each year and, as a result, the legal circle has always been considered a collection of elites in Korea. But due to the adoption of the law school system, there are more lawyers in Korea than ever and some say this has downgraded the prestige of being in the profession. The rise of legal tech services will only further lower their prominence, some lawyers think.이미 국내 법조계는 미국식 로스쿨 제도 도입과 사법고시의 폐지로 지각 변동이 일어나고 있다. 힘들기로 악명 높은 사법고시는 매년 소수의 법조인들을 배출해 왔고 그로 인해 한국의 법조계는 엘리트 집단으로 인정받아왔다. 하지만 로스쿨 제도 도입으로 과거보다 많은 수의 변호사들이 배출되고 있고 그로 인해 법조계의 위상이 낮아질 것이라는 전망이 있다. 일부 변호사들은 리걸 테크 서비스가 출현할 경우 이런 현상이 더욱 악화될 것으로 보고 있다.“Whether computers will replace us or not is out of the question since most of us think it’s impossible,” said Mr. Park, an attorney-at-law at one of the top law firms in Korea. “However, I am skeptical about these new companies that make legal services cheaper. It will undoubtedly undermine the overall quality of legal service as well as social standing of legal professionals, which they have earned through years of hard work.”국내 유명 로펌에서 일하고 있는 박 모 변호사는 “대부분의 변호사들은 컴퓨터가 우리를 대체할지 아닐지 대해 고민하지 않는다. 그것 불가능하기 때문”이라고 했다. 그러면서 그는 “법률 서비스를 더 싸고 보편적인 서비스로 만드는 것에 대해서 회의적이다. 법률 서비스의 질이 저하될 것이며, 오랜 노력을 통해 얻어진 법조인들의 사회적 지위도 낮아질 것”이라고 말했다.최형조 기자 CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]