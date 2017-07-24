[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] Artificial intelligence may partner with lawyers (국문)

[ILLUSTRATED BY BAE MIN-HO]

After Eric Loomis was arrested in 2013 in the state of Wisconsin on five felony counts in a shooting case, he was tried and found guilty of two.2013년 미국 위스콘신 주에서 총기 사건 관련 5가지 혐의로 체포된 에릭 루미스는 재판 후 그 중 2개 혐의에 대해 유죄를 선고 받았다.For his sentencing, the judge took the unusual step of consulting a computer system called Compas.당시 담당 판사는 형량을 선고하면서 컴퍼스 (Compas)라는 컴퓨터 시스템에 자문을 구하는 이례적인 절차를 밟았다.Compas was developed by Northpointe, a U.S. legal solution provider. It assesses the risk of a convict repeating his crime based on data-driven algorithms. Compas concluded that Loomis — a registered sexual offender — was at high risk of repeating his offense. The judge sentenced Loomis to six years in jail.컴퍼스는 노스토핀트라는 미국 법률 솔루션 회사에 의해 개발됐다. 컴퍼스는 범죄자의 재범 가능성을 데이터 알고리즘을 통해 예측하는 시스템이다. 컴퍼스는 성범죄자인 루미스의 재범가능성을 높이 평가했다. 판사는 루미스에게 징역 6년형을 선고했다.Loomis appealed, arguing that the court had violated due process by using Compas. Last year, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that use of an algorithmic assessment was not a violation of the defendant’s due process rights.루미스는 컴퍼스를 사용한 것은 적법절차원칙 위반이라며 항소했다. 하지만 지난해 위스콘신 주 대법원은 알고리즘을 활용한 평가는 적접절차원칙의 위반이 아니라며 항소를 기각했다.The case demonstrated a convergence of information and communication technologies (ICT) with a legal system – a final call in a legal case was based on input from an artificially intelligent agent.이 사건은 인공지능 에이전트가 최종 판결에 조언을 제공하는 정보통신기술과 법률 시스템 융합의 산물을 보여준다.“Advanced forms of the legal system are being adopted more and more by countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States with the rise of technologies such as artificial intelligence and algorithmic assessment,” said Rhim Young-yik, head of Intellicon Meta Lab, an AI research lab.임영익 인텔리콘 메타연구소 대표는 “인공지능 혹은 알고리즘 분석 등과 같은 기술 발전으로 인해 영국이나 미국 등의 국가에서는 이미 상당히 발전된 법률 시스템이 적용되고 있다”고 말했다.The idea of artificial intelligence replacing a human judge completely still seems dangerous or at least highly premature. But the rise of legal technology, also known as “legal tech,” is stirring up controversy in the conservative legal industry both in Korea and abroad.인공지능이 인간 판사를 완벽하게 대체한다는 생각은 아직 위험하거나 시기상조일 수 있다. 하지만 ‘리걸 테크’라고 불리는 법률 관련 기술은 해외는 물론 한국의 보수적인 법률 시장에 새 바람을 일으키고 있다.What it promises is more affordable, transparent and advanced forms of legal services than those done by mere mortals.리걸 테크는 이전보다 더 저렴하고 투명하며 발전된 법률 서비스 제공을 약속한다.“The introduction of technologies had been slow in the legal industry in comparison to other knowledge-based service sectors,” wrote Jeon Hye-young, a senior researcher at Hyundai Research Institute (HRI), in a recent report. “But the development of ICT has accelerated the fusion of legal service and technologies, creating new values [increasing the efficiency of legal services as well as their quality].”