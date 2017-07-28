Blacklist punishments (국문)

The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Kim Ki-choon, former chief of staff in the Park Geun-hye administration, guilty of abuse of power. The lower court’s ruling means that his act of drawing up a so-called blacklist of anti-Park artists and writers to discriminate against them in doling out government subsidies cannot be justified, no matter what.
The court delivered the same verdict to Kim Sang-ryul, presidential secretary for education and culture, and Kim Jong-deok, former minister of culture, sports and tourism, based on the judgment that they received illegitimate orders from the chief of staff and applied biased standards to writers, artists and other cultural figures. The court has reached the conclusion that the former chief of staff’s act of forcing such unfair standards onto his subordinates clearly constitutes abuse of power.
The court rejected Kim’s argument that he had never seen the list. Despite his last-minute appeal, the court sternly held him accountable for his unfettered abuse of power when serving as “king chief of staff” at the Blue House.
The biggest issue in the trial was whether the court could accept Kim’s actions as a type of power abuse. The abuse of power charges in this case can apply when a government official orders subordinates to do what they shouldn’t do or when a civil servant obstructs them from exercising their due rights. The judge believed that those defendants abused their enormous power — as chief of staff, presidential secretary and minister — to discriminate against specific artists and writers and order civil servants under their jurisdiction to deny them subsidies.
The court’s decision has sparked a new point of contention: how much of the government’s discriminatory treatment of artists and other groups constitutes an act subject to judicial punishment? The judge believed that if a government selectively favors — or discriminates against — artists and writers according to their political stances, it deserves punishment. The court declared that depriving them of government subsidies violates our Constitution as it denies them the right to not be discriminated against for their political views.
Past administrations also committed such violations even though they fortunately stopped short of making an actual blacklist. It was a routine practice for them to increase or decrease subsidies based on recipients’ political leanings. After the ruling by the court, the government should establish transparent guidelines for subsidies in the future.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 28, Page 30
김기춘 전 대통령 비서실장에 대한 실형은 '문화·예술계 블랙리스트'의 정당성을 인정하지 않는다는 의미다. 또한 블랙리스트를 토대로 한 예술계 인사·단체에 대한 차별적 보조금 지원은 불법이라는 뜻도 담고 있다. 어제 1심 재판부는 직권남용 등 혐의로 기소된 김 전 실장을 비롯해 김상률 전 청와대 교육문화수석과 김종덕 전 문화체육관광부 장관 등에게 유죄를 선고했다. “블랙리스트를 작성하게 하고 이를 보조금 지급에 적용하게 한 행위는 직권남용에 해당한다”는 이유였다. "블랙리스트 명단을 본 일도 없다"는 김 전 실장의 주장은 배척됐다. 박근혜 정부에서 '왕(王)실장'으로 군림했던 김 전 실장은 "옥사(獄死)만은 피하고 싶다"고 호소했지만 법원은 죄를 엄하게 물었다.
이번 사건의 쟁점은 직권남용죄의 인정 여부였다. 직권남용죄는 공무원이 다른 사람에게 할 의무가 없는 일을 하게 하거나 권리행사를 방해했을 때 성립한다. 재판부는 "피고인들은 비서실장이나 장관 등 자신에게 주어진 막대한 권한을 남용해 문화예술계 지원 배제 범행을 계획하고 실행 지시를 담당했다"고 판단했다.
이번 판결은 새 논쟁거리를 던지고 있다. 예술인이나 사회단체에 대한 정부의 차별적 지원을 어느 선까지 사법적 처벌 대상으로 보느냐는 문제다. 1심 재판부는 정권이 비판적 또는 우호적 예술인을 선별적으로 우대하거나 차별하면 위법하다고 봤다. 재판부는 "지원 배제는 헌법과 문화기본법이 규정하는 '문화·표현 활동이 차별 받지 않을 권리'를 심각하게 훼손했다"며 "정치권력의 기호에 따라 지원을 배제한 것은 헌법정신에 위배된다"고 했다. 과거의 예를 보면 블랙리스트를 공개적으로 만들지 않아서 그렇지 정권마다 입맛에 따라 예술·사회단체에 대한 지원을 늘리기도, 줄이기도 한 것이 사실이다. 따라서 이번 판결을 계기로 정부는 보조금 지급의 명확한 기준을 다시 세워야 할 숙제를 떠안게 됐다.