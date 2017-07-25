A good investment (국문)

“This one’s on me,” a friend used to say. “I make way more than you.”
At first, it hurt my pride, but I got used to it. Whenever we had beers at the bar in the barracks or went out on weekends, he would pick up the tab.
In 1987, I was a Katusa (Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army) sergeant and was paid 5,100 won ($4.6) monthly. Various fees were taken out of this, such as platoon expenses of 1,000 won. After paying for some snacks, I was nearly broke.
So I had to depend on the U.S. Army corporal. He said he was getting paid 400,000 won per month.
A few days ago, I met with friends who had served in the military together and shared our experiences. My generation thought that it was fair to get “patriotic pay” as we lived in a divided country.
We all wondered how things are these days and searched up on our smartphones. This year, a sergeants’ monthly salary is 216,000 won, 42 times the amount that we received 30 years ago.
Back then, we could get 7 servings of 700-won Chinese noodles for one month’s pay. Now, soldiers can buy 36 servings of 6,000-won noodles.
Surely, the soldiers are now far better off. But what about voluntary U.S. servicemen? According to the U.S Army website, a second-year sergeant’s annual salary is $27,338. This is the basic pay, not including bonuses, various allowances and training pay.
Of course, salaries of U.S. and Korean soldiers cannot be compared directly. But President Moon Jae-in promised to raise our soldiers’ salaries to 1 million won.
The salaries will be raised to 30 percent of the minimum wage in 2018, 40 percent in 2020 and 50 percent in 2022.
Moon is working to raise the minimum hourly wage in the private sector to 10,000 won by 2022, which translates to 2.09 million won a month. Accordingly, army sergeants will be paid 12 million won a year at 50 percent of the minimum wage.
That would put an end to the meager “patriotic pay.”
As a result, life in the barrack will also change. Soldiers may be able to save up a sum. A monthly salary will be enough to pay a semester’s tuition of 1.02 million won at the famously affordable University of Seoul.
This is impressive. Some soldiers will make financial investments while in the military. The financial sector is quick to accommodate the needs and offer funds, securities savings and overseas training products. Will sergeants really be paid 12 million won a year? If so, don’t our soldiers deserve a brighter future?
JoongAng Ilbo, JoongAng Ilbo, July 24, Page 31
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YANG YOUNG-YU
“월급을 몇 십 배 더 받는 내가 살게!”
처음엔 자존심이 상했지만, 점차 익숙해졌다. 병영 내 바에서 같이 맥주를 마실 때나, 주말 외출 동행길에도 대부분 그가 지갑을 열었다. 1987년, 병장이던 나의 월급은 5100원. 벼룩의 간을 빼먹지, 그나마 이것저것 떼였다. 소대 회식비 1000원에다 스낵바 라면값 등을 갚고 나면 빈털터리가 됐다. 그러니 미군 상병한테 대한민국 병장이 체면을 구길 수밖에. 그는 월급이 40만원이라고 했다. 진위는 알 수 없었지만 몇 십 배는 맞는 것 같았다.
며칠 전 만난 군 동료들도 동병상련의 경험담을 쏟아냈다. 분단국가의 ‘애국 페이’를 당연하게 여겼던 세대들의 가슴 아린 추억이랄까. 지금은 어떤지 궁금하다며 너도나도 스마트폰으로 서핑한다. 올해 병장 월급은 21만6000원, 30년 전 5100원의 42배다. 당시 월급을 몽땅 털면 700원짜리 짜장면 7인분을 쏠 수 있었는데 지금은 6000원짜리 36인분이다. 병사의 지갑이 두둑해진 것만은 틀림없다. 지원제인 직업군인 미군은 어떨까. 미 육군 홈페이지에는 2년 차 병장 연봉이 2만7338달러(약 3059만원)로 나온다. 보너스와 각종 수당, 훈련비 등을 모두 뺀 순수 기본급이다.
물론 미군과 우리 병사의 급여는 비교 대상이 안 된다. 그런데 문재인 대통령 공약대로라면 병사 월급 100만원 시대가 열린다. 2018년엔 최저임금의 30%, 2020년엔 40%, 2022년엔 50%까지 인상하겠다니 말이다. 특히 2022년 민간 부문에 시간당 최저임금 1만원(월 급여 209만원)이 실현될 경우 얘기가 달라진다. 최저임금 50%를 적용하면 병장 연봉이 1200만원이란 계산이 나온다. '애국 페이'의 종말이다.
그리 되면 병영 풍속도가 바뀔 것 같다. 씀씀이를 잘 설계하면 목돈도 마련할 수 있다. 등록금이 싸기로 유명한 서울시립대를 다니던 병사는 한 달 치 월급으로 한 학기 등록금 102만2000원(인문사회계열 기준)을 충당할 수 있다. 얼얼하다. '군 테크'도 유행할 수 있다. 발 빠른 금융권은 펀드나 주식 저축, 효자 저축, 해외연수 상품까지 기획한다고 한다. 과연 병장 연봉 1200만원 시대가 열릴 수 있을까. 문제는 빠듯한 국방 재원이다.
양영유 논설위원