현대경제연구원의 전해영 선임연구원은 최근 한 보고서에서 “법률 서비스 분야는 그간 여타 지식서비스 산업에 비해 상대적으로 기술 도입이 지연되어 왔으나, 최근 빅데이터, 인공지능 등 ICT가 발전하면서 법률서비스와 기술의 융합이 가속화되고 새로운 부가가치를 창출하고 있다”고 전했다.The HRI report categorized four different fields that will benefit from the convergence of technologies and legal services: legal research, lawyer research, e-discovery and consulting.Legal research refers to the process of tracking down information such as past cases, precedents and related laws to build a case. Lawyer research is a process of finding lawyers specializing in the field of the client’s interest. E-discovery, which is most common in the United States and United Kingdom, refers to the phase where parties on both sides of a lawsuit provide each other their evidence and submissions electronically.해당 보고서는 기술과 법률 서비스의 융합으로 인한 발전 유망 분야를 법률 검색, 변호사 검색, 전자증거개시, 법률 자문 등 총 4개 분야라고 설명했다. 법률 검색은 판례, 관련 법령 등 정보 검색 업무를 가리킨다. 변호사 검색은 고객이 필요로 하는 분야의 전문 변호사에 대한 정보 검색을 말한다. 전자증거개시 (E-discovery)는 주로 미국이나 영국에서 있는 절차인데 소송 준비 과정 중 관련 증거를 양측이 서로 온라인으로 교환하는 절차를 말한다.Stanford Law School started the CodeX project in 2010. It is studying “the research and development of computational law — the branch of legal informatics concerned with the automation and mechanization of legal analysis,” and is considered the pioneer of the legal tech industry. CodeX holds an annual conference to discuss how technologies may “reshape the landscape of the legal profession, the law itself, and how these changes impact us all.”미국 스탠퍼드대 법학전문대학원은 ‘코드엑스’라는 프로젝트를 2010년 발족했다. 이 프로젝트는 ‘컴퓨터 법학’ – 법률 분석의 자동화 및 기계화와 관련된 법학 정보과학 – 의 연구와 발전에 대해 탐구하며, 리걸 테크의 선구자로 불린다. 코드엑스는 “기술 발전이 어떻게 법조계와 법 자체를 바꾸고 그러한 변화가 우리에게 어떻게 영향을 미칠 것인가”에 대해 논의 하기 위해 연례회의를 개최한다.The phrase “legal tech” has existed for a long time, according to Rhim of Intellicon Meta Lab. The U.S. government has a system called “Public Access to Court Electronic Records” (PACER) through which the public can search and locate past cases. The U.S. government has maintained case files electronically since 1999.인텔리콘 메타연구소의 임 대표는 리걸 테크라는 개념은 이미 오래 전부터 존재했다고 했다. 미국에선 누구나 법원 전자기록 공개 시스템인 페이서 (Public Access to Court Electronic Records)를 통해 과거 판례를 검색·확인할 수 있다. 미국 정부는 1999년부터 모든 판례를 전자 기록화했다.But the legal industry is conservative and slow to adopt technologies. Even it cannot avoid new services evolving from explosive technological advancements. “Combined with big data and AI technologies,” Rhim said. “Breakthroughs are taking place globally in the legal sector.”법조계는 보수적이며 기술 도입이 느린 편이다. 그럼에도 불구하고 폭발적인 기술 발전으로 인한 새로운 서비스들의 출현을 피할 수 없다. 임 대표는 “빅데이터와 인공지능이 합쳐지면서 세계 법률계에 혁신의 바람이 불고 있다”고 말했다.Lew Young-moo, a computer engineer-turned-lawyer who specializes in information technologies, information protection and cyber-crime, told the Korea JoongAng Daily that AI units will become assists to human legal professionals by taking over simple and routine tasks such as document research.컴퓨터 엔지니어 출신으로 현재 정보기술, 정보보호 사이버 범죄 전문 변호사로 일하고 있는 유영무 변호사는 코리아중앙데일리와의 인터뷰에서 인공지능은 자료검색처럼 단순하고 정형화돼 있는 일을 대신함으로써 인간 법조인을 도울 것으로 전망했다.“Consider this: it’s impossible for judges when making decisions to have all the related info in their heads or to go over all the documents in a short period of time,” Lew added. “This is a possible task for machines. We’ve seen the paradigm shift with AlphaGo” – Google’s Go-playing algorithm – “which ran through all the moves in its database to come up with the most optimal move.” That kind of calculation would have taken a human Go player nearly a thousand years, he said.유 변호사는 “법관이 판결문을 쓸 때 모든 관련 정보를 머릿속에 갖고 있을 수도 없고, 짧은 시간 안에 모든 문서를 확인할 수도 없지만 기계들은 그럴 수 있다"며 "알파고와 이세돌의 대국에서 확인했듯 기계는 기존의 모든 수를 활용해서 최적의 수를 낼 수 있다”고 말했다. 