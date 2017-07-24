A consensus is needed (국문)

After President Moon Jae-in made it official, a debate on tax hikes is gaining momentum. Following a cabinet meeting last week to devise national strategies to back his expansive programs, Moon announced it was time to choose a path toward raising taxes. He said they would not affect the middle class or small companies.
The tax hikes would be confined to very high-income earners and conglomerates. Moon’s statement came after the ruling Democratic Party’s chairwoman, Choo Mi-ae, proposed tax rates be increased for large companies with revenue exceeding 200 billion won ($180 million) and for individuals with over 500 million won in annual income.
After Moon’s remarks, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance will be forced to reflect his demands in its tax rate review next month. Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon has been denying tax increases. That tune will have to change after Moon and Choo’s remarks.
After Moon’s demand for a 178 trillion won budget to implement 100 so-called national tasks, a way to finance those ambitious goals must be found. The government needs tens of trillions won to raise the so-called basic income welfare payments, establish allowances for day care and increase soldiers’ monthly pay. The budget required to upgrade contract workers to salaried positions on permanent payrolls is not even included in the 178 trillion won, not to mention the government’s underestimation of the money needed to hire 174,000 new civil servants. Moreover, since the 178 trillion won includes a natural tax increase of 60.5 trillion won, the government can hardly meet its goals if Korean companies flag in a very tough business environment.
The government cannot help but resort to taxing the rich more to meet a growing need for revenue. Given the need to meet increasing welfare demand, the Moon administration needs to raise, albeit reluctantly, our tax burden ratio — the proportion of taxes to gross domestic product — which was lowered to 18 percent under the Lee Myung-bak administration.
But the government should be frank. It must accept the simple truth that more welfare services call for more taxes.
Even if the government chooses a path toward mid-level welfare with moderate tax increases, it needs money. The administration must tap into the underground economy and force individuals to pay their fair share of taxes. The government’s push for more taxes from the wealthy and conglomerates will only lead to national division. A corporate tax hike does not match the international trend. Moon needs to build a national consensus first.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 24, Page 30
복지 확대하려면 보편적 증세 필요
핀셋 증세는 효과 작고 국론만 분열
국민에 증세 필요성 솔직히 밝혀야
문재인 대통령이 ‘부자 증세’를 공식화하면서 증세 논쟁이 불붙고 있다. 문 대통령은 지난 21일 국가재정전략회의를 마치면서 “이제 증세를 확정할 시기가 됐다”며 “증세를 하더라도 대상은 초고소득층과 초대기업에 한정되고, 일반 중산층과 서민·중소기업은 증세가 전혀 없다”고 말했다. 그러면서 “기획재정부가 방안을 마련해 달라”고 주문했다. 이 같은 발언은 전날 추미애 더불어민주당 대표가 과세표준 2000억원 초과 대기업과 5억원 초과 고소득자에 대한 세율을 올리자는 제안에 화답하는 모양새로 즉각 증세 추진 의사를 밝힌 것이다. 기재부는 당장 다음달 초 세제개편안에 이를 반영할 가능성이 크다. 경제 컨트롤타워인 김동연 경제부총리는 그동안 “세율 인상은 없다”고 해 왔지만, 대통령과 여당 대표의 주문을 피하기 어렵게 됐다.
증세는 새 정부 들어 어차피 표면화될 수밖에 없는 일이었다. 문재인 정부가 100대 국정과제의 임기 중 재원이 178조원이라고 밝혔지만 그 씀씀이를 보면 이 정도 규모로는 어림도 없다는 중론이었다. 우선 기초연금 인상, 아동수당 신설, 사병 월급 인상 등 현금을 지급하는 국책 사업에 수십조원이 들어간다. 더구나 최저임금 지원과 비정규직 전환 예산은 178조원에 포함하지도 않았다. 또 공무원 17만4000명 채용 재원도 과소 계상된 것 아닌가 우려된다.
더 큰 문제는 178조원에 세수 자연 증가분 60조5000억원이 포함돼 있는데 기업 실적이 뒷받침되지 못하면 목표 달성이 어려울 수 있다는 점이다. 세출 절감도 비과세ㆍ감면만으로는 기대만큼 효과를 보기 어렵다. 예산을 총괄하는 기재부 예산실에는 “단돈 1원도 주인이 있다”는 말이 있다. 그만큼 예산 절감이 쉽지 않다는 뜻이다.
이같이 부자와 대기업에 대한 '핀셋 증세' 방안은 정부 활동 증대를 위해 부득이하다는 고민에서 나왔을 터다. 소득 격차를 완화하고 이를 위해 늘어나는 복지 재원 증가 추세를 고려하면 이명박 정부 때 18%까지 낮아진 조세부담률을 다시 올릴 필요도 있다. 여기서 문재인 정부는 좀 더 솔직해져야 한다. 북유럽 복지국가들의 고복지에는 고부담이 뒷받침된다는 현실을 외면하지 말아야 한다. 국민에게 어느 정도의 복지 혜택을 누릴지 의향을 묻고 그에 맞는 증세를 추진해야 한다.
중부담ㆍ중복지를 선택하더라도 지금보다 훨씬 많은 재원이 소요된다. 그렇다면 지하경제 양성화와 고소득 자영업자 탈세 근절을 통해 공평과세를 강화하고 모든 국민이 공동체의 일원으로서 소득에 비례해 세금을 내는 개세주의가 확립돼야 한다. 그런데 이른바 초고소득자와 초대기업만 과세하고 소득세 면세자 810만 명을 비롯해 나머지 국민은 한 푼도 더 걷지 않을 테니 걱정하지 말라는 것은 은연중 편을 가르는 것이고 국론 분열과 계층 간 대립을 부채질할 우려가 크다.
더구나 '핀셋 증세'만으로 충분한 재원을 마련할 수 없다. 법인세 인상은 세계적 추세와도 맞지 않는다. 증세야말로 공론을 통해 국민적 공감대를 형성한 뒤 추진하는 것이 납세자에 대한 예의다.