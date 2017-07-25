The great leap from stage to screen : Infinite’s L discusses his debut role on ‘Ruler: Master of the Mask’

Kim Myung-soo [ILGAN SPORTS]

After years of performing, many pop stars hope to make the jump from the stage to the screen and expand their careers into acting.L of boy group Infinite has begun pivoting towards an acting career. The idol group member, who goes by his name Kim Myung-soo when he acts, has just completed filming for his first role in the periodic drama “Ruler: Master of the Mask.”The character he played is in the lowest class of people in the Joseon era, but strives to become royalty so that he can be with a woman of a higher class. He started having this dream after the mask-wearing crown prince asked him to trade places, which allowed him a rare peek into life as a royal, as long as he kept his faced concealed behind the mask.“Since my role is to go back and forth between the royal class and the lower class, I had to differentiate my attitude when I behave and tone when I speak, which was a lot to prepare,” said Kim in a recent interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.He shared his experience of being on set for the first time in the interview below.There were just too many actors who did so well. Even when [some others gave me] a good review, I felt my performance [wasn’t good enough.] I would give myself a 50 on a scale of 1 to 100.Of course, many had a prejudice of an idol singer acting. I just practiced a lot to understand the character and asked the director many questions. We talked about which direction I should take when acting. This is just my thought, but I think the director chose me because he thought I, a singer, could act differently from [other actors]. In music, we express feelings and emotions in three or four minutes. Since the character I play experiences big mood swings, he wanted me to express that in a unique way.Being a singer, I was recognized by younger people. Now, more older people know me and I feel like the demographic of people who know me has definitely diversified.It felt so new to me. I liked going out to different regions to film. When would I ever be on a set decorated for a period drama? I felt like I was living in that era. It was refreshing and fun. I would do it again. If I were to do more modern style drama, I would want to try one with a unique genre.I personally wanted L to be only a part of Infinite. I wanted to create a new brand for myself when I act.I think I am creating a kind of synergy from doing both. I have also sung on the soundtrack for the drama.Most of the time, people debut when they are not yet perfect. There are things you only learn after you have started performing. Until recently, it was burdensome to process everything that I was assigned to do, but now I have eight years of experience and I think now I am learning what I should do [and how to lead.] I will continue taking on more challenges.BY HWANG SO-YOUNG [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]인피니트 엘(25)이 배우 김명수로 한뼘 더 성장했다. 흑화되는 천민 이선과 함께 첫 사극 도전을 성공적으로 해냈다. 어려웠지만 그만큼 성장의 발판이 될 수 있어 MBC 수목극 '군주'와 함께한 시간이 행복했다는 김명수는 "가수일 땐 인피니트 엘로, 배우일 땐 김명수로 불렸으면 좋겠다. 아직 김명수란 이름이 많은 분께 굉장히 낯설 것 같은데 더욱 노력하겠다"고 의지를 다졌다. 열혈 청년 김명수의 눈빛에선 식지 않는 열정이 뿜어져 나오고 있었다."현대극과 달리 사극엔 많은 선생님이 나오신다. 연기를 잘하는 분들이 너무 많다. 그분들의 연기를 보면서 '연기란 저런 것!'이라고 느꼈다. 호평조차 아쉬웠다고 느낄 만큼 연기에 있어 아쉬움이 남는다.""50점 정도를 주고 싶다. 연기적인 부분을 놓고는 사실 너무나 뛰어난 선배님들이 많다 보니 모니터할 때 아쉬운 부분이 너무 많았다. 채워가야 할 부분이 많다.""나의 연기에 대해 부정적으로 보는 시선도 있었고 기존의 아이돌에 대한 선입견도 있었다. 초반엔 기대보다 우려가 컸던 게 사실이다. 그래서 준비를 더 많이 했다. 캐릭터에 대한 이해도 높이고, 감독님과 대화도 많이 했다. 예습 같은 걸 해볼 수 있는 시간이 많아서 호평으로 변화시킬 수 있었던 것 같다. 초반엔 위축된 왕의 모습을 많이 보여줘야 할 것 같아 거북목 같은 자세가 됐다. 연관검색어에도 거북목이라고 뜨는데 실제론 거북목이 아니다.(웃음)""감독님과 오디션을 보고 작품에 대한 얘기도 자주 나눴다. 이 작품을 어떻게 선택하게 됐느냐, 어떻게 연기를 할 것이냐, 캐릭터 방향성 등에 대해 얘기를 나눴다. 그렇게 총 다섯 번의 오디션을 거쳐 확정됐다. 어디까지나 내 생각이지만 감독님이 날 캐스팅하신 이유 중 하나가 감정의 기승전결이 있는데 가수이기 때문에 다른 관점에서 연기를 할 수 있을 거라고 생각하신 것 같다. 노래로 따지면 3, 4분 안에 감정을 응집해서 표현해야 하지 않나. 극 중 이선의 감정 변화가 크니까 색다르게 표현하는 걸 보고 캐스팅하신 것 같다.""현대극보다 사극이 어렵다는 평이 사실이고 개인적으로 첫 사극에 도전하다 보니 이것저것 준비해야 할 것이 많았다. 천민에서 왕을 오가기 때문에 어조, 톤, 말투, 자세 이런 것들이 달라야 했다. 하지만 흑화부터 죽음까지 맞이하는 캐릭터가 매력적이라 꼭 하고 싶었다."보통 사극을 찍고 나면 다음에 사극을 안 한다고 하는데 난 오히려 새로웠다. 지방에 촬영가는 과정이 재밌었다. 그리고 또 언제 사극 세트에서 연기를 해보겠나. 그 시대에 들어간 것 같은 느낌이었다. 그 자체가 신선해 여러모로 재밌었다. 또 해보고 싶다.""기존에 가수 활동을 해서 젊은 층이 많이 알아봤는데 이젠 어른들이 많이 알아보신다. 날 알아보는 층이 좀 더 넓어진 느낌이다.""개인적으로 그러고 싶었다. 엘은 인피니트에 소속된 가수다. 어느 정도 이름이 있는 캐릭터라고 생각한다. '엘이 연기를 하네?'가 아니라 김명수라는 브랜드 네임을 만들어서 연기하고 싶었다. 배우로는 김명수로 불리고 싶다. 두 가지 모두 잘하고 싶다.""가수를 해서 가수 출신 연기자가 됐다. 두 가지 직업을 다 가지고 있다. '군주' 할 때 OST도 불렀다. 가수로서 시너지를 내고 있다고 생각한다. 계속 병행하고 싶다. 예전엔 앨범 활동을 하면서 동시에 작품을 하니 집중도가 떨어졌는데 이번 작품 같은 경우 작품에만 딱 집중할 수 있어 좋았다. 앞으로도 연기와 가수 활동을 병행할 생각이지만 앨범 할 때는 앨범만, 작품 할 때는 작품만 하고 싶다.""보통 완벽하지 않은 상태에서 데뷔한다. 데뷔 이후에 채워나가는 게 있다. 처음엔 정해진 일만 하기에도 버거웠다. 지금까지 주어진 일만 했다면 이제 8년 차가 됐고 주변의 시선들과 뭘 해야 할지 알아가는 과정이라고 생각한다. 목소리 톤과 노래, 나에 대한 외적인 이미지를 탈피할 수 있는 도전을 계속하려고 한다. 도전은 'ing'다. '군주'를 토대로 좀 더 좋은 연기를 보여드릴 수 있을 것 같다."황소영 기자