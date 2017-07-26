Spending solutions (국문)

The Moon Jae-in administration is lucky given the relatively favorable economic conditions at home and abroad. As the global economy is poised to rebound, a Korean economy heavily relying on exports can ride the tide. The government does not face any such emergency as the foreign exchange crisis at the start of the Kim Dae-jung administration (also known as the Asian financial crisis), the credit card bubble that burst shortly after the launch of the Roh Moo-hyun government and the global financial meltdown during the Lee Myung-bak administration. Such an amicable environment could allow the government to come up with quite an expansive program.
The government presented Tuesday a detailed economic roadmap. The five-year plan is focused on shifting our economic paradigm from the current growth-based focus to a so-called “human-centered economy.” It aims for income-driven growth, to create jobs, spur innovation and be fairer.
What attracts our attention is a sharp increase in government spending as seen in its intention to grow the budget at higher rates than the economy grows. Considering the government’s forecast that the economy will annually grow between 4.5 percent and 5 percent for the next five years, it will likely increase fiscal spending by more than 5 percent each year. The Park Geun-hye administration upped spending by only 3 percent annually.
The Moon administration cares little about the criticism that it likes big government. But fiscal health is the last bastion of our small and open economy. Korea was able to weather the 2007-8 global financial meltdown thanks to our healthy fiscal condition.
What kind of correlations are there between fiscal stimuli and economic growth? One of the best barometers is the “fiscal multiplier,” which refers to the ratio of how much aggregate GDP will increase for a unit increase of fiscal spending. Korea’s current fiscal multiplier is between 0.4 and 0.5, which means that regardless of the size of a fiscal input, the economy grows only half of it. Due to the very inefficient growth pattern, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance opposed the idea of drawing up a supplementary budget to boost the economy.
Of course, the multiplier is not all. But the government needs to pay heed to economists’ warnings that Korea’s multiplier is much lower than in Europe and the United States. If the government is required to endlessly pour water to revive a barren economy, it’s not priming the pump anymore. The Moon administration best not forget that.
재정지출 늘려도 성장은 절반 수준
소규모 개방경제는 재정 튼튼해야
재정이 마중물 역할만 해야 성공
문재인 정부는 운이 좋다. 무엇보다 출범 첫해의 대내외 경제여건이 상대적으로 괜찮다. 올해 세계 경제가 기운을 차리면서 수출에 많이 의존하는 한국 경제에 순풍이 불고 있다. 외환위기의 한가운데서 출발한 김대중 정부, 2003년 카드 사태에 직면한 노무현 정부, 글로벌 금융위기에 휩쓸린 이명박 정부, 남유럽 재정위기로 불안했던 박근혜 정부 때와 비교해 보면 단박에 알 수 있다. 이런 자신감 덕분에 새 정부는 집권 철학에 맞는 경제정책을 그릴 만하다고 판단했을 것이다.
실제로 어제 발표된 새 정부 경제정책 방향은 대선 공약과 국정운영 5개년 계획을 충실하게 구체화했다. 소득 주도 성장, 일자리 중심 경제, 공정 경제, 혁신 성장을 네 개의 기둥으로 삼아 '사람 중심 경제'로 경제 패러다임을 확 바꾸자는 내용이다.
가장 눈에 띄는 건 나랏돈 씀씀이를 대폭 늘리는 확대 재정 전략이다. 앞으로 5년간 재정 지출 증가율을 경상성장률보다 높게 가져간다. 문재인 대통령은 후보 시절 재정지출 증가율을 7%로 제시한 바 있다. 정부가 향후 5년간 경상성장률을 4.5~5%로 전망하고 있음을 감안하면 매년 재정 지출을 적어도 5% 이상 늘릴 것 같다. 박근혜 정부 시절의 재정지출 증가율은 평균 3%였다.
투명하고 유능한 정부를 표방한 새 정부는 '큰 정부' 비판에 별로 개의치 않는다. 하지만 확대재정을 바라보는 시선이 편하지만은 않다. 재정은 소규모 개방경제인 우리 경제의 마지막 보루다. 글로벌 금융위기를 큰 탈 없이 넘길 수 있던 것도 재정이 튼튼했기 때문이다. 재정 건전성이 훼손되지 않도록 만전을 기해야 한다.
정부가 재정을 쏟아부으면 경제를 얼마나 키울 수 있을까. 이를 잘 보여주는 게 재정승수다. 재정지출 한 단위가 증가하면 국내총생산(GDP)이 얼마나 늘어나는지를 알 수 있다. 최근 국내 연구에 따르면 한국의 재정승수는 0.4~0.5 수준이다. 재정 지출을 아무리 늘려도 경제는 그 절반밖에 성장하지 않는다는 얘기다. 대단히 비효율적인 성장이다. 기획재정부 예산실이 추경 편성에 반대했던 주요 근거가 바로 낮은 재정승수였다.
물론 재정승수가 금과옥조(金科玉條)는 아니다. 경제모형에 따라 재정승수는 달라질 수 있다. 국방이나 사회안전망처럼 재정승수가 낮더라도 반드시 해야 할 국가의 일도 있다. 다만, 개방 경제인 한국의 재정승수가 미국·유럽보다 유난히 낮다는 학자들의 견해에 확대재정론자들은 주목할 필요가 있다. 재정을 쏟아부어도 수입·수출 경로를 통해 해외로 빠져나가는 게 만만치 않기 때문이다.
김동연 경제부총리는 새 정부의 경제정책이 시장의 선순환을 이끌어내는 '마중물' 역할을 해야 성공한다고 했다. 마중물은 펌프의 물을 끌어올리기 위해 처음에 붓는 물이다. 끝없이 쏟아부어야 한다면 그건 더 이상 마중물이 아니다. 새 정부 경제정책을 이런 잣대로 꼼꼼히 점검하기를 바란다.