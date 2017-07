High-ranking officials and lawmakers of the Democratic Party pose at a meeting to discuss the new government’s economic policy at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, Monday. Attendees included Choi Jong-ku, chairman of the Financial Services Commission, far left; Kim Sang-jo, head of the Fair Trade Commission, second left; Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon, sixth from left; and Woo Won-shik, Democratic Party’s floor leader, sixth from right. [YONHAP]