Forgotten War hasn’t been forgotten

Does anyone remember the “Forgotten War” of Korea 1950-53 in which over 35,000 Americans lost their lives in additions to millions of others? And who propped up the North Koreans in order to continue a war that should have been over in the first year?China and Russia provided all the weapons, manpower and airpower. So the Chinese and Russian are not our friends, regardless what you hear from either. The North Koreans were brutal, massacring millions of civilians and murdering POWs.Korea should have been united decades ago but, again, the Chinese and Russians did not want it and kept it from happening.I was in North Korea three times, first in 1952 and again in 1994 and 2004 for sports exchanges. I attended the memorial for the “Dear Leader” Kim Il-Sung in 1994 with a MSYA (Make Sure You Attend) and each time viewed a country in complete disarray and suffering internally. A MOAB or a nuclear weapon would not change things, but would only make matters worse for those already suffering there.The North will not come easily to the table and will make strong demands, as their economy is in ruins, and only held up by China and Russia. Choke them off with tougher sanctions.*U.S. citizen from Oklahoma City.Don E. Porter