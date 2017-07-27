MBC launching martial arts audition show

Although the excitement over audition programs has died down in recent years, MBC will be launching a new show in the hopes of reviving the genre. Its latest show will be a martial arts audition program produced in cooperation with mixed marital arts promotion firm, Road Fighting Championship, titled “Men Without Fear.”“Crying Fist,” which debuted on cable channel XTM in 2011, was the first of its kind, but the upcoming program is a first of its kind on a network TV channel.MBC said on Wednesday that celebrities will act as mentors to the show’s contestants, who will undergo training for 100 days before their debut in a Road FC sponsored match. The winner of the audition program will be rewarded with prize money and a chance to debut as a professional MMA fighter for Road FC.The program has an open call for applicants on the official homepages of both MBC and Road FC.The MMA audition program is scheduled to air its first episode sometime in October.By Kim Jung-kyoon