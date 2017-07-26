An uneven playing field (국문)
기울어진 운동장 위의 원전 공론화위원회
July 26,2017
A nine-member commission established to gauge public opinion on whether to permanently stop the construction of the Shin Kori 5 and 6 nuclear power plants has held its first meeting. The 90-day commission is headed by former Supreme Court Justice Kim Ji-hyung, who has a reputation for being “objective and neutral.” He was named a justice at the age of 47 under former liberal president Roh Moo-hyun in 2005. Because of his progressive-minded rulings and opinions, he was associated with a group of justices dubbed the “Eagle Five.”
Six others are scholars. The commission will argue its case before a civilian jury that decides on the fate of the two reactors whose construction is already 30 percent finished and requires 2.6 trillion won ($2.3 billion) to dismantle. Despite the gravity of the decision, the commission’s findings could be too theoretical as there is not a single nuclear reactor expert on the body.
If the civilian jury rules to stop and close down the new reactors upon the recommendation from the commission in three months, the country‘s nuclear reactor industry that has grown to be one of the world’s best over the last four decades would crumble. The commission, therefore, must not be obsessed with mechanical neutrality and textbook objectivity. The commission lacks the sensitivity to reach a realistic and future-minded conclusion.
The commission begins activity on a script. President Moon Jae-in has already announced shutting down the construction of the new reactors and also reiterated a nuclear-phase-out policy to more or less force suspension of the construction. Last week, Moon went so far as to say he planned to power down the Wolseong 1 reactor, which has shown no problems during its operation.
The ruling party has formed a group of lawmakers championing a nuclear phase-out to back the government’s policy. Environmental groups have upped anti-reactor campaigns. The Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Corp. has been told not to carry out a public campaign on the safety and economics of the reactors. An energy policy has become politicized.
Under these conditions, the commission will more likely recommend a halt to the construction. The civilian jury formed by the commission will also likely come under political influence. There is also the question of legal binding force of the civilian jury. The commission has been established under the order of the Prime Minister. But a public policy costing 2.6 trillion won would have to be approved by the National Assembly that represents the broad population. The matter cannot be solely decided by the commission and civilian jury.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 25, Page 30
진보 위원장 선임으로 공정성 우려
대통령·시민단체 편향적 여론몰이
시민 배심원 결정 법적 구속력 의문
신고리 5, 6호기 원전의 영구 중단 여부를 결정한다는 공론화위원회가 어제 구성돼 첫 회의를 열었다. 위원장엔 정부 발표에 따르면 ‘객관적이며 중립적이면서 신망과 덕망이 두터운’ 김지형 전 대법관이 선임됐다. 김 위원장은 2005년 노무현 정부 때 47세의 나이로 대법관에 임명된 전북 출신 인사다. 당시 박시환 대법관과 함께 소위 ‘독수리 5형제’로 불리며 소수 진보 의견을 많이 내 색깔이 뚜렷하다는 평판을 받았다.
8명의 위원 가운데 교수가 6명이다. 결정 내용에 따라선 하루아침에 국민 혈세 2조6000억원을 매몰비용으로 날릴 의사결정을 할 기구다. 현실적 엄중함을 생각할 때 위원회의 구성이 원전 전문가 한 명 없이 너무 학문의 세계 쪽으로 편중된 게 아니냐는 지적을 피할 수 없을 것이다.
위원회가 앞으로 시민 배심원단을 구성해 석 달 안에 신고리 5, 6호기 원전을 영구 중단키로 결론 내면 40여 년 기술 축적으로 한국 제조업의 척추로 성장한 원전산업의 생태계가 뿌리째 뽑히게 될 것이다. 공론화위원회가 단순히 기계적 중립성, 형식적 객관성을 넘어 고도의 역사의식과 현실감각을 지녀야 할 이유가 여기에 있다. 김지형 위원장의 공론위가 이런 일을 공정하게 수행하기엔 미흡하다고 평가할 수밖에 없다.
사실 공론위는 첫발을 떼기도 전부터 기울어진 운동장 위에 있었다. 문재인 대통령 스스로 선거 전 신고리 5, 6호기 건설 중단을 공약했고 지난달 국무회의에서 ‘일시 중단’까지 유도함으로써 대통령의 선호를 세상에 분명히 했다. 문 대통령은 이것도 부족하다고 생각했는지 지난주엔 멀쩡하게 운전 중인 월성1호기까지 중지시킬 수 있다는 연설을 했다.
여기에 집권당은 ‘탈핵 의원 모임’까지 만들어 청와대 참모들과 손발을 맞춰 가며 정부 의사결정을 탈핵으로 몰아가고 있다. 진보 성향인 극단적 환경단체들은 홍위병처럼 나서 원전이 악의 꽃이라도 되는 양 반원전 캠페인을 벌이고 있다. 최근 공기업인 한국수력원자력을 향해 원전의 안전성과 경제성을 홍보하지 말라는 압박까지 하고 있으니 원전 찬성을 주장하는 쪽은 정치에서 밀리고, 여론싸움에서도 손발이 묶여 목소리마저 희미해지는 모습이다.
이런 사회적 분위기에서 공론화위가 원전건설 중단 반대 쪽으로 결론 내리기는 쉽지 않아 보인다. 공론위가 설계, 구성하게 될 시민 배심원단도 이런 여론몰이에서 자유로울 수 없음은 자명하다. 정부는 또 수백 명 규모로 예상되는 시민 배심원단의 최종 결정을 그대로 따르겠다고 발표했는데 배심원단 존재의 법적 구속력도 모호하다. 법률 해석상 배심원단의 모체라고 할 수 있는 공론화위원회가 총리 훈령에 따라 설치된 것 뿐이다. 2조6000억원 정도의 예산을 좌우할 정책 결정을 하려면 국민이 선거로 선출한 국회의 동의를 반드시 받아야 한다. 그것이 대의민주주의다. 법적 근거를 알 수 없거나 허약한 배심원단·공론위가 혼자 처리할 일이 아니다.