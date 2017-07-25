Cute won’t cut it (국문)

The ruling Democratic Party’s Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae chose a weird combination of words to describe the controversial plan to raise taxes being pushed by President Moon Jae-in, who is pursuing expansive plans to meet his campaign promises. Regarding the tax hikes, she called them an “honor tax” for the conglomerates and very high income earners to preserve their dignity. The strange name campaign continued all day long. Woo Won-shik, floor leader of the DP, called the hikes a “normalization of government taxation,” while its policy committee head Kim Tae-nyeon dubbed the hikes a “love tax” or “respectful tax.”
After declaring a new agenda — levying more taxes on the rich and big companies to fund the president’s vows — the Moon administration has launched a war for public support by underscoring that the tax increases are aimed at the privileged class. It is regrettable and worrisome that a tax debate takes an alarming turn toward populism and away from balanced tax reform.
The government can try to use gimmicky, emotional terms to describe its move, but that doesn’t alter the essence of the issue: this is a tax hike targeting the wealthy and conglomerates. Success of the tax debate hinges on how much consensus the government can draw from taxpayers. The debate must start with a thorough and comprehensive review of possible repercussions over the long term.
In any case, the government and ruling party must avoid arm-twisting a specific class or group — not to mention demanding sacrifices from them — to achieve their policy goals. They must not turn a blind eye to mounting criticism that their tax plans are pure populism. Previous administrations’ repeated attempts to collect more taxes through this method went nowhere.
Given the low birthrate of Korea and the rapid aging of our population, it is unavoidable for the government to collect more taxes than before. No one can deny the need for our society to move toward a mid-level welfare state with moderate tax increases. We can no longer be a low-level welfare state with low taxes. But it is dangerous for the government to selectively make the rich pay their dues, while reassuring the majority that they don’t have to worry at all.
Any tax hike demands a revision of the tax code by the National Assembly. If the administration does not get opposition support and insists on a propaganda war to divide the nation, it will trigger vehement public resistance.
There is no easy way for a government to increase tax revenues. Any attempts to avert a public uproar through cutesy wordplay will backfire. The administration must persuade the public of the need for tax hikes and reach a social consensus.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 25, Page 30
더불어민주당 추미애 대표가 어제 증세와 관련해 “초대기업과 초고소득자 스스로 명예를 지키는 명예 과세”라고 주장했다. 같은 당에선 ‘조세 정상화’(우원식 원내대표) 혹은 ‘사랑 과세, 존경 과세’(김태년 정책위의장) 등의 뜬금없는 이름 짓기가 온종일 이어졌다. 대기업·고소득자에 대한 증세 방침을 선언한 뒤 극히 일부인 ‘초고소득층’ ‘초대기업’만이 대상이란 점을 강조하면서 편 가르기 여론전에 나선 것이다. 이왕 시작된 증세 논의가 균형 잡힌 세제개혁으로 이어지기 어렵다는 점에서 안타깝고 우려스러운 일이다.
무엇보다 ‘명예 과세’로 부른다고 해서 고소득층·대기업만 겨냥한 ‘표적 증세’의 본질이 가려지는 건 아니다. 증세 논의는 국민적 공감대를 얼마나 끌어낼 수 있느냐는 지점에서 성패가 판가름난다. 합리적이고 신중한 논의와 함께 장기적으로 나타날 충격파에 대한 종합 검토가 전제돼야 한다. 어떤 경우에도 특정 계층이나 특정 부문의 희생을 강요하는 식이어선 곤란하다. 정치권 일각에서 제기된 부유세 주장이 포퓰리즘적 발상이란 지적 앞에 번번이 도입이 무산된 게 그런 이유 때문이다.
한국 사회가 직면한 저출산·고령화를 고려할 때 증세는 불가피한 측면이 있다. 현재의 저부담·저복지 구조를 단계적으론 중부담·중복지 구조로 가져가야 한다. 하지만 가진 자들에게만 선별적으로 거둘 테니 대다수 국민은 안심하란 식이라면 곤란하다. 더구나 증세는 결국 국회에서 세법을 개정해야 한다. 야당의 의견을 수렴하지 않고 대국민 여론전과 편 가르기에 골몰할 경우 조세 저항과 정치적 반발을 부르기 십상이다. 증세에 편법이나 우회로는 없다. 부자 증세를 하겠다면서 편의적 말장난으로 외양만 가리려는 태도라면 곤란하다. 더 나은 복지를 약속한 만큼 그에 걸맞게 증세 배경을 정정당당하게 설득하고 사회적 합의를 만들려는 진지한 노력이 필요하다.