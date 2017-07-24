The ongoing revolution (국문)
July 24,2017
The first fleet of robotic guides and cleaners developed by LG Electronics has gone to work at Incheon International Airport. The guides can offer information on flights, boarding gates and stores in Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese. They can escort the passengers on demand. The cleaners, with mastery of the map of the airport, go around the huge space in search of spills and smudges.
The Incheon Airport already runs automated passport clearance kiosks. Such simple tasks as cleaning, guiding, and ticket issuing as well as the more complex work of border clearance can now be done by machines. The change is taking place at the same workplace in which President Moon Jae-in first promised to upgrade underprivileged contract workers to salaried positions on the permanent payroll.
Self-serve kiosks are proliferating. Customers make their orders through touchscreens at fast-food chains. Kiosks are taking the place of part-time workers at food courts and mom-and-pop stores. Self-serve systems have become commonplace in our transportation system. Gas-pumping and car parking are automated. Staff is hardly needed in subway stations as ticket gates as well as trains are unmanned. The national road authority plans to make toll gates across the nation unmanned by 2020.
Automation has spread beyond low-grade labor. Google’s AlphaGo has defeated human Go champions. Graduate schools for translators and interpreters have lost appeal due to fast advances in related software. Accountants have seen much of their work go to computers. IBM’s artificial intelligence Watson has begun to take on the role of medical professionals in U.S. and Korean hospitals.
One day, a machine with limitless memory and learning capacity could threaten a judge’s position. Digitalization and automation will entirely change human civilization.
In his latest book “Thank You for Being Late,” New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman argues that technology outpaced human versatility in 2007. With the proliferation of iPhones and Facebook, man’s intelligence and skills have quickly deteriorated. Human society has entered an unequal era where only those who can adapt to new technologies can keep their jobs. Both blue-collar and white-collar workers could become casualties of digitalization.
The trend is irreversible. To minimize the casualties, we must accept the inevitable changes and learn to live with them. Four-year college educations no longer can secure jobs. The education sector must be overhauled in order to deal with the dramatic changes of the times. Social security must be tightened to protect those who have fallen behind.
LG전자가 개발한 안내·청소 로봇이 인천공항에 배치돼 시범서비스를 시작했다. 안내로봇은 항공편 정보, 탑승구, 편의시설 위치 안내를 한국어·영어·중국어·일본어 등 4개 국어로 제공하고 공항 내 목적지까지 에스코트도 해준다. 청소로봇도 청소가 필요한 구역의 지도를 데이터베이스에 담아 스스로 찾아다닌다. 인천공항에는 이미 무인 체크인 기기, 무인 출입국 심사대도 운영되고 있다. 안내·청소·발권은 물론 출입국 관리까지 사람이 필요없는 시대가 가까워지고 있다. 새 정부 들어 가장 먼저 '비정규직의 정규직화'를 다짐했던 인천공항의 또 다른 단면이다.
무인기기는 이제 일상에서도 낯설지 않은 존재가 됐다. 많은 패스트푸드 가게가 아르바이트생 대신 무인 키오스크를 통해 주문을 받는다. 대형마트 푸드코트와 동네 우동집에도 무인 키오스크가 하나 둘 들어서기 시작했다. 교통분야는 변화가 더 빠르다. 셀프 주유소와 무인 주차장이 보편화됐고, 무인 개찰구를 지나 운전사가 없는 지하철을 타는 게 이상하지 않은 세상이 됐다. 한국도로공사는 2020년까지 전국 고속도로 요금소를 전면 무인화할 예정이다.
이런 흐름은 더 이상 저임금 단순 직무에만 한정되지 않는다. 컴퓨터 바둑 프로그램 '알파고'는 세계 최고의 프로기사인 커제와 이세돌을 무릎 꿇렸다. 통·번역 프로그램의 급격한 발전으로 통·번역 대학원의 인기가 급감하고 있다. 컴퓨터 회계프로그램이 광범위하게 도입된 뒤 공인회계사의 일감이 크게 줄었다. IBM이 개발한 인공지능 왓슨은 미국은 물론 국내 대학병원들에서 환자 진단에 쓰이고 있다. 법원 판결도 왓슨에게 맡기면 어떻겠느냐는 농담이 농담처럼 들리지 않게 됐다. 발행 주체도, 관리자도 없는 비트코인이 세계화폐로서의 입지를 다져가는 걸 보면 무인화가 사회 시스템마저 바꿀 것이라는 전망을 무시할 수 없다.
뉴욕타임스의 칼럼니스트 토머스 프리드먼은 최근 펴낸 『늦어서 고마워』란 책에서 2007년을 기점으로 기술 발전이 인간의 적응력을 추월했다고 주장했다. 아이폰과 IBM 왓슨이 나오고 페이스북과 태양광 발전이 전 세계로 확산되면서 인간이 가진 지식과 기술이 어느 때보다 빠르게 낡은 것이 되고 있다는 얘기다. 그 결과가 기술발전에 적응하는 소수의 사람만이 일자리와 소득을 지킬 수 있는 불평등의 시대다. 무인화는 그 한 단면이다. 그리고 블루컬러 뿐 아니라 화이트컬러도 언제든 그 희생양이 될 수 있다.
기술 개발을 되돌릴 순 없다. 오직 적응하고 극복할 수 있을 뿐이다. 최대한 많은 사람이 변화를 받아들이고 활용토록 하는 평생학습 시스템을 구축해야 한다. 대학 4년 교육으로 30년을 먹고 살 수 있는 시대는 지나가고 있다. 이를 위한 교육개혁은 필수다. 일자리를 잃는 사회적 약자에 대한 복지시스템 구축도 서둘러야 한다. 기술이 고도화될 수록 이런 사람이 많아질수 밖에 없다. 이들 중엔 취업을 못한 청년이나 생계가 어려운 고령자가 많다. 이들을 위한 지원을 강화해 사회통합과 공동체 유지를 도모해야 한다. 인간이 발전시킨 기술이 인간을 소외시키지 않도록 할 책임이 사회에 있다.