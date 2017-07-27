Nu’est W scores number one single on charts

Boy group Nu’est W, a sub-unit of the boy group Nu’est made up of members who appeared on the recently-concluded audition program “Produce 101 Season 2,” have reached No. 1 on the charts.The group’s single, “If You,” reached the top of numerous domestic charts as soon as it was released on Tuesday. This is a huge improvement from their single released last year, “Love Paint,” which was only able to reach No. 225.The group is widely known to have been on the verge of disbanding before they were featured on the hit audition program.The leader of the group, JR said, “It feels strange. The fact that we are able to let a lot of people listen to our music is an amazing feeling. It’s all thanks to the fans. Thank you.”By Kim Jung-kyoon