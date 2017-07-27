Remnants of the past become urban assets

Left: A rendering of a skywalk connecting the Sewoon Shopping Complex in central Seoul, and the Cheonggye stream. Right: The anti-tank facility near Dobongsan station, line No. 7 (top) and a rendering of the facility after renovations are completed in October. [JOONGANG ILBO, SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

In an effort to revive old parts of the city, Seoul will be renovating crumbling facilities in the capital into cultural centers. Contrary to old theories of redevelopment which involved a complete demolition of an area, the upcoming renovations will take place by conserving the original buildings as best as possible, while at the same time adding new functions to attract visitors.Next to Dobongsan station, line No. 7, there is an anti-tank defense facility that was built during the Korean War (1950-53) as a blockade against the North Korean army should they march southwards. While civilian apartments - intended to hide the military facility - on the second to the fourth floor were torn down in 2004, the tank bunker on the first floor remains and has been abandoned for over 10 years.In October of this year, the rusty facility will reopen its doors as a workshop for young artists.A sewage treatment plant in Songjeong-dong, eastern Seoul, will be transformed into a science museum in September this year. Although the plant is still purifying 1.7 million tons of polluted water every day, the treatment plant will move underground due to numerous complaints from locals in the area.The science museum will provide visitors with a look into the sewage treatment process, as well as include a park that will explain the water cycle to visitors.The exhibit halls will also display the history of sewage systems across the world and how the Cheonggye stream has changed over the years, along with other special exhibitions about water in the city.“We’ll contribute to the well-being of those in the area by remodeling the old facilities, increasing public hygiene and building a science museum and a park,” said Lee Chul-hae at Seoul Metropolitan Government.The gigantic oil reserve in Seongsan-dong, western Seoul, will soon be turned into a concert hall. It was built in 1978 as a preparatory facility in case of an oil crisis, but was shut down in 2000 when the Seoul World Cup Stadium was built. Afterwards, the 140,000-square-meter (34.6 acre) facility was left abandoned, but Seoul soon plans to build a concert hall, a gallery and a park in the area.The Sewoon Shopping Complex in Jongno, central Seoul, had once been the symbol of the Korean industrial revolution that took place in late 20th century. To bring it back to its former glory, Seoul revealed plans in March to make it the center of the fourth industrial revolution, as a foothold of urban manufacturing.“Sewoon Makers Cube,” a creative space for young start-ups, is already occupied by 17 companies, with more to come. The Seoul government will provide the baby businesses with not only office spaces but also professional consulting. A skywalk connecting Sewoon to the Cheonggye stream will also be built.“Like the Tate Modern in London, which was turned from thermal power plant into an art gallery, there are global landmarks that have been transformed from the remains of the modern industrial revolution to postmodern cultural assets,” said Cho Myung-rae, a professor at the college of Urban and Regional Planning at Dankook University.“Rather than demolishing old facilities like sewage treatment plants and oil reserves, we can turn them into landmarks by preserving the history they carry.”BY HONG JI-YU [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]군시설은 공방, 하수처리장은 과학관 … 애물을 보물 만드는 도시재생의 마법서울 지하철 7호선 도봉산역 옆에는 대전차 방호시설이 있다. 6·25 전쟁 당시 북한군이 남침하던 길목에 만든 군사시설이다. 1층엔 탱크 벙커가, 2~4층엔 벙커를 숨기기 위한 시민아파트가 있었다. 아파트는 2004년 철거됐지만, 1층 벙커는 10년 넘게 방치돼 폐허가 됐다.도봉구의 ‘미운 오리’였던 대전차 방호시설이 오는 10월 젊은 예술인을 위한 예술공방으로 변신한다. 12년간 버려지다시피해 주민 민원이 많았던 대전차 방호시설에 새 숨을 불어넣은 것이다.서울 성동구 송정동의 하수처리장은 오는 9월 과학관으로 바뀐다. 1976년 가동을 시작해 현재도 하루 171만t의 하수를 처리한다. 지역 주민에겐 혐오시설로 여겨지던 하수처리 시설은 지하로 자리를 옮기고, 지상에는 하수 재생 과정을 체험할 수 있는 과학관과 ‘물 순환’을 테마로 한 공원이 들어선다.하수처리장의 기능은 유지하면서 지상을 새롭게 바꾼 것이다. 전시장에선 세계 주요 하수 처리시설의 역사와 청계천 하수도 변화 과정 등을 볼 수 있는 전시회도 수시로 열린다. 이철해 서울시 물재생시설과장은 18일 “노후 기피시설을 리모델링해 공중 보건을 향상하고 과학관과 공원을 통해 주민 복지에 기여하겠다”고 말했다.서울시가 시내 곳곳에 위치한 노후·기피시설을 재활용한 문화공간을 잇따라 선보인다. 재건축·재개발과 같은 완전 철거 방식 대신 기존 공간의 특성을 최대한 보존하면서 새로운 기능을 더해 재생시키는 도시재생사업의 일부다.서울 마포구 성산동 일대에 있던 14만㎡ 규모의 석유비축기지는 콘서트홀로 바뀐다. ‘오일 쇼크’에 대비하기 위해 1978년 만들어진 석유 저장 시설은 1998년 상암월드컵경기장이 기지 옆에 들어서며 위험 시설로 분류됐고 2000년 폐쇄됐다.폐쇄된 이후에 버려진 땅처럼 여겨지던 이곳엔 기존 원형 탱크의 형태를 보존한 기획전시장과 공연장, 공원이 들어선다. 탱크를 둘러싼 옹벽 상부는 야외공연장으로 조성된다.산업화 시대의 상징이던 서울 종로 세운상가는 4차 산업사회의 중심지로 거듭난다. 서울시는 지난 3월 ‘다시 세운 프로젝트’를 통해 세운상가를 도심 제조업의 거점으로 만들겠다는 계획을 밝혔다.지난 4월 입주가 시작된 창업 공간인 ‘세운 메이커스 큐브’엔 스타트업 청년 스타트업 17개사가 둥지를 틀 예정이다. 여기엔 사무용 공간이 제공될 뿐 아니라 전문 창업 인큐베이터들이 수시로 청년 기업가들을 방문해 이들을 돕는다.청계천 복원 과정에서 철거된 세운전자상가와 청계천 사이 공중보행교도 새로 만들어진다. 공중보행교는 종묘에서 남산까지 도심 속 1.7㎞ 구간을 연결하는 역할을 하게 된다. 옥상 전망대에서는 남산과 종묘를 한눈에 볼 수 있고, 지하에서는 조선시대 중부관아터 유적을 관람할 수 있다.인구 감소 등으로 폐교된 서울 금천구의 한 중학교는 평생 교육원으로 바뀐다.조명래 단국대 도시계획부동산학부 교수는 “화력발전소에서 미술관으로 변신한 영국 런던의 테이트모던처럼 산업시대의 유산이 탈근대시대의 문화 자산으로 탈바꿈해 세계적인 명소가 된 곳이 많다”며 “하수 처리장이나 석유저장 시설처럼 용도가 다 한 시설을 무작정 없애는 것 보다는 그 역사성을 살리면서 재활용하면 충분히 명소가 될 것”이라고 평가했다.홍지유 기자