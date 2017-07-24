A child is a blessing (국문)

In May, a heated exchange between a reporter and a Lithuanian basketball coach went viral. The topic of concern was Augusto Lima, a player from Spain’s Real Madrid who had been loaned out to the Lithuanian team Zalgiris Kaunas for the season.
“Coach,” the young reporter asked, “what do you think about Augusto Lima going away during a series to attend the birth of his child?”
“What do I think about it? I allowed him to go,” the coach replied. “But is it normal for a player to leave the team during the semifinals?” the reporter asked.
Coach Sarunas Jasikevicius, himself a former NBA player and father of two kids, responded firmly, “When you have kids, you’ll understand. Because that’s the height of a human’s experience. Wow, that’s a good question, really. Do you think basketball is the most important thing in life? Nothing can be more majestic in the world than the birth of a child. I’m really happy for him.”
While some may criticize Lima for missing the game, the coach’s response made people realize the meaning of life. When the interview went viral on YouTube, viewers praised the exchange as a teaching moment. Lima shared a photo of his daughter and wrote, “It is undoubtedly the best gift of my life.”
Recently in Japan, the inconvenience associated with pregnancy and childbirth has become controversial. Two of the 36 women elected to the Tokyo Provincial Assembly on July 2 are pregnant and due this year. Some have criticized them for running for the assembly because they would take leave soon and were getting paid without working.
In Japan, members of the House of Representatives, House of Councilors and local assemblies are special public servants who are not given the legally guaranteed 14-week maternity leave and up to 18 months of child care leave. The assembly recognizes childbirth as an excusable reason for absence but does not offer systematic benefits. The members can use vacation days at their own discretion, but they often don’t take extended time off because they don’t want to cause any inconvenience for fellow lawmakers and upset voters.
Sweden and Norway are now reviewing a system that allows a runner-up from the same party to serve as a proxy for lawmakers taking extended maternity and child care leave. Women should not feel guilty for being pregnant, and the first encounter between a father and his child should also be guaranteed. The precious moment of welcoming a new life should not be considered a nuisance.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 22, Page 26
*The author is a Tokyo correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
LEE JEONG-HEON
"감독님, 센터인 아우구스투 리마가 출산에 동참한다며 출전하지 않았는데 어떻게 생각하십니까?" "어떻게 생각하냐고요? 제가 보냈습니다." "준결승 시리즈 중에 선수가 팀을 떠나는 것이 정상입니까?"
지난 5월 리투아니아 남자 프로농구 잘기리스 카우나스(Zalgiris Kaunas) 구단의 기자회견 도중 신경전이 벌어졌다. 스페인 레알 마드리드(Real Madrid) 농구팀 소속으로 2016~2017시즌 잘기리스에 임대된 리마의 결장 문제를 놓고 젊은 기자의 추궁이 이어졌다. 두 아이를 둔 NBA 출신 사루나스 야스케비셔스 감독은 답했다.
"당신도 아이를 갖게 되면 이해할 겁니다. 인생 최고의 경험이죠. 농구가 인생에서 가장 중요합니까? 준결승? 누구에게 중요한가요? 아이의 탄생만큼 경이로운 일은 없습니다. 리마는 지금 천국에 있는 기분일 겁니다. 저도 덕분에 행복합니다."
감독의 일침은 프로 선수가 부인의 출산을 이유로 팀에 민폐를 끼친 것 아니냐는 비판을 무색하게 만들었다. 유튜브 영상이 공개되자 전 세계에서 감동적인 교훈이란 찬사가 쏟아졌다. 리마는 '내 인생 최고의 선물'이라는 글과 함께 첫딸의 사진을 인스타그램에 올렸다.
임신과 출산을 둘러싼 민폐 논란이 최근 일본에서도 뜨겁게 달아올랐다. 지난 2일 도쿄도 의회 선거에서 당선된 36명의 여성 중 두 명이 임신 중이며, 올해 안에 출산 예정이란 사실이 알려지면서다. '의원이 되자마자 쉴 텐데 무책임한 출마다' '월급 도둑이다' 등 비판이 잇따랐다.
일본 중·참의원 의원과 지방의원은 특별직 공무원에 해당한다. 산전·산후 총 14주 출산휴가나 최장 1년6개월 육아휴직을 규정한 법의 적용 대상이 아니다. 의회는 회의 불참 사유로 출산을 인정할 뿐 제도적 배려책이 없다. 본인 판단에 따라 휴가를 쓸 수는 있지만 동료 의원과 유권자 눈치를 살피느라 제대로 쉬지 못한다.
임신 6개월인 당선자 고토 나미(後藤奈美·30)는 "4년 임기 중 어느 정도 쉬는 것이 적절한지 말하기 어렵다. 일단 쉰 만큼 보수를 감액하는 규정을 검토할 수밖에 없다"고 안타까워했다. 임신 4개월인 구의원 출신 모리야 아유미(西鄕步美·32)는 "의회에도 육아휴직 제도가 없으면 여성 의원이 늘어나기 힘들다"고 했다.
임신과 출산은 미안해하거나, 죄책감을 가질 일이 결코 아니다. 새 생명을 맞는 고귀한 순간이 민폐로 여겨져선 안 된다. 아빠와 아이의 감동적 첫 만남 역시 보장돼야 한다. 스웨덴과 노르웨이는 장기 출산휴가를 떠나는 의원을 같은 당 비례대표 차점자가 임시 대리하는 제도를 정비 중이다. 아이는 축복이다.
이정헌 도쿄 특파원