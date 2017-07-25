Song Kang-ho reflects on tragic history in film ‘A Taxi Driver’ : Veteran actor continues his streak of roles depicting Korean stories from the recent past

Actor Song Kang-ho plays the role of a taxi driver who accompanies a German reporter to Gwangju. [JO WON-JIN]

From 2013 drama “The Attorney” and 2016’s “The Age of Shadows” to “A Taxi Driver,” which is set to hit theaters next week, the 49-year-old actor Song Kang-ho has made quite a career playing characters who reflect Korea’s modern and contemporary history.Director Jang Hun’s latest film “A Taxi Driver” is based on the recollections of German reporter Jurgen Hinzpeter, the man who helped bring to light the truth about the Gwangju uprising that occurred in May of 1980. The taxi driver who accompanied Hinzpeter from Seoul to Gwangju was a man named Kim Sa-bok (or Kim Man-seop in the film). In an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, Song, who plays the role of the taxi driver, said that he hesitated joining the film because of the weightiness of the story.Below are the edited excerpts from the interview.Back when the Gwangju uprising took place, I was a middle school student, and I did not really know anything. For instance, when I heard the distorted news on the radio that the mob had been suppressed, I felt relieved. I think the power to overcome the pain of the past lies in the spirit of ordinary citizens like Man-seop.(Laughs) They are both mischievous. A Brisa is very small, so it was hard to make a U-turn. But, I got used to it the more I drove it. The car was brought in from Japan, and I was afraid that the car might be returned to Japan after the movie was done. But luckily, the car was sent to be stored by a Korean company.I think being humble and being compassionate are two different things. Being compassionate comes from a healthy mind. As seen in the movie, people who fully carry out their obligations and do not hurt others have healthy minds. I tried hard to depict that spirit that Man-seop has.While Man-seop is running away from the police, he turns his head, and he sees a truck full people who have been arrested. The camera flickers a bit, like this scene is viewed from Man-seop’s perspective, as if he is wondering if this is reality or if he’s dreaming.While trying to escape Gwangju, Man-seop meets sergeant Park, played by Um Tae-goo. This might be a spoiler so I can’t give a detailed description, but I liked the scene when I first saw the script. I think that not only did the people of Gwangju go through pain, but the soldiers who were there suffered as well. I think if there is a scene that this movie should aim for, then it should be this scene. I think this scene is saying that we should overcome and heal our pain with love from ourselves.I think he really stood out in the tvN series “Reply 1988.” His look is cold but attractive. When we were filming, he did not look intimidated among veteran actors.I think the best thing about director Jang is that he and his films are very frank. He does not try to be overtly expressive.When I choose the pieces I want to do, I don’t reject a role because it is similar to a role that I have done before. I think since being an actor is the kind of job that I have to do for a long time, that sort of short-sighted notion is only peripheral. I think for me, the movie’s depth, social resonance and tone is more important. If a movie is unnecessarily violent or extreme, I bring it up to the director.There have been some, but I have turned them down several times. I am not really drawn by Hollywood movies where Asian actors are only offered a limited number of roles.I think that my dilemma is the fine line between a good movie and movies that are well-received by the public. I want to be in good movies, but I also want to star in films that are popular and commercial. Those two things don’t always go hand in hand. As an actor, that is always a dilemma.I think the best word would be ‘patience.’ Not only the type of patience to suppress pain, but being consistent with yourself. Sometimes, I have grown so tired from long waits, and I sometimes became physically and mentally tired when I didn’t like my acting. 