Citizens are not geese (국문)

The 17th century French minister Jean-Baptiste Colbert compared raising taxes to plucking goose feathers. The key was to get as many feathers without making the goose cry. In the last administration, Park Geun-hye’s secretary for economic affairs, Cho won-dong, cited the quote and found himself in a controversy.
In fact, the Park Geun-hye administration’s welfare without a tax increase was faithful to Colbert’s maxim. The government did not expand or increase taxes but tax revenue increased drastically. The administration said the tax collection system had improved and real estate transactions had significantly increased.
However, the hidden factors were slashing tax exemptions and reductions. This is where feather plucking came in. The decision was made in advance, and exemptions and reductions were removed over time. The administration abolished tax exemptions and reductions right after the inauguration, and tax revenue began to increase since last year.
But the trick had its limits. Over time, taxpayers instinctively realized that they were paying more. What turned suspicion into conviction was the tax increase on cigarettes. The Park administration argued that the tax increase was for the health of the citizens, but cigarette sales did not go down much. Instead, 5 trillion won ($4.46 billion) in taxes was raised. Public sentiment turned away from the Park administration as people got tired of such thinly disguised tricks.
Vice Prime Minister Kim Dong-yeon made things clear when it came to the rate increase on corporate and income taxes. The budget expert knows that it is hard to keep all the promises without raising taxes. But he must have made a strategic decision that he would wait until the government is lined up for the battle.
However, ruling party leaders have a different idea. The Minister of the Interior and Safety Kim Boo-kyum said that the government should be more honest with citizens, and the Democratic Party chair Choo Mi-ae proposed a tax increase plan. The Blue House also supports this, and the government changed direction.
Is the government more honest? The tax increase for the super-rich and corporate giants is a double-edged sword. Opposition would be minimal, but it would raise only 20 trillion won over five years, whereas 178 trillion won is needed to implement national tasks. But once the tax rate is modified, it is hard to change.
Taxes on the low and middle-income classes would not be increased, so heavy taxes for more welfare would be a challenge.
What are the remaining options? Promises can be implemented selectively, indirect tax increases may be imposed as the Park Geun-hye administration did, or debts can be increased. The administration is considering improving the government bond issuing system, so raising money through sovereign bonds is likely. But it could mean a tax burden for future generations.
Nevertheless, we need to contemplate Minister Kim’s comment. Let’s be more honest. We are not living in a feudal system and citizens are not geese.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 26, Page 30
*The author is a deputy business news editor of JTBC.
CHO MIN-GEUN
17세기 프랑스의 재상 콜베르는 세금 걷는 일을 ‘거위 털 뽑기’에 비유했다. 털을 최대한 뽑으면서도 거위가 소리를 덜 지르게 하는 기술이 세금 징수에도 필요하다는 얘기였다. 조세 전문가 사이에선 유명한 금언 중 하나다. 지난 정부에서 조원동 경제수석이 이를 인용했다가 설화를 겪기도 했다.
실제로 박근혜 정부의 ‘증세 없는 복지’는 이 금언에 충실했다. 증세는 없다고 공언했고, 세율도 올리지 않았다. 하지만 세수는 크게 늘렸다. 정부는 국세청의 징수 시스템이 좋아졌느니, 부동산 거래가 늘어서라느니 여러 이유를 댔다. 하지만 ‘숨은 공신’은 비과세ㆍ감면 축소다. 털 뽑는 기술은 여기에도 적용됐다. 축소 결정은 미리 하고 시행은 2~3년 시차를 두고 단계적으로 했다. 비과세ㆍ감면 철폐는 정부 출범 초기에 집중적으로 이뤄졌는데 세수가 본격적으로 늘어난 게 지난해부터인 것은 그래서다.
하지만 한계가 있었다. 시간이 가면서 납세자들은 주머니에서 빠져나가는 돈이 늘었다는 걸 본능적으로 느꼈다. 뭔가 이상하다는 느낌에 확신을 준 건 담뱃세 인상이었다. 국민 건강을 위해 올렸다는데 정작 담배 판매량은 크게 줄지 않았다. 대신 세금은 한 해 5조원이나 더 걷혔다. 이런 ‘눈 가리고 아웅’은 민심이 돌아서기 시작한 중요한 배경으로 지목된다.
김동연 경제부총리가 일찌감치 법인세ㆍ소득세 세율 인상에 선을 긋고 나선 건 세금이 이처럼 무서운 걸 잘 알기 때문이다. 산전수전 다 겪은 ‘예산쟁이’가 증세 없이 그 많은 공약을 이행하기는 불가능하다는 걸 왜 모를까. 다만 전열도 제대로 갖추기 전에 섣불리 달려들었다간 본전도 찾기 어렵다는 전략적 판단을 했을 것이다. 하지만 여권 핵심부의 생각은 좀 달랐다. 김부겸 행정자치부 장관이“국민에게 좀 정직해지자”며 치고나오자마자 추미애 더불어민주당 대표가 증세안을 내밀었다. 청와대도 힘을 실으며 정부도 급격히 방향을 틀었다.
이로써 정부는 정직해졌을까. ‘초고소득자ㆍ초대기업’이란 증세 대상은 정부에 ‘양날의 칼’이다. 조세 저항은 최소화할 수 있겠지만 증세 효과는 5년간 20조원에 그친다. 국정과제 이행에 필요한 178조원에는 여전히 턱없이 모자라다. 그렇다고 한번 손댄 세율을 다시 건드리기는 현실적으로 어렵다. 서민은 물론 중산층 대상 증세는 앞으로도 없을 것이라고 못박았으니 ‘중부담ㆍ중복지’로의 전환 논의도 사실상 물 건너 갔다.
남은 대안은 뭘까. 공약을 선별해 이행하거나, 박근혜 정부식 ‘사실상 증세’를 하거나, 나라 빚을 늘리는 것이다. 국채 발행제도를 개선하겠다는 말이 나오는 걸 보니 분위기는 빚을 늘리는 쪽으로 기우는 듯하다. 이 역시 미래세대에 대한 증세나 마찬가지니 어물쩍 넘어갈 일이 아니다. 그러니 김 장관이 던진 화두는 여전히 유효하다. 좀 더 정직해지자. 지금은 봉건시대가 아니고, 국민도 더 이상 거위가 아니다.
조민근 JTBC 경제산업부 차장