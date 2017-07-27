Leave it to a neutral body (국문)
중립적 기구에서 재판 생중계 가이드라인 정해야
July 27,2017
Live TV coverage of a court ruling is a double-edged sword. Proponents claim it broadens the public right to information, raises the credibility of a ruling and helps to lower crimes. Critics argue it goes against the presumption of innocence, or the defendant’s right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty and undermines the defendant’s rights to defense and dignity.
Governments differ on the view. The United States allows it, while Germany, France and Japan do not. The Supreme Court, after a meeting among chief justices, decided to allow live TV coverage of the sentencing sessions of two lower courts. It would continue to bar complete media coverage of trials that can popularize court sessions.
The top court since March 2013 has allowed online streaming of the final or appeals trial of a socially sensitive case. But photo sessions can be possible upon the judge’s consent before the trial begins in lower courts. It is how the scene of the first court hearing on former President Park Geun-hye was captured.
The rule was further eased to public and media accessibility to the entire session. Broadcasting is permitted if the bench believes public interests are more important than the defendant’s opinion. The rush in easing the regulation suggests the first case could be made with the trials of Park, Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, and Park’s confidante Choi Soon-sil in their bribery and corruption cases.
The top court has given the judge of the lower court the authority to limit the broadcasting scope and time if deemed necessary to protect the defendants. Still, the highest court has not deliberated hard enough on whether it is just to leave decisions determining the rights of a defendant on a single judge. The judiciary should consider forming a neutral committee of prosecutors, lawyers, media specialists, and civilians to discuss stricter rules on the broadcasting of court sessions.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 26, Page 30
재판의 TV 생중계에는 양면성이 있다. 지지하는 쪽에선 국민의 알 권리를 확대하고 재판의 신뢰성을 높이며 범죄 예방 효과가 있다고 주장한다. 반대론자는 무죄 추정의 원칙에 어긋나고 피고인의 방어권과 인격권을 침해한다고 맞선다. 미국이 생중계를 허용하는 반면 독일·프랑스·일본이 불허하는 관행을 볼 때 어느 한쪽이 옳다고 단정할 수는 없다. 대법원이 어제 대법관회의를 열고 1·2심 재판의 판결 선고 때에 한정해 TV 중계를 허용키로 한 결정은 양면성을 절충한 것이다. 재판의 전 과정을 중계하는 ‘한국판 OJ 심슨 재판’이 무산돼 사법 포퓰리즘과 여론재판의 위험성은 크게 줄어 다행이다.
대법원은 2013년 3월부터 상고심(3심) 사건 중 국민 생활에 영향이 큰 일부 사건에 대한 공개 변론을 온라인에 생중계하고 있다. 그러나 1·2심의 경우는 재판장의 허가에 따라 재판 시작 전에 한정해 사진이나 영상을 찍을 수 있었다. 박근혜 전 대통령의 첫 공판 모습이 공개됐던 배경이다. 이번에 ‘법정 방청 및 촬영 등에 관한 대법원 규칙’을 고쳐 공개의 범위를 선고 때까지로 확대한 것이다. 중계방송은 재판장이 피고인의 동의가 없어도 공적 이익이 더 크다고 판단하면 허가된다. 규칙 개정을 서두른 의도를 볼 때 박 전 대통령, 이재용 삼성전자 부회장, 최순실씨의 재판에 적용될 공산이 크다.
대법원은 부작용을 막기 위해 피고인의 모습이 드러나지 않도록 촬영 방법과 시간을 제한하는 재량권을 재판장에게 줬다. 그러나 인격권과 무죄 추정의 원칙을 뛰어넘는 ‘공공의 이익’, 피고인의 방송 노출, 중계방송의 형식을 재판장 한 명의 판단에 맡기는 게 맞는지 등에 대한 공론화 과정이 부족하다고 본다. 지금이라도 재판부는 물론 검찰과 변호인, 언론 전문가, 시민 등이 모여 엄격한 기준을 논의하는 중립적 위원회를 구성하는 방안을 제안하고자 한다.