Old bathhouses find new life as creative spaces : Remodeled public baths retain image as community centers

Haenghwa Bath used to be a public bathhouse in Ahyeon-dong, western Seoul, until Festa Planet Korea, a festival and concert organizing company, turned it into a creative space for young artists and musicians in February 2017. [FESTA PLANET]

Left, Yidang Art House used to be a public bath for 48 years, until it was renovated in 2015 as an art gallery. Right, a cafe called On Ne Sait Jamais, built in the theme of a public bath; the name comes from the popular French children’s book “Le Petit Prince.” [YIDANG ART HOUSE, ON NE SAIT JAMAIS]

There was a time when on every corner of the street in Korea, there was a public bath for people in the neighborhood to visit and wash themselves. But over time, they have lost their customers to big saunas and jjimjilbang, Korean-style saunas that offer a variety of services other than just washing facilities. Yet, people are now visiting the once-abandoned public baths, not to plunge into the warm pools, but to enjoy different cultural experiences within the old walls.In a quiet corner of Ahyeon-dong, western Seoul, there’s a small 60-year-old public bathhouse called Haenghwa Bath. After the neighborhood was chosen as a redevelopment site by the Seoul city government, the bathhouse saw no visitors. But in February 2017, Festa Planet Korea, a festival and concert organizing company, decided to turn the public bath into a creative space for young artists and musicians.About 200 meters (656 feet) from exit 1 of Aeogae station, one can see a tall chimney made of red bricks. Below stands Haenghwa Bath, an old building painted yellow. The name Haenghwa means apricot blossoms, alluding to the apricot trees that once dotted the landscape of Ahyeon-dong.The skeleton of the building is much the same as it was in the past, but the dividing walls and pools where people once bathed have been taken down to create a large, open space. The brick walls are still covered with the same tiles from decades ago, and the space is marked with traces of the building’s long history of serving locals.On the steamy afternoon of June 28, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism hosted a concert in the space as part of the monthly “Bathing by Art Day,” which began on May 31.“It’s different to watch performances and exhibitions in an old public bath,” said Lee Jee-eun, a visitor at Haenghwa Bath.A senior citizen from the neighborhood who was passing by stopped to take a curious look inside the facility and asked, “What are you doing in there?”She didn’t hesitate to come in when a young staff member led her inside, inviting her to enjoy the concert with a cup of coffee. What had once been a gathering place just for locals has now been reborn as a melting pot for those from in and outside of the neighborhood.Instead of soap and water, Haenghwa is now filled with music and art, and the people who come to enjoy it. Nevertheless, except for the fact that people are fully clothed, the idea of people gathering together in the