그는 또 알파고의 학습량은 인간으로 따지면 천 년 정도 걸렸을 양이라고 전했다.Global investment in legal tech startups has risen from $91.0 million in 2011 to $292 million in 2015, according to the HRI report. HRI predicts the global market for legal services software — which covers an array of services such as lawyer research and contract creation — will increase from $3.8 billion in 2015 to $5.7 billion by 2019.현대경제연구원 보고서에 의하면 리걸 테크 관련 스타트업에 대한 투자는 2011년 9100만 달러에서 2015년 2억9200만 달러로 확대됐다. 변호사 검색, 계약서 작성 등 다양한 서비스를 제공하는 법률 서비스 소프트웨어 시장은 2015년 약 38억 달러 규모에서 2019년 57억 달러 규모로 성장할 전망이다.LegalZoom, a U.S. legal tech company, demonstrates how technologies can help legal professionals in their jobs.미국의 리걸 테크 회사인 ‘리걸줌’은 어떻게 기술이 법조인들에게 도움을 주는지를 잘 보여준다.The firm, whose CEO is Korean-American John Suh, utilizes artificial intelligence to create legal documents — including wills, trusts, real estate documents and trademark filings. The company says its goal is to “make legal help accessible to average Americans.” It reportedly succeeded in slashing costs to create legal documents for $300 that once cost $6,000.한국계 미국인 존 서가 대표로 있는 이 회사는 인공지능 등을 통해 유언, 신탁, 부동산 서류, 상표 등록 등 다양한 종류의 서류 작성 서비스를 제공한다. 이 회사는 “일반 미국 시민에게 법을 더 접근하기 쉽게 하는 것”이 목표다. 리걸줌은 과거 6000달러까지 소요되었던 업무 비용을 약 300달러로 줄였다.“Our goal is to make legal help accessible to average people…[and] some lawyers saw us as a threat,” according to the company’s website. After challenges, some courts ruled that LegalZoom was a business intended to provide better legal service to the public, not to replace legal professionals. LegalZoom acquired the British law firm Beaumont Legal at the end of last year to extend its business into the United Kingdom.이 회사는 홈페이지를 통해 “우리의 목표는 일반인들이 법적인 도움을 더 쉽게 받게 하는 것”이라며 “특정 변호사들은 우리를 위험 요소로 봤다”고 전했다. 이와 관련 수차례의 법정 공방도 벌어졌다. 하지만 미국 여러 지역의 법정에서 벌어진 법정 공방 결과 리걸줌은 대중에게 더 나은 법률서비스를 제공하는 회사이며 법조인을 대체하려는 회사가 아니라는 판결을 받았다. 리걸줌은 지난해 말 영국 로펌 ‘뷰먼트 리걸’을 인수하는 등 영국 진출에 박차를 가하고 있다.Another service provided by LegalZoom is connecting lawyers with potential clients. It currently allows its customers to score the lawyers registered with the company just as users of Uber service score drivers. It now has some 3 million clients.리걸줌은 변호사와 잠재적인 고객들을 연결해주는 서비스도 하고 있다. 이 회사의 고객들은 우버 이용 고객들이 운전사를 평가하듯 변호사에 대해 점수를 매길 수 있다. 현재 리걸줌의 고객은 약 30만 명에 이른다.Some entrepreneurs in Korea are adopting a business model similar to LegalZoom’s.리걸줌과 비슷한 비즈니스 모델의 사업을 하는 국내 기업들도 있다.Lee Young-joon, CEO of local start-up Lawoafactory, initially launched a lawyer research service. But privacy laws here prevented him from sharing information about lawyers, Lee said. “We got involved in a lawsuit because of that,” he explained. “It’s settled now but it showed me how closed the legal industry is in Korea.국내 스타트업인 ‘로아팩토리’의 이영준 대표는 처음에 변호사 검색 서비스 사업을 시작했지만, 사생활보호법으로 인해 변호사 정보 공유를 할 수 없었다. 이 대표는 “고발당한 적도 있다”며 “지금은 잘 해결됐지만 그 사건으로 인해 한국 법률 시장이 얼마나 보수적인가를 알 수 있었다”고 말했다.Lee switched to another service called “moduSign”. That service allows users to create contracts online, eliminating the need to hire a lawyer, meet face-to-face and physically sign documents. They are also stored safely.이 대표는 이후 ‘모두싸인’이라는 서비스를 출시했다. 이 서비스는 계약서를 온라인으로 서명할 수 있도록 하는 것으로 이 서비스를 이용하면 변호사 고용, 직접 대면, 물리적 서명 등이 필요 없다. 