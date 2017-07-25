Superheroes take over Comic-Con once again

SAN DIEGO - From “Black Panther” to Batman, “Stranger Things” to “Blade Runner 2049,” and “Ready Player One” to Rep. John Lewis, Comic-Con had something for almost every pop-culture appetite.As the annual fan convention in San Diego wrapped up Sunday after four days of panels, presentations, screenings and autograph signings, here’s a look at some of the highlights.Black Panther: The film won’t be out until 2019, but “Black Panther” swiped the most attention at Marvel’s presentation. Marvel’s presentation also included early looks at the November release “Thor: Ragnarok” and next year’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” And studio chief Kevin Feige announced that Michelle Pfeiffer was cast in the “Ant-Man” sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” also due in 2018.Batman: There was a lot of Batman at Comic-Con, from Ben Affleck’s confirmation that he’ll continue to play the character to a star-filled tribute to the original “Batman” actor, Adam West. West was celebrated by his fans and collaborators at a heartfelt tribute that featured Kevin Smith, producer James Tucker, actor Ralph Garman and “Catwoman” actress Lee Meriwether. AP