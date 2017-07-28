It’s all up to the Blue House (국문)
재계와의 솔직한 소통, 청와대에 달렸다
July 28,2017
President Moon Jae-in meets with business leaders for two days until Friday. Their meetings are focused on jobs and ways to balance growth among big and smaller enterprises in line with the economic philosophy of the liberal government.
The Blue House has taken great care to ensure that the meeting will lead to unrestricted and honest discussions. Business leaders are coming to meet with the president without a script in hand for the first time. Officials dealing with government affairs and social responsibility at large conglomerates had to to come up with ideas and procure gifts for their bosses to take to their first meeting with the new president.
The five-year agenda and economic policy outline clearly spells out the new government’s direction and goals for the economy. Moon intentionally included Ottogi Corp., a mid-sized food maker whose owner has been honest in tax payment and generous to employees, as an exemplary case for other businesses to follow. To emulate the company, several large organizations have been announcing benefit and profit-sharing measures for their smaller partner companies this week.
Unlike U.S. entrepreneurs, Korean chaebol chiefs or executives do not speak out. Their comments are usually relayed by press officers and official statements. By habit, they remain humble before political power.
In order not to waste the meeting, the president and his crew must sincerely pay attention to the entrepreneurs’ views on sensitive issues like corporate tax hikes and changing the status of irregular workers to become a part of a permanent workforce. Top-down and one-sided decision-making is not dialogue. We want to see the president taking part in heated talks with business leaders and not just in the ceremonial group photo.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 27, Page 30
문재인 대통령과 재계의 회동이 오늘부터 이틀간 열린다. ‘일자리 창출 상생·협력 기업인과의 대화’라는 행사 명칭에서 알 수 있듯이 새 정부의 국정철학인 일자리 중심 경제와 대·중소기업 동반성장 방안이 주로 논의될 것으로 보인다.
허심탄회하고 깊이 있는 대화를 나누기 위해 호프 행사로 시작하는 등 청와대도 나름 신경을 썼다. 간담회는 발표 자료와 순서 없이 자유롭게 대화를 나누는 방식이라고 한다. 예전 청와대 행사 때처럼 각본이 없으니 참석하는 기업인으로선 난감할 수 있다. 대기업의 대관 업무나 사회공헌 담당자들은 청와대에서 자기 회사 대표가 어떤 선물을 내놓아야 할지 머리를 싸매고 있다.
이미 국정운영 5개년 계획과 경제정책 방향이 발표된 만큼 정부가 가고자 하는 방향은 명확히 나와 있다. 오뚜기의 모범사례를 앞세워 비정규직 문제나 동반성장에 대한 재계의 협조를 요청할 것으로 보인다. 대기업들이 1~2주 전부터 협력업체와의 동반성장 방안을 앞다퉈 발표하는 것도 이런 분위기 때문일 것이다.
미국 등 외국과는 달리 한국의 대기업 총수나 최고경영자는 여간해선 제 목소리를 잘 내지 않는다. 경영자의 이미지 관리(PI) 차원에서 조직적으로 다듬은 정제된 메시지만 발표하는 게 일반적이다. 더구나 과거 정권에서의 학습효과 탓에 권력 앞에서는 더 움츠러들 수밖에 없다.
청와대는 법인세 인상이나 비정규직 이슈로 부담을 느끼는 재계 참석자들로부터 솔직한 얘기를 끌어내야 ‘보여주기식 행사’라는 평가를 피할 수 있다. 청와대부터 경청하는 모습을 보이는 게 중요하다. 혹시라도 ‘군기 잡기’로 비치거나 답은 정해져 있으니 너는 대답만 하라는 ‘답정너’ 스타일의 간담회로 흐르지 않아야 한다. 대통령 옆에서 재계 참석자들이 일렬로 서서 공손히 두 손 앞으로 모으고 있는 사진은 더 이상 보고 싶지 않다. 재계와의 허심탄회한 소통이 성공할지는 청와대에 달렸다.