bathhouse hasn’t changed much from the past.Other public baths have gone through different types of makeovers. Jungang Bath used to be a public bathhouse in Jongno, central Seoul, until it was renovated into a branch of the trendy eyewear brand Gentle Monster. After opening branches in Hongdae in western Seoul, as well as Sinsa-dong and Nonhyeon-dong in southern Seoul, Gentle Monster was looking for a new spot that was both nostalgic and trendy for its fourth store. When it heard that Jungang Bath was going out of business, the eyewear chain was quick to get its hands on the old bathhouse.Yidang Art House in Gunsan, North Jeolla, was a four-story public bath called Yeonghwa Bath, until it was turned into the cultural hub of the area in 2015. “Yeonghwa-dong in Gunsan has been recognized as the treasure trove of modern history and culture, and saw 30,000 tourists in 2016,” said Kim Bu-sik, a curator at the gallery. “People make their visits because it’s interesting to see how a public bath has been turned into an art gallery.”Revitalized bathhouses have started popping up across the country. A cafe-slash-gallery in Busan named Geongang Bath has been a tourist attraction in southern Busan since 2012.What used to be the Yusong Sauna in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, has been turned into a private work space for photographer Han Kang, which he has named the “Sauna Studio.”Seogwang Bath in Gwangju, South Jeolla, is also used as a private studio for photographer Lee Nae-jeong.A few years ago, the architecture boom swept through abandoned factories in Seoul, concentrated in the Seongsu-dong neighborhood in eastern Seoul, renovating the old buildings into galleries and cafes. These days, it’s the old public baths that have attracted the attention of architects.Some shops, in light of this bubbly trend, have chosen to take on a public bath theme without actually renovating public baths. On Ne Sait Jamais is a cafe in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, that implemented a bath-like theme in its interior designs. The space has been gaining popularity thanks to its unique interior, which makes for a nice photograph to post on social media, with its walls decorated with shiny tiles and a table that resembles a bath tub in the middle of the cafe.“The recent trend saw a certain aspect of beauty within old buildings that had been left unattended to,” said Lee Hyang-eun, a professor at Sungshin University. “The old public baths are more charming because not only do they serve as a fit to this trend, but also the spaces are painted in our memories of following our parents when we were younger.”Contrary to how more modern buildings have a very organized and clean-cut design, the old public baths provide a more comfortable and worn space that people used to enjoy a long time ago.