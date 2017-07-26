Cape Investment chosen to buy SK Securities stake

A consortium led by Cape Investment & Securities was selected as the preferred bidder to buy the controlling stake in SK Securities, the brokerage unit of SK Group said on Tuesday.The consortium was one of three shortlisted bidders including Q Capital Partners and Hoban Construction.SK Holdings, a holding unit of SK Group, announced last month that it would sell its 10 percent stake in SK Securities.A source at SK Holdings said that it considered employment and business compatibility when making the decision.The company said that it plans to finish the sales process by August.By Park Eun-jee