Americans opposing the deployment of the U.S.-led Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system hold a press conference on Wednesday at the Franciscan Education Center in Jeong-dong, central Seoul. They presented a pacifist petition opposing missile defense in Korea, signed by 80 organizations and 280 people, including American linguist and political activist Noam Chomsky, professor emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. [YONHAP]