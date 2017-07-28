Humpback whales capture shutterbug’s heart: Former photojournalist finds beauty beneath the waves after stints in combat zones

A picture by Chang Nam-won of a humpback whale near Tonga, an island in the South Pacific. Humpback whales gather in Tonga to give birth to and raise their young for three months before leaving for Antarctica. [CHANG NAM-WON]

Above, Chang Nam-won, the only photographer in Korea who can take pictures of whales underwater, stands before photos in his exhibition. Below, a picture Chang took in Cenote, Mexico in 2015, when he became infected with a germ that almost killed him. [CHANG NAM-WON]

In Korea, only one photographer can capture images of whales underwater - 65-year-old Chang Nam-won. The former photojournalist was a 20-year veteran of the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, when he left to pioneer the field of underwater photography in Korea.“I was so scared when I saw a whale right in front of my eyes for the first time in Okinawa, Japan,” Chang said. “I was overwhelmed by how the gigantic body moved right before my eyes. At that moment, I told myself I have to take photos of whales. And it has to be underwater. But just because you get there with a camera, whales aren’t going to welcome you and say, ‘Hey, nice to meet you.’ They all swim away.”“When you photograph a whale, you have to approach it from the tail and move forward to the head. When you make eye contact for the first time, they plunge down to avoid you. When they come up after a while, you have to follow them again, and again. After two or three times, they feel closer to you and stop swimming away. They stare at you with their tiny eyes. It’s the cutest thing ever.”Two years ago when he was in Mexico for a shoot, he caught a potentially fatal infection that almost killed him, went through three major operations and got a prosthetic valve in his heart. Now that he’s back on his feet, he’s heading to Tonga, a peaceful island in the South Pacific, with his pupils who aspire to follow in his footsteps.“I feel the sublime beauty of life when I am photographing the biggest forms of life in the ocean, the whales. I hope that the people who look at my photos feel my dream of a harmonic coexistence between humans and nature,” Chang said when the JoongAng Ilbo sat down with him before his journey southwards. Here are edited excerpts.No, that’s forbidden [by the government of Tonga] because, usually, if you make bubbly sounds with oxygen tanks, the whales run away. I think the rule is actually to stop people [without skills] who need oxygen tanks from going in and out of the water too much. We stop the boat somewhere near where the whales play and just dive right in holding a deep breath. I swim around for a minute, then come back up to take another breath. That process gets repeated.I used an oxygen tank just once when I was cleared by the government of Tonga. That day, the whale was making this weird, ghost-like cry that kind of sounded like a bull’s roar, with its head downwards and tail upwards. It was calling hard for its mate. I followed it down starting from the tail, and ended up swimming 33 meters beneath the surface of the sea.It’s a scene