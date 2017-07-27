K-pop groups look to launch abroad : Quickly finding success overseas has become a music business strategy

With competition in the K-pop industry becoming fiercer, a growing number of groups have started performing overseas only few years after their debut or even before making an official debut in Korea. Pictured top is co-ed group KARD and at bottom is male act Seventeen. [DSP MEDIA, PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

KARD may not be a household name in Korea, but the four-membered co-ed K-pop group was ranked in January by Billboard as one of the top five K-pop artists to watch for this year.The quartet debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart with their moombahton-inspired dance track “Rumor” in May. The song, which was the band’s third pre-debut single after “Oh NaNa” and “Don’t Recall,” was enough to garner up a fan base before the official release of their first mini album last week.A group with such a strong showing abroad and the experience of performing in four different countries, including the United States and Brazil, can be hardly labeled as a rookie band.Before its official debut in Seoul, KARD released several tracks and has already established a fan base strong enough that the music video for “Don’t Recall,” posted on YouTube in February, has had more than 27 million views as of Monday.The group’s success can be explained by their choice to follow a path unheard of in the Korean music industry.“[KARD’s] music, based on tropical house and moombahton, matched international music trends and the inclusion of K-pop elements added a sense of freshness,” said music critic Mimyo. “While conventional boy or girl groups focused on exaggerated sexiness, the co-ed group naturally exuded a sense of sexiness, more befitting Western style.”The members of KARD also cite “trendy songs and choreography” as their strongest point.“K-pop fans show strong interest in performance, and [I believe our songs] have received positive response because they are easy for both girls and guys to dance along with,” said Jeon Ji-u.“We really didn’t expect to garner a response from abroad in advance,” said KARD’s label DSP Media, which has been home to a number of popular K-pop groups like the now-disbanded Kara.Billboard K-pop columnist Jeff Benjamin explained that though many Koreans find it quite unusual that KARD has gained popularity even before their official debut, bands from English-speaking nations usually secure fans by performing in the early phases of their career.With the competition in the K-pop industry getting fiercer, an increasing number of K-pop groups have begun looking for opportunities overseas soon after making their debut. Boy group Seventeen went on their first world tour two years after their debut in 2015. The group sought to establish fans in the early phase of their career through frequent performances.In the past, it was common for K-pop groups to stage a performance in Korea at a location with 5,000 seats and then to a place that can accommodate up to 10,000 fans. It was only after going through this procedure that they went abroad to perform at bigger concert halls, which usually took years to achieve. Now, K-pop groups are looking to head abroad as soon as they can to grow international fan bases.The Bangtan Boys, otherwise known as BTS, went on world tour two years after they entered the scene in 2013. Boy groups Monsta X and Seventeen, both of which debuted in 2015, have each kicked off world tours this month.