Critical lack of bureaucrats (국문)

July 25,2017
President Moon Jae-in nearly completed forming his first cabinet by naming three-term lawmaker of the ruling party Kim Young-joo as the labor minister. Once the minister for small, mid-sized and venture enterprises — a new post under the recently-passed government reorganization bill — is appointed, the administration will end an awkward cohabitation with ministers from the former Park Geun-hye government and will fully be made up of people recruited by Moon, who began office more than two months ago after winning a snap election.
Compared with the previous two conservative presidents who surrounded themselves with people from their universities and hometowns, Moon mostly filed his crew with renowned liberal scholars, civilian rights activists, and lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party. Their careers have made them strong in reasoning and sensitive to public opinions while less concerned about the cost, reality and legal grounds. Career bureaucrats must supplement their weaknesses.
The oversized share of elected officials — five lawmakers and three governors — in the cabinet also raise concerns about politicization of the administration. Only two — Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon and Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon — are traditional bureaucrats. The formation of the first cabinet raises concerns about the lack of balance and prudence in public policy making.
A politically-minded cabinet could be more democratic because it is sensitive to public opinion and votes. But it can be carefree about a policy’s repercussions on the future and public finance beyond five and even 10 years.
Crucial and ambitious decisions like suspending construction of two nuclear reactors and tax hikes on the rich have been made by the president and former lawmakers from the ruling party, bypassing opinions from bureaucratic members. The new administration must ensure that individual and party interests do not overwhelm national interests in public policymaking.
김영주 더불어민주당 의원이 어제 고용노동부 장관 후보자로 지명됨으로써 새 정부의 내각 진용은 완성 단계에 접어들었다. 정부 출범 75일 만인데 이제 신설될 중소벤처기업부 장관 한 명만 결정되면 국무회의는 전 정권과의 동거 내각에서 순수 문재인 내각으로 탈바꿈하게 된다.18명 장관으로 구성되는 국무회의는 이명박 대통령 시절의 고·소·영(고려대+소망교회+영남 출신), 박근혜 대통령 시절의 성·시·경(성균관대+고시 출신+경기고)과 비교해 유·시·민(유명 대학+시민단체+민주당 보은) 내각이라는 우스갯소리가 나올 만큼 교수·운동가·정치인이 많다. 이들은 직업적으로 논리·명분·여론에 민감하다. 현실·비용·법령엔 둔감한 편이다. 이런 문제들은 주로 행정에서 잔뼈가 굵은 관료 출신 장관들이 꼼꼼하게 보완해 줘야 한다.
그런 점에서 김부겸 행정안전·김영춘 해양수산·김현미 국토교통·도종환 문화체육 장관에 이어 김영주 후보자까지 가세해 5명으로 늘어난 현역 의원과 이낙연 총리, 김상곤 교육부총리, 김영록 농축산 장관 같은 선출직 공무원 출신 3명이 묵직하게 포진한 '정치 내각'에 대한 부작용을 경계하지 않을 수 없다. 정통 관료는 김동연 경제부총리나 조명균 통일부 장관 등 손에 꼽을 정도다. 정책에 대한 신중하고 점진적이며 균형적인 접근이 무너지지 않을까 하는 걱정이 생긴다.
정치 내각은 선거와 표를 민감하게 의식하기에 아래로부터 민주적 통제가 잘 작동하는 장점이 있다. 반면에 5년이나 10년, 50년 뒤 정교한 미래 예측이나 국민 세금에서 지불해야 할 현실 비용에 대해서 나 몰라라 하는 단점이 나타날 수 있다. 실제 신고리 5, 6호기 원전 공사 중단이나 부자만 증세 논의에서 김동연 부총리를 건너뛰어 대통령과 정치인 출신 장관들의 의견만 반영되는 장면이 생생하게 목격됐다. 재선과 정당 이익에 대한 관심이 통합과 국가 이익을 압도하는 일이 없어야 할 것이다.