Kumho Tire workers threaten strike over Doublestar sale

Workers at Kumho Tire and its subcontractors on Monday warned that they would go on strike unless the tiremaker’s creditors stop the process of selling it to a Chinese company.In a press conference held at the National Assembly, the joint committee against the sale of Kumho Tire to an overseas company said they would stop all production lines at the tiremaker’s local plants and stage a general strike.“The ongoing process to sell Kumho Tire to Qingdao Doublestar will result in the transfer of some production volume to China from Korea and lead to massive layoffs of local workers,” Kang Jeong-ho, who represents the committee, said over phone.The committee speaks for 2,900 workers at Kumho Tire and many other businesses in the supply chain.Yonhap