“Seventeen has aimed to focus on performance since their debut,” said a source from Pledis Entertainment. The source added that the group’s potential success abroad was confirmed during their Asian tour, adding that “the growth of the group [abroad] has been rapid,” pointing to the size of the concert hall offered to the group in Taipei - the space is six times larger than where they previously performed in the city.Some idol groups have even chosen to begin their careers abroad.Male act 24K, for example, may not be known in Korea, but they have gained popularity in South America and Europe since their debut in 2012.“There is a limit for small-and-medium-sized companies [like ours] to promote and market [groups],” said Kim Seong-gwang from Choeun Entertainment. “After monitoring the American music scene, we saw the possibility to succeed [abroad] if we focus on EDM.”“Continued efforts to branch out abroad starting from the first generation boy band H.O.T is now leading to success,” said music critic Seojeong Min-gap. “These days, not only idol groups but also musicians of a variety of genres are showing confidence in advancing abroad. Even for indie groups, a world tour is being perceived as a [possibility] instead of a special goal.”BY MIN KYUNG-WON [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]한국보다 해외에서 먼저 이름을 알리고 있는 그룹이 있다. 미국 빌보드에서 ‘2017년 주목해야 할 K팝 아티스트 톱 5’에 이름을 올린 4인조 혼성그룹 카드(KARD)가 그 주인공이다. 한국에서는 아직 낯선 이름이지만 이들의 데뷔 앨범 ‘올라 올라(Hola Hola)’는 19일 발매 즉시 18개국 아이튠즈 메인 음반 차트인 ‘톱 앨범즈’ 부문 10위권 안에 진입했다. 지난해 12월부터 두 달 간격으로 공개한 신곡 ‘오 나나’, ‘돈 리콜’, ‘루머’가 연이어 빌보드 월드 디지털 송 차트와 아이튠즈 K팝 차트에서 선전하면서 탄력이 붙은 것이다. 지난 5월부터 미국·브라질 등 4개국 11개 도시에서 투어를 마치고 돌아온 이들을 과연 ‘신인’이라고 부를 수 있을까.이들의 성공은 기존 K팝의 공식에 새로운 요소를 추가한 결과다. 음악평론가 미묘는 “트로피컬 하우스와 뭄바톤 기반의 음악이 전 세계적인 유행과 일치하면서도 K팝적인 요소가 가미돼 신선하게 다가왔다”며 “기존 보이그룹이나 걸그룹이 스스로 섹시함을 과장했다면, 이들은 굳이 드러내지 않고도 혼성이라는 구성 자체가 섹시한 긴장감을 줘 영미 문화권에 더욱 친숙한 스타일”이라고 분석했다.카드 멤버들 역시 “트렌디한 노래와 세련된 안무”(제이셉)를 가장 큰 강점으로 꼽았다. 전지우는 “K팝 팬들은 퍼포먼스를 중시하는데 남녀 모두 함께 춤추기 좋은 노래라 더 좋은 반응을 얻게 된 것 같다”고 설명했다. 1세대 혼성그룹 잼을 시작으로 젝키·핑클 등을 기획한 DSP 측은 “우리도 해외에서 먼저 반응이 올 줄은 미처 몰랐다”며 “공연 문의가 많아 남미 3개국 5개 도시를 추가할 계획”이라고 밝혔다.빌보드 등에서 활동하는 칼럼니스트 제프 벤자민은 “한국 팬들은 카드가 데뷔 전부터 인기를 끌고 있는 것에 대해 의아하게 여기는 것 같은데 영미권에서는 시작 단계부터 공연을 통해 팬을 확보하는 게 일반적”이라며 “이같은 활동방식의 변화가 빌보드 차트에도 영향을 미칠 것으로 본다”고 말했다.이는 K팝의 활동 무대가 넓어지면서 월드투어에 나서는 그룹이 많아진 현상과도 무관하지 않다. 예전에는 5000석 규모의 핸드볼경기장에서 시작해 1만석 체조경기장을 거친 뒤에 고척돔이나 잠실주경기장으로 향했다면 이제는 어느 정도 팬덤이 형성되면 곧바로 해외 팬덤 구축 다지기에 돌입하게 된 것이다. 2013년 데뷔한 방탄소년단이 만 2년 뒤 첫 월드투어를 떠나 대면 접촉을 늘렸던 것처럼 2015년 데뷔한 몬스타엑스와 세븐틴은 올 여름 각각 이틀간 올림픽공원 올림픽홀(7000명)과 사흘간 잠실 보조경기장(3만명)에서 월드투어의 첫 걸음을 뗐다.플레디스 해외사업팀 관계자는 “세븐틴 같은 경우 데뷔 초부터 ‘공연돌’을 지향해왔다”며 “지난해 아시아투어를 통해 가능성을 확인한 결과 타이페이의 경우 6배 가량 공연장 규모가 확대되는 등 성장세가 가파르다”고 설명했다. 이들은 내년에도 월드투어를 진행할 방침이다. 세븐틴은 네번째 미니앨범 ‘Al1’로 32만장을 판매하며 2분기 음반 판매 1위를 기록했다. 방탄소년단이 ‘윙스 외전’으로 첫 밀리언셀러를 기록하고, 엑소가 4집 ‘더 워’ 선주문 80만장으로 쿼드러플 밀리언셀러 달성을 목전에 둔 상황에서, 1분기 ‘플라이트 로그’로 33만장을 판매한 갓세븐과 치열한 3위 다툼을 벌이고 있는 것이다.국내 아이돌 시장의 경쟁이 날로 심화되면서 일찌감치 해외로 눈을 돌리는 것도 이같은 현상을 가속화시키는 이유 중 하나다. 2012년 데뷔한 투포케이는 국내 인지도는 그리 높지 않지만 유럽과 남미에서 상당한 인기를 끌고 있다. 조은엔터테인먼트 김성광 이사는 “중소 기획사 입장에서 홍보와 마케팅을 하는데는 한계가 있었다”며 “미국인 멤버 코리를 중심으로 미주 음악시장을 모니터링한 결과 EDM에 집중하면 승산이 있겠다고 판단했다”고 밝혔다. 이후 공연을 갖는 국가별로 현지인 명예인턴(해외 모니터링 요원)을 선발해 데이터베이스 마련에 공을 들인 것도 효과를 봤다.서정민갑 음악평론가는 “1세대 아이돌 H.O.T.를 시작으로 꾸준히 해외진출을 시도한 것이 이제 성과로 이어지고 있다”며 “요즘에는 아이돌 뿐만 아니라 다양한 장르의 뮤지션들이 해외시장 진출에 대한 자신감을 보이고 있다. 인디그룹들도 월드투어를 특별한 목표라기 보다 일상적인 음악 활동의 하나로 받아들인다”고 분석했다. 제프 벤자민은 “한국 내에서는 매일 발표되는 신곡에 관심이 쏠리는 경향이 강하지만 국제적 팬덤이 강해질수록 관객과 직접 소통할 수 있는 공연과 작사·작곡에 참여하는 아티스트로서의 면모가 중요해질 것”이라고 예측했다.민경원 기자