또 전자 계약은 안전하게 보관된다.“At the moment, our service is used in a variety of fields, some even using it to create marriage contract,” explained Lee. “Most contracts require people to go somewhere, meet, spend hours going over details. Our goal was to eliminate such costs.”이 대표는 “우리의 서비스는 다양한 분야에 활용되고 있다. 결혼서약서에 쓰이기도 한다”고 전했다. 그는 또 “사람을 만나 계약서를 작성하기 위해 특정 장소에 가야 하고 그러자면 상당한 시간이 소요되기 마련”이라며 “그런 비용을 없애는 것이 우리의 목표”라고 말했다.Some 120,000 clients are relying on Lee’s service to make contracts. Major institutions using moduSign include leading tech firms such as Kakao as well as state-run energy company Korea Electric Power Corporation. The company’s sales are growing 50 percent per month and it expects to reach a break-even point by the end of this year, Lee said.현재 약 12만 명이 이 회사의 서비스를 이용하고 있으며, 기업 회원 중에는 카카오 같은 IT 회사나 한국전력 같은 공기업도 있다. 회사의 매출은 매월 50% 이상 성장하고 있으며, 올해 말 쯤 손익분기점에 도달할 것으로 예상된다.Authorities are also promoting innovation in the legal sector.한국 정부도 법조계의 혁신을 도모하고 있다.Earlier this year, the Ministry of Government Legislation launched a project to promote the creation of AIs well-versed in the law. The ministry will build a knowledge base that can be used for machine learning processes — vital to the development of AI.올해 초 법제처는 법에 능통한 인공지능 구축 프로젝트를 시작했다. 또한 인공지능 발전에 필수인 법령·판례 등의 법령 정보를 토대로 지식 베이스를 구축하기로 했다.Some people in the field such as Rhim of Intellicon present a glimpse into a future in which machines advance enough to resolve simple legal problems on their own.인텔리콘의 임 대표는 기계가 간단한 법률 문제를 스스로 풀 수 있을 만큼 발전한 미래의 모습을 제시한다.iLIS-7, an AI-based legal reasoning engine developed by Rhim and his colleagues at Intellicon, won the Competition on Legal Information Extraction / Entailment (Coliee) 2017, an event that took place in London in June. At Coliee, teams from around the world solve complex legal problems using AI algorithms. It was the second consecutive year that Intellicon claimed the top prize at the event.임 대표와 인텔리콘의 동료들이 개발한 인공지능 기반 법률 추론형 엔진인 ‘아이리스-7’은 지난 6월 런던에서 열린 세계 법률인공지능 경진대회 (Coilee)에서 우승을 차지했다. Coilee는 세계 각국의 팀이 참석해 복잡한 법률 문제를 인공지능 알고리즘으로 푸는 대회다. 인텔리콘은 이 대회에서 2년 연속 우승을 차지했다.Rhim explained that contestants are asked to solve legal problems on Japanese civil law, which are also questions from the Japanese bar exam, when the Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with him earlier this month at his office in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. The competition tests the AI program’s ability to find relevant civil law articles to solve a problem and explain their relevance.임 대표는 서울 강남에 위치한 인텔리콘 사무실에서 기자와 만나 경진대회에서 참가자들은 일본 사법시험에 출제되는 민법 문제를 푸는 방식으로 진행됐다고 전했다. 이 대회는 인공지능 프로그램의 민법 추론의 근거 제시 능력과 추론 결론 설명 능력을 점검했다.Rhim, who studied bio science, mathematics and physics at Seoul National University, said he first perceived the inevitability of the merging of different industries by studying interdisciplinary fields such as mathematical cognitive psychology and brain science in the United States.서울대에서 생물과학·수학·물리학을 공부한 임 대표는 미국에서 수리인지심리학·뇌과학 같은 응용학을 공부하며 여러 다른 산업들 간의 융합이 불가피하다는 것을 깨달았다고 한다.“Fields such as law have been considered a domain designated for humans alone for hundreds of years,” said Rhim. “It was a wake-up call when IBM’s Watson defeated a human in 2011 at the game of Jeopardy [a television quiz show in the United States.] It was apparent proof that deep learning, which Canadian scientist Geoffrey Hinton proposed in 2006, achieved significant development in just five years.