Piling up the pressure (국문)

The North Korean nuclear clock is ticking. Ahead of the 64th anniversary of the Korean War armistice on Thursday, the United States, China and Japan were preparing for another nuclear provocation by the North. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a tougher sanctions bill aimed at denuclearizing the maverick state, while China was reportedly reinforcing military troops along its border. China and Japan are said to be bracing for potential radioactive fallout in case of a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula. But Pyongyang has yet to respond to Seoul’s proposal for military talks. Instead, North Korea shows signs of preparing for yet another missile test.
What attracts out attention is a tougher sanctions bill passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday. In a 419 to 3 vote, the House approved the bill aimed at levying even tougher sanctions on North Korea, Russia and Iran. If passed by the Senate and signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, the bill takes effect immediately. The unprecedentedly hawkish measure will block countries from exporting petroleum to the North, ban the hiring of North Korean workers overseas, prohibit its vessels’ travel on the sea, and cut off its online trading and gambling sites.
Punishing individuals and companies helping with the North’s nuclear and missile development will be a bit tougher. The measure mostly targets China, which has been lukewarm in enforcing sanctions. Susan Thornton, deputy assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the State Department, warned that if any entity transacts with specific North Korean firms, it will have to pay a price. Her statement will likely trigger a new level of Sino-U.S. disagreement and stronger resistance from North Korea.
Uncle Sam is ratcheting up sanctions after the North successfully test-fired an ICBM. The Washington Post quoted an intelligence official saying that North Korea will be able to attack the U.S. mainland with a nuclear warhead-loaded ICBM as early as next year — two years faster than expected.
The Moon Jae-in administration seems to be off guard. The government must devise effective countermeasures to cope with the mounting nuclear danger from North Korea.
China, too, must get on board. If its ally is armed with nuclear weapons, it will surely force Seoul and Tokyo to take a similar path. Could China stand such an arms race? Beijing must cut oil supplies to the recalcitrant state across the border.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 27, Page 30
미 하원, 강력한 대북제재법안 가결
미 새 법안 북한을 전방위적으로 압박
북 내년에 미 본토 타격 ICBM 능력
북핵 시계가 다시 걸음을 재촉하고 있다. 오늘 정전협정 체결 64주년을 앞두고 미국과 중국, 일본 등에서 북핵사태에 대비한 발 빠른 움직임들이 포착되고 있다. 미국은 북한을 비핵화로 유도하기 위한 강력한 대북제재법안을 통과시키고 중국은 북·중 국경에 군사력을 증강하고 있다는 보도가 잇따르고 있다. 또 중·일은 한반도 핵전쟁을 상정한 낙진피해 대비책까지 마련 중이라고 한다. 이런 가운데 우리가 제의한 남북군사회담에 대한 북한 반응은 없다. 북한은 오히려 핵무장 의지를 강조하고 중·장거리 탄도미사일 발사 조짐까지 보이고 있다.
현재 가장 눈여겨봐야 할 대목은 그제 미 하원이 의결한 새 대북제재법안이다. 미 하원은 이날 북한·러시아·이란을 제재하는 패키지 법안을 찬성 419명, 반대 3명의 압도적인 표차로 가결했다. 이 대북제재법안은 조만간 미 상원을 거쳐 트럼프 미국 대통령의 서명을 받아 발효될 전망이다. 이 법안이 시행되면 북한의 원유와 석유제품 수입을 봉쇄하는 한편, 북한 노동자의 해외고용 금지, 북한 선박의 운항 금지, 북한 온라인 상품거래와 도박사이트 차단 등이 이뤄진다. 북한을 전방위적으로 조이는 초고강도 대북제재법이다. 특히 이 법안에 따라 북한의 핵과 미사일 개발에 도움을 주는 개인과 기업에 대한 제재는 더욱 강화될 전망이다. 주로 대북제재에 비협조적인 중국을 타깃으로 하는 세컨더리 보이콧이다. 수전 손턴 미 국무부 동아태 차관보는 “중국의 개인과 기업도 여기에 포함된다”며 “누구든 지정된 북한 기업과 거래하면 대가를 치를 것”이라고 경고했다. 이에 따라 대북제재 강화를 두고 미·중 간 갈등과 북한의 저항이 거칠어질 것으로 보인다. 한반도의 안보 파고가 높아진다는 얘기다.
미국이 이처럼 대북제재 수위를 급속히 높이는 것은 북한 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)에 대한 위기감이 작용해서다. 워싱턴포스트(WP)는 그제 미 정보기관 보고서를 인용해 북한이 이르면 내년이라도 핵장착 ICBM으로 미 본토를 타격할 수 있는 능력을 갖출 것이라고 보도했다. WP의 보도는 그동안 평가했던 북한 ICBM 개발 시기를 2년이나 앞당긴 것이다.
이처럼 북핵 위기상황이 고조되는데도 이렇다 할 정부 대책은 보이지 않는다. 청와대 안보실에 지금 필요한 북핵대응비서관이 아니라 평화군축비서관이나 임명하고 있다. 한가하게 비칠 따름이다. 당장 열매가 열리지도 않을 ‘평화 감나무’에서 감이 떨어지기만 기다리는 것 같다. 정부는 지금부터라도 적극적인 북핵 대처방안을 마련해야 할 것이다. 중국도 분명한 입장을 요구받고 있다. 북한이 핵무장하면 한국과 일본에서 저절로 핵무장론이 나올 수밖에 없고, 이는 중국에 큰 부담이 될 것이다. 중국은 이제 대북 원유 파이프라인을 봉쇄하는 등 실효성 있는 대북제재에 적극 나서야 할 차례다.