Hyundai sets up mixed-model line

Hyundai Motor, Korea’s top automaker, said Sunday that it would invest 300 billion won ($268 million) to set up a mixed-model production line at one of its plants in Ulsan. The Ulsan 2 plant will undergo updates with the new system so that it can be in place by Sept. 17, the carmaker said.The assembly plant that was built in 1986 in the industrial city 414 kilometers (257 miles) southeast of Seoul currently churns out four models such as the Tucson and Sante Fe crossovers.The move comes after Hyundai upgraded its Ulsan 1 plant in February so that it can assemble different vehicles without needing so-called changeovers. That change cost 220 billion won.The mixed system can enhance efficiency at car assembly lines and better allows automakers to swiftly meet any changes in consumer demand.For the latest program, Hyundai said it would introduce a height-adjustable conveyor belt for the first time and add more robots that can improve quality control and ease the burden on workers.The carmaker added that the large-scale investment could help the local economy and some 100 partner companies since upwards of 5,000 workers will be needed for the modification.Because of the nature of the upgrade and the need to meet production schedules, a large number of workers are required for creating the production line.Yonhap