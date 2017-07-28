Hurting others hurts us (국문)

Kim Jeong-hyeon, 43, became a Muslim after graduating from college and has been religious for over 20 years. Recently, he was appalled by the drama “The Man Who Dies to Live” on MBC, which made fun of Muslim women wearing bikinis and hijab and drinking alcohol, which is forbidden in Islam.
Foreign Muslims who watched the drama online were also furious. “This is a sort of blasphemy, and the Islamic community is displeased and angry. It is a betrayal for many Muslims who have grown familiar with Korean culture through K-pop.”
We’ve seen this kind of controversy before.
This is not the first time that Korean drama and variety shows revealed ignorance and racial bias towards other cultures. In 2014, “Gag Concert” on KBS was criticized for having a character named “Mueumhadad,” a satirical character based on the Islamic prophet Muhammad. In April, comedienne Hong Hyun-hee appeared in blackface as part of a comedy sketch — a senselessly offensive and depraved act.
When the borders in pop culture have disappeared, the continued production of outdated content leads to controversy and problems.
Some say that dramas are dramas, comedies are comedies, and as long as they are funny and entertaining, it shouldn’t matter.
But do Koreans feel the same towards a Brazilian television personality who recently insulted a Korean pop group? He pulled back the corners of his eyes to make them appear narrow and said, “If you marry them, your eyes will get slanted as well.” It is contradictory to get upset over derogatory acts against Asians in Western culture while ignoring our own biases against other cultures.
According to the Korea Muslim Federation, there are 140,000 Muslims in Korea, including 35,000 Korean Muslims. Korea is already a country with various religions and diverse values. Respect for cultural differences benefits us all. Broadcasters are concerned that this may hinder Korean pop culture’s expansion in the Islamic world, but what is of more concern is irresponsible entertainment.
Kim said, “What is the meaning of television shows when they hurt people’s feelings instead of offering fun and entertainment? We must keep in mind that hurting others may end up hurting us in the end, as well.”
JoongAng Ilbo, July 26, Page 29
*The author is a cultural news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
NOH JIN-HO
고교 졸업 후 이슬람교를 믿기 시작해 20년 넘게 신앙생활을 해오고 있는 김정현(43)씨. 그는 최근 MBC 드라마 ‘죽어야 사는 남자’를 보고 심한 불쾌감을 느꼈다. 히잡을 쓴 여성의 비키니 차림이 등장하고, 술 마시고 사치스러운 생활을 하는 등 이슬람에서 특히나 금기시하는 부분들이 희화화됐기 때문이다. 인터넷으로 이 드라마를 접한 해외 무슬림까지 성나게 했다. “일종의 신성모독에 가까워 이슬람 커뮤니티가 불쾌하고 어이없어 해요. 한류 붐으로 많은 무슬림이 한국 문화에 친근감을 갖게 됐는데 뒤통수를 맞은 기분입니다.”
이번 분란은 어디서 본 듯 익숙하다. 우리 드라마와 예능의 타 문화권에 대한 무지, 인종차별 논란은 처음이 아니기 때문이다. 이슬람 창시자 무함마드의 이름을 빗대 ‘무엄하다드’라는 등장인물을 설정했다가 뭇매를 맞기도 하고(2014년 KBS ‘개그콘서트’), 지난 4월 SBS ‘웃찾사’에서는 개그우먼 홍현희가 우스꽝스러운 흑인 분장을 하고 나와 ‘흑인 비하’라는 비판을 받았다.
대중문화 콘텐트 시장의 국경은 사라진 지 오래인데 “웃기기만 하면 된다”는 20세기형 콘텐트 생산 인식은 문제를 끊임없이 재생산하고 있다. 물론 “드라마는 드라마, 예능은 예능일 뿐”이라거나 “그저 웃기려는 건데 뭐가 문제냐”는 반응도 있다. 하지만 입장을 바꿔 최근 브라질의 한 방송인이 현지 프로그램에 출연한 한국 신인 그룹에게 한 대접에 대해서도 그렇게 쿨하게 넘어갈 수 있을까. 그 방송인은 “이들과 결혼하면 눈이 찢어질 것”이라며 눈을 찢는 제스처를 취해 웃음을 자아냈다. 서구사회의 동양인 비하에 발끈하면서 다른 문화권에 대한 우리 안의 편견에 관대하다면 모순이다.
한국이슬람교중앙회에 따르면 국내 무슬림 수는 한국인 무슬림 3만5000명을 포함해 약 14만 명이다. 한국은 이미 다양한 종교, 다원적 가치가 공존하는 나라다. 이제 문화적 상대성의 존중은 우리 스스로를 위하는 일이다. 방송계에서는 이번 일로 이슬람권의 한류 확산에 제동이 걸릴까봐 우려하는 분위기다. 하지만 더 걱정해야 할 건 “웃기면 그만”이라는 식의 무책임한 ‘재미 만능주의’ 아닐까. “삶의 윤활유 역할을 하고 사람을 향해야 할 방송오락물이 편을 가르고 마음에 상처를 준다면 무슨 의미가 있느냐. 다른 이의 상처가 곧 내 상처가 될 수 있다는 걸 잊어선 안 된다”는 무슬림 김씨의 따끔한 지적이다.
노진호 문화부 기자