where the whale is shaking hands with a person. One day when I was shooting, the whale kept waving its arms [fins] towards us and wanted to play. I quickly climbed into the boat and told the captain, “Come down quickly because the whale wants to play.” That’s how I got the picture of a whale coming into direct contact with a person. The whales are incredibly intelligent and kind. If they are coming straight towards a boat and they think they’re going to bump into it, they tilt their bodies and slide by.You mentioned that you learned photography when you began as a photojournalist at the JoongAng Ilbo. What was it like back then?There weren’t many people among the photojournalists who actually learned photography at university. They just hired people who seemed to be diligent and have a sense of what news was about. Some people even passed the entrance exam using a cheap disposable camera.I learned photography the hard way. When photojournalists came back with a picture, their bosses would throw the film on the floor and yell so hard, saying things like, “Do you call this a photograph?” Me and my colleagues, as youngsters, would look at those films and educate ourselves by examining what was wrong with those photos.It was during the wars that I became sure that my future was in shooting underwater, not above ground. I used my free time to get a scuba diving license, and even a license to teach scuba diving to others.Back then, JoongAng [Ilbo]’s equipment was the best in Korea. When you’re shooting something underwater, you have to be close to the subject, but with a wide lens that captures all of the subject. JoongAng [Ilbo] gave all its photographers a 16-millimeter lens, and when I got a wide shot of a whale with that lens, people were amazed at what I had done. From then on, the standard for underwater shots became the 16-millimeter.I was in the process of getting to know myself. At first, I shot pretty pictures of colorful coral reefs and exotic fish, the “Nemos.” But as time went on, I realized I had to find something of my own. If you take away the color from a photograph, all you have left is the shape of the subject and the contrast of the lights. It’s like a black and white Oriental painting, or like an abstract painting. I wanted to show something different.Yes, and most of them have already learned scuba diving. They start because they want to capture the things they have seen, their memories underwater, in photographs. These days, everyone is a photographer, but it’s a different story underwater. Underwater, it’s hard enough just to hold onto your camera. And if you don’t know how fish behave, all you get are photos of their tails.The underwater equipment costs a little more than ordinary cameras, and the travelling costs, too. But since smartphones these days are waterproof to 10 meters down, you can start with those and get to know the fun of it. But there is etiquette in the ocean. It’s crucial that you leave everything just the way you found it. You can’t break pieces off or move coral reefs.Two years ago in the Cenote Cave in Mexico, they wouldn’t let us in because it had rained too much. After a few days when we finally dived inside, the water was so clear and pure. It looked so clean that I drank a little of it, and apparently there were some nasty germs in the water. They ripped up my intestines, and I had to go through three operations before I almost died. But I plan to go there again next year.BY JEONG YOUNG-JAE [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]“일본 오키나와에서 처음 고래를 봤을 때 그렇게 무서울 수가 없었어요. 