“Compared to factories, public baths were actually places that a lot of people have experiences and memories in,” said An Jee-yong, president of the architecture design company Manifesto.An explained, “The worldwide trend shows that people are looking for things they can enjoy at their own level of experience,” referring to the nostalgic atmosphere within the baths’ walls and the social roles they played as a gathering place in neighborhoods. By adding a modern twist to the once popular spaces, the new renovations have brought about a new mood to their fond memories. “Added to the sturdy building structures and the large space of the baths, they make a perfect fit for make-overs,” said An.BY YOON KYUNG-HEE [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]동네 목욕탕. 대형 사우나가 생겨나면서 설 자리를 잃었던 동네 목욕탕이 최근 새 생명을 얻고 있다. 전국적으로 벌어지고 있는 목욕탕의 변신을 살펴봤다.서울 마포구 아현동에는 지은 지 60년 된 조그만 동네 목욕탕 ‘행화탕’이 있다. 한동안 버려지다시피 했던 이곳이 최근 문화예술공간으로 탈바꿈했다. 지난해 2월 문화·예술 콘텐트기획사 ‘축제행성’이 문을 닫은 이 목욕탕을 문화·예술공간으로 운영한 이후 사람들이 모이고 있다.지난 6월 28일 오후 3시 지하철 애오개역 1번 출구로 나와 아파트 단지 안쪽으로 난 골목으로 200m쯤 걸어 들어가니 빨간 굴뚝에 노란 간판을 단 단층 목욕탕 건물이 눈에 들어왔다. 목욕탕 이름의 ‘행화’는 살구꽃을 의미하는데 과거 아현동 일대에 살구나무가 많아 붙여진 이름이다.안으로 들어가 보니 공간을 나눈 벽과 탕을 뜯어낸 게 전부. 오래된 시간의 켜가 쌓여 있는 벽돌과 타일이 그대로 남아 있는 목욕탕 안에 젊은이들이 가득했다. 가만히 있어도 등을 따라 땀이 주르륵 흐를 만큼 더운 날씨에도 불구하고 에어컨도 없는 이 공간에서 떠날 줄 몰랐다. 문화체육관광부가 이곳에서 매달 한 번씩 여는 ‘예술로 목욕하는 날’ 행사를 보러 온 사람들이었다.이날 구경 온 이지은(23)씨는 “오래된 목욕탕에서 공연과 전시를 보는 맛이 색다르다”고 말했다.길을 지나가던 한 동네 할머니가 행화탕 안을 기웃거리며 “뭘 하는 거냐”고 호기심 어린 눈빛으로 물었다. 젊은 행사 스태프가 “들어와 커피 드시고 공연 구경도 하시라”며 안으로 안내하자 “그럴까”라며 안으로 발걸음을 옮겼다. 그렇게 외지인과 토박이가 이 공간 안에서 자연스럽게 섞였다.옷을 벗고 목욕하던 공간이 이렇게 예술과 문화로 채워진 열린 공간이 됐다. 하긴 비록 전에는 옷을 다 벗었다는 차이만 있을 뿐 이미 이전부터 여럿이 모여 이야기꽃을 피우던 장소가 아니던가.행화탕 외에 다른 목욕탕들의 변신 소식도 많다. 지은 지 50년 넘은 서울 종로구 계동의 ‘중앙탕’은 2016년 안경 브랜드 젠틀몬스터 매장으로 바뀌었다. 얼마나 트렌디한 지 여행객이 들르는 명소가 됐다. 당시 홍대 입구, 신사동, 논현동에 매장을 보유하고 있던 젠틀몬스터는 네 번째 매장으로 감성적 이미지를 가진 공간을 찾던 중 중앙탕이 없어진다는 소식에 여기에 매장을 꾸렸다.그런가 하면 전북 군산 근대역사박물관 앞의 48년 된 ‘영화 목욕탕’은 2015년 ‘이당미술관’으로 거듭났다. 김부식 큐레이터는 “군산 영화동은 최근 근대역사문화권으로 재조명돼 2016년에만 3만여 명이 찾았을 정도로 여행객이 많다”며 “목욕탕이 미술관으로 바뀐 게 신기하다며 일부러 찾아오는 이도 꽤 많다”고 말했다. 부산 감천문화마을의 ‘건강탕’도 2012년 8월 목욕탕 콘셉트의 카페와 갤러리로 모습을 바꾼 뒤 감천문화마을의 명소로 자리 잡았다.이 밖에도 서울 성수동 유송사우나는 사진가 한강씨의 작업실 ‘싸우나스튜디오’로, 광주광역시 계림동 서광탕은 사진가 이내정씨의 개인 스튜디오로 쓰이고 있다.서울 성수동을 중심으로 오래된 공장이나 창고를 개조해 카페·갤러리로 바꿨던 재생건축 바람이 이젠 목욕탕으로 옮겨 갔다고 해도 과언이 아니다.여기엔 이유가 있다. 트렌드 분석가인 이향은 성신여대 교수는 “최근엔 무심하게 신경 쓰지 않은 느낌을 주는 낡은 건물을 멋스럽게 보는 트렌드가 있다”며 “오래된 목욕탕은 이런 트렌드에다 어린 시절 엄마를 따라가던 추억의 공간이란 스토리가 입혀져 더 매력적으로 다가온다”고 설명했다. 깔끔하고 딱 떨어지는 정돈된 현대적 디자인의 건물이나 시설에 대한 매력도가 감소해 낡은 공간에 매력을 느끼게 되는데, 목욕탕은 여기에 공유할 수 있는 이야기까지 입혀지니 사람들이 좋아할 수밖에 없다는 얘기다.뉴욕과 서울에서 활동하는 건축가 안지용 매니페스토 디자인 대표 역시 “목욕탕은 공장에 비해 많은 사람이 직접 경험해 본 공간”이라며 “최근 세계적인 트렌드가 자신의 눈높이에서 즐길 수 있는 다양한 문화를 체험하는 것”이라고 말했다. 원래의 기능은 잃었지만 과거의 향수, 옷을 벗고 들어갈 수 있었던 특별한 장소라는 인식, 동네 사랑방 역할 등 목욕탕만이 가지는 공간의 특성이 사람들의 호기심과 흥미를 불러일으켜 새로운 공간으로 인기를 얻는다는 설명이다. 그는 “여기에 목욕탕이 가진 튼튼한 건물구조나 큼직한 면적도 새로운 공간으로 재생하기 딱 좋은 조건을 갖추고 있다”고 덧붙였다.공간이 주는 느낌이 좋아 아예 목욕탕 콘셉트로 카페나 식당을 꾸미기도 한다. 목욕탕의 큰 탕 모양으로 카페 내부를 꾸민 서울 한남동 카페 ‘옹느세자메’는 외진 곳에 있는데도 특이한 인테리어로 인기를 얻고 있다. “모르는 사람끼리 자유롭게 섞일 수 있는 공간을 만들고 싶어 목욕탕 콘셉트를 선택했다”는 박기대 옹느세자메 대표는 “주변에서 목욕탕이 카페와 안 어울린다며 말렸지만 막상 문을 열고 보니 오히려 그게 재미있다며 손님들이 찾아온다”고 말했다.서상혁 축제행성 공동대표는 “과거 목욕탕에서 물로 몸을 씻었던 것처럼 이제 문화공간이 된 목욕탕은 문화·예술을 통해 빡빡한 일상에서 오는 스트레스와 고민을 씻어 낸다는 의미를 줄 수 있다”며 “앞으로 안 쓰는 목욕탕들이 허물어 없어지기보다 이렇게 새로운 문화공간으로 탈바꿈했으면 좋겠다”고 했다.목욕탕의 변신이 어디까지 이어질지 기대된다.윤경희 기자