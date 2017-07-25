LG Electronics unveils budget phone with high-end features

LG Electronics on Monday showcased its new mid-end smartphone - the LG Q8, equipped with top-notch audio and camera features - in a bid to attract consumers seeking budget models.The Korean tech giant said the 5.2-inch Q8 smartphone is intended for consumers looking for models between its flagship G and V models, and the budget X smartphones.The smartphone comes with a Quad HD screen with wide-angle cameras. Like high-end smartphones, the Q8 is also water and dust resistant, and is equipped with a fingerprint scanner.The company said the Quad Digital to Analog Converter allows users to enjoy high-quality sound.The LG Q8 offers 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras on the back, along with another 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.Features such as Steady Record 2.0, Digital Image Stabilization and Electronic Image Stabilization also enable users to take clear photos, it added.Yonhap