거대한 몸집이 눈앞에서 뒤척이는 장면에 압도당했죠. 그 순간 결심했어요. 고래를 찍어야겠다. 그것도 수중에서…. 근데 무턱대고 카메라 갖고 들어간다고 고래가 ‘아 오셨어요?’ 하고 반겨주는 게 아니죠. 다 도망갑니다. 고래를 찍을 때는 꼬리부터 접근해야 돼요. 처음에 눈을 마주치면 사람 눈을 피해 밑으로 쑥 내려갑니다. 한참 있다 다시 올라오면 또 따라가고, 그렇게 두세 번 눈을 마주치고 친해지면 그때부터 안 도망가요. 그 조그만 눈으로 계속 쳐다본다니까요. 얼마나 귀여운지 몰라요.”장남원(65)씨는 국내 최고의 수중사진 전문가다. 우리나라에서 유일하게 수중에서 고래를 찍는 작가이기도 하다. 2012년 8월 서울 소공동 롯데갤러리에서 ‘고래, 움직이는 섬’ 사진전을 열었다. 중앙일보 사진기자로 20년간 취재 현장을 지킨 그는 신문사를 떠난 후 수중사진의 독보적인 영역을 개척했다. 2년 전에는 멕시코에서 풍토병에 걸려 죽을 고비도 넘겼다. 세 차례 대수술을 했고, 심장에 인공 판막을 달았다.병마를 물리치고 몸을 추스른 그는 또 다시 고래를 찾아 떠난다. 오는 9월 남태평양 적도 근처 섬나라 통가로 간다. 이번에는 고래 사진에 도전하는 문하생을 이끌고 간다.오락가락하는 장맛비를 뚫고 장씨의 자택이 있는 경기도 남양주시를 찾아갔다. 그는 “바닷속 가장 큰 생명체인 고래를 찍으면서 생명의 경이로움을 느껴요. 제 고래 사진을 보는 분들도 잠깐이나마 인간과 자연이 조화롭게 공존하는 세상을 꿈꾸었으면 합니다”고 말했다.“아니죠. 공기통에서 보로록 보로록 소리가 나면 고래가 다 도망간다고 해서 금지합니다. 실제로는 공기통 메고 이 사람 저 사람 다 들어가 찍지 못하게 하는 거라고 봐요. 고래가 노는 지점 근처에 배를 대고 맨몸으로 카메라만 들고 내려가 찍죠. 1분 정도 숨을 참고 찍은 뒤 다시 배로 올라옵니다. 그런 과정을 반복하는 거죠.”“통가 정부 허가를 받아 한 번 그런 적이 있어요. 그 날은 고래가 바닷속을 향해 거꾸로 서서 황소 울음 같기도 하고 귀신 같기도 한 이상한 소리를 내고 있더라고요. 애인을 부르는지 어쩌는지. 꼬리부터 훑어 내려가며 찍는데 나중에 보니 바닷속 33m까지 내려갔더라고요.”“고래와 사람이 악수하는 장면이죠. 어느 날 고래를 찍는데 자꾸 팔(지느러미)을 뻗으면서 장난을 치는 겁니다. 배에 올라와서 영국인 선장한테 ‘고래가 놀고 싶어하니 빨리 내려오라’고 했죠. 그렇게 고래와 사람이 조우하는 장면을 찍게 됐습니다. 고래는 지능이 뛰어나고 참 착해요. 정면으로 다가오다가 부딪칠 것 같으면 지느러미를 오무리고 슬쩍 비켜서 지나갑니다.”“내 사진에 대한 평가는 큐레이터들이 하고 그들이 가격을 매깁니다. 최근에는 나와 계약을 맺은 의류 메이커가 셔츠에 내 사진을 프린트 해 상품을 내놓기도 해요.”어려서부터 물을 좋아한 장씨는 군대도 해군을 다녀왔다. 기계공학과를 졸업하고 중앙일보 사진기자 시험에 응시해 합격했다. 사진은 신문사 들어와서 배웠다고 했다. 그의 사진부 후배인 신인섭 부장은 “당시 신문사 사진기자는 사진 전공자가 많지 않았어요. 근성 있고 뉴스에 감이 있어 보이는 사람을 뽑았죠. 심지어 똑딱이 카메라(휴대용 소형 카메라)로 사진을 찍어서 실기시험에 합격한 경우도 있었어요”라고 전했다.장씨는 중앙일보에서 혹독하게 사진을 배웠다. “기자들이 사진을 찍어 오면 사진부장이 ‘이것도 사진이라고 찍었냐’면서 필름을 집어던지고 편집국이 떠나가라 호통을 쳤어요. 우리 막내들은 밤에 필름 정리하며 ‘선배들이 뭘 어떻게 찍었길래 그렇게 깨졌나’ 하고 보면서 하나씩 배워나갔죠.”기자 장남원은 매일매일 전쟁과도 같은 마감 상황을 겪으면서 실력을 쌓았다. 실제 전쟁에도 나갔다. 르완다 내전, 소말리아 내전, 걸프전에 종군기자로 다녀왔다. 그 과정에서 ‘내 길은 육상사진이 아니라 수중사진’이라는 확신을 갖게 됐다. 직장생활 틈틈이 스쿠버 다이버 자격증을 따 ‘강사를 가르치는 강사’ 자격까지 갖췄다. “당시엔 대한민국에서 중앙일보 사진 장비가 제일 좋았어요. 물속에서 사진을 잘 찍으려면 와이드 렌즈로 피사체 가까이 가서 넓게 찍어야 하거든요. 그런데 당시 중앙일보는 16mm 렌즈를 개인지급 했어요. 내가 16mm로 수중에서 와이드로 찍었더니 사람들이 ‘와, 이거 어떻게 찍었냐’며 놀라요. 그 때부터 수중사진은 16mm가 스탠더드가 됐죠.”“나만의 스타일을 찾아 가는 과정이죠. 처음엔 화려한 색감의 산호초를 찍고 예쁜 열대어 ‘니모’도 찍었죠. 그러다가 점점 ‘나만의 것을 찍어야겠다’는 생각을 했어요. 색을 지워 버리면 형태와 콘트라스트(대비)만 강하게 남아요. 동양화나 추상화 같은 느낌? 운보 김기창 화백의 바보산수처럼, 깨끗하고 단순하면서도 원초적인 느낌을 표현하고 싶었죠.”“대부분 스킨 스쿠버를 하다가 넘어오는 사람들이죠. 나만 본 물속의 장면, 나만 보기 아까운 모습을 카메라에 담아 두고 싶어서죠. 요즘은 전 국민이 사진작가라고 하지만 수중은 쉽게 막 들어오지 못해요. 물속에선 카메라 들고 중심 잡기도 힘듭니다. 물고기 습성 모르면 하루종일 꼬리만 찍어요.”“물속에서 카메라를 보호하는 장비인 ‘하우징’을 써야 하는데 이게 카메라보다 더 비싸요. 해외 촬영 포인트를 찾아가는 데도 비용이 꽤 들겠죠. 근데 요즘은 휴대폰도 10m까지 방수가 되니까 그런 걸로 조금씩 찍어 보면서 재미와 감을 느껴 봐야 합니다.”장씨는 최근 재능기부 차원에서 50명 정도를 모아 수중사진 동호회를 만들었다. 7월 초 동해안으로 첫 실사도 나갔다. 그는 “수중사진에도 에티켓이 있어요. 물속에서는 어떤 것도 건드리지 말고 있는 그대로를 찍어야 합니다. 수초를 꺾거나 산호를 건드리고 옮겨 놓는 건 안 됩니다”고 강조했다.장씨에게 멕시코의 피트 세노테 수중동굴은 끔찍한 기억을 남긴 곳이다. “2년 전 5월에 수중동굴을 찍으러 갔는데 비가 많이 와 물이 넘쳤다며 못 들어가게 해요. 며칠 있다가 다시 들어갔는데 물이 너무 깨끗해서 조금 마셨죠. 그런데 그 속에 고약한 균이 있었던 것 같아요. 그놈이 온 내장을 헤집고 다녀 세 군데 수술을 하고, 죽다 살아났죠.”그는 그 수중동굴을 내년에 다시 찾기로 했다. 수중동굴에 빛이 들어오는 장면, 그곳에서만 자생한다는 연꽃과 연잎, 그