임 대표는 “법률 분야는 지난 몇백년 간 인간 고유의 영역이라고 여겨져 왔지만 IBM 왓슨이 2011년 미국 퀴즈 쇼 ‘제퍼디’에서 사람을 상대로 승리한 사건으로 인해 그렇지 않을 수 있다는 걸 알게 됐다”고 말했다. 그는 “이로 인해 캐나다 과학자 제프리 힌튼 박사가 2006년 제시했던 ‘딥 러닝’이라는 것이 실제로 엄청나게 발달했다는 게 증명됐다”고 덧붙였다.“In 2012, Blackstone Discovery used its software to automate the process of discovery [a pre-trial procedure in the United States to obtain evidence] during the patent lawsuit between Apple and Samsung,” Rhim added. Such events compelled him to return to Korea and pass the bar exam to ultimately start a legal tech company dedicated to connecting law and AI technology.임 대표는 “2012년 애플과 삼성의 특허 소송에 '블랙스톤 디스커버리'가 디스커버리 (증거 제시) 과정을 자동화하는 소프트웨어를 사용했다”고 전했다. 이런 사건들을 본 임 대표는 한국으로 돌아와 사법고시에 응시해 합격했다. 이후 그는 법과 인공지능 기술을 연결하는 리걸 테크 회사를 설립했다.The ultimate question is whether AI agents can fully replace humans in the legal field.과연 인공지능은 법률 분야에서 인간을 대체할 수 있을까.The case of Loomis sparked speculation that legal professionals such as judges and attorneys may be counting the days until they are forced to find new jobs.루미스 사건은 판사·변호사 같은 법조인들이 조만간 다른 직종을 찾아봐야 할 것이라는 추측을 낳았다.In 2013, a group of researchers from Oxford University predicted that there was a 40 percent probability that the occupation of judge will become obsolete by 2030 — replaced by AI.2013년 영국 옥스퍼드대 연구원들은 2030년 쯤엔 인공지능으로 인해 판사라는 직업이 사라져 버리게 될 확률을 약 40%로 예측했다.However, some experts such as Roman Yampolskiy, a Latvian-born professor of computer science and AI expert at the University of Louisville, warn about such predictions, saying AI algorithms created by private companies may be prone to making biased judgments. Rhim of Intellicon Meta Lab holds a similar view, although for different reasons.하지만 미국 루이빌대 컴퓨터 공학과 교수이자 인공지능 전문가인 로만 얌폴스키 교수는 사기업에 의해 만들어진 인공지능 알고리즘은 치우친 판결로 이어질 가능성이 있다는 점을 지적하며 우려를 표시했다. 인텔리콘 임 대표 또한 이유는 다르지만 유사한 견해를 제시했다.“There is a concept called ‘Moravec’s Paradox’ — hard problems are easy and easy problems are hard,” said Rhim. “This means that while computers may be more capable when it comes to computational problem solving, they are less than useless when it comes to activities requiring perception and mobility, which comes easy to humans as it’s embedded in their DNA structure.임 대표는 “어려운 문제들은 쉽고 쉬운 문제들은 어렵다는 ‘모라백 파라독스’라는 것이 있다”며 “기계는 계산적 문제 해결 능력이 더 뛰어날 지는 모르지만 지각능력, 기동성 등 인간의 DNA에 내장되어 있는 능력을 필요로 하는 활동에선 전혀 쓸모가 없다”고 말했다.“When it comes to legal work, no machine will ever be able to mimic human completely as they require not just knowledge but intuition and other traits only unique to humans,” Rhim added. “Furthermore, human lawyers and judges are put in their positions through the process of a social consensus, not because they are more intelligent or superior than others, and machines will merely help them to minimize cognitive bias and work as supplementary agent to assist in research through a massive amount of information.”임 대표는 또한 “법률 업무는 지식뿐 아니라 직감 등 인간 고유의 특성들도 필요로 하기 때문에 어떤 기계든 사람을 완벽하게 따라 할 수는 없을 것"이라고 말했다. 그는 또 “판사와 변호사는 다른 사람보다 똑똑하거나 우수해서가 아니라 사회적 합의에 의해 자신의 위치에 설 수 있는 것”이라며 “기계들은 오로지 인간의 인지 편향을 최소화하도록 돕고, 대량의 정보 검색 업무를 위한 보완적인 요소로만 작용할 것”이라고 덧붙였다.최형조 기자 CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]