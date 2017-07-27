Young Asean artists discuss their future

An artist from Brunei speaks about her works and art trends in her country at the Asean-Korea Art Forum at Moogaewon, a Korean traditional cultural facility in central Seoul, on Tuesday afternoon. The forum was one of the opening events of the Asean Art Exhibition, held by the Asean-Korea Centre through Aug. 20 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

The Asean-Korea Centre held a forum for young artists from Southeast Asia and Korea in Seoul on Tuesday afternoon as one of the opening events of the Asean Art Exhibition.The show, which runs through Aug. 20 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul, features 60 works ranging from paintings to installation art by 30 young artists from the 10 Asean member countries. The participating artists held the Asean-Korea Art Forum at Moogaewon, a Korean traditional cultural facility in central Seoul, to discuss local art trends and measures to support young artists.Suh Jin-suk, director of Nam June Paik Art Center, and Chung Hyung-min, professor of art at Seoul National University, as well as Kim Young-sun, secretary general of the Asean-Korea Centre, also participated in the forum.“We intend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Asean and to boost the exchanges of arts and culture between Korea and the Asean,” Kim said.BY MOON SO-YOUNG [symoon@joongang.co.kr]