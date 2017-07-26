Bending like grass (국문)

The Ministry of National Defense announced on July 21 that the scheduled electromagnetic wave safety test at the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system base in Seongju, North Gyeongsang, would be indefinitely postponed due to the opposition of local groups.
Private organizations, such as the Seongju Committee for the Withdrawal of Thaad, held a news conference on July 20 and argued that the government was deceiving them about the electromagnetic wave test. At first, the groups opposing the radar system demanded the test but changed their position.
Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk visited Seongju right after he took office on June 27 and said that he would have local representatives observe the process of measuring electromagnetic waves. But when local groups opposed the test, the ministry decided to postpone it.
During the U.S. visit, President Moon Jae-in repeatedly confirmed that he had no intention of reversing the Thaad deployment. He emphasized that procedural legitimacy is necessary in a democratic nation, and Washington acknowledged such a need.
However, consistency in terms of policy execution is lacking when it comes to Moon’s international promises.
The Thaad launchers were first deployed four months ago. It is unclear how the environmental impact evaluation that the new administration is requesting will proceed.
Can the evaluation be conducted objectively even after the electromagnetic wave test has been delayed? Some unnecessarily question whether the Moon administration is delaying the Thaad deployment because of local sentiment.
Confusion related to the Thaad deployment will lead to a growing gap in the Korea-U.S. alliance. According to a diplomatic source, U.S. officials complained that Korean policymakers have been making inconsistent comments concerning Thaad, and they therefore do not appear to be reliable.
China also may take an alarming turn by increasing pressure on South Korea after considering an exit strategy in case of enforcement of the Thaad deployment.
The process of securing procedural legitimacy based on the law is necessary here. The procedure should be swift and consistent. If the government bends too easily to one side, the procedural legitimacy will be compromised. The government should be firm as an oak.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 24, Page 29
*The author is a political news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
JEONG YONG-SOO
국방부는 경북 성주의 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 기지에서 실시할 예정이었던 전자파 안전성 검증을 무기한 연기한다고 21일 밝혔다. 지역 단체의 반대 때문이라고 설명했다. '사드 배치 철회 성주 투쟁위원회' 등 관련 민간단체들은 하루 전인 20일 기자회견을 열어 "사드 철거 요구에 대해선 한마디 설명도 없이 갑자기 전자파 측정을 하겠다고 통보한 것은 주민을 기만한 행위"라고 주장했다. 당초 사드 반대 단체들은 전자파 측정을 요구하다 입장을 바꿨다.
앞서 서주석 국방부 차관은 취임 직후인 지난달 27일 성주를 찾아 "주민들이 우려하는 전자파를 측정하는 과정에 주민 대표단이 참관할 수 있는 방안을 마련하겠다"고 밝혔다. 이날 전자파 측정은 그 후속 조치였다. 그런데 지역 단체들의 반대에 부딪히자 국방부는 돌연 측정 연기로 후퇴해 버린 것이다.
문재인 대통령은 지난달 방미기간 중 사드 배치를 철회할 의사가 없음을 수차례 밝혔다. 다만 민주국가에서 절차적 정당성 확보가 필요하다는 점을 강조했고, 미국 측도 이를 양해했다. 하지만 정작 국내 현장에서는 문 대통령의 이런 국제적 약속에 걸맞은 정책 집행 일관성을 찾아보기가 어렵다.
일단 사드 발사대가 처음으로 배치된 게 넉 달 전이다. 하지만 새 정부가 그토록 강조한 환경영향평가는 어떤 방식으로 진행해야 하는지 여전히 오리무중이다. 전자파 측정조차 제대로 못하는 정부가 과연 환경영향평가는 객관적으로 할 수 있을까. 상황이 이렇다 보니 국내외에선 문재인 정부가 지역 여론을 핑계 삼아 사드 배치를 차일피일 미루려는 게 아니냐는 불필요한 오해만 증폭된다.
사드 배치와 관련된 혼선이 계속되면 한·미 관계는 틈이 더 벌어질 수밖에 없다. 외교 소식통에 따르면 미 행정부 내에선 "한국 정책결정자들의 사드 관련 발언은 만날 때마다 바뀐다. 도대체 믿을 수가 없다"는 볼멘소리가 나오고 있다. 사드 배치 강행에 대비해 출구전략을 고민하던 중국은 한국에 대한 압박을 다시금 강화하려 들 것이다. 법률에 근거한 절차적 정당성 확보 절차는 사드 배치를 위해 반드시 거쳐야 할 일이다. 다만 그런 절차는 신속하고 일관성 있게 진행돼야 한다. 정부가 한쪽 입장에 끌려다니는 인상을 줘서는 절차적 정당성을 갖췄다고 보기 어렵다. 단호한 모습을 보일 때는 보여야 한다.
정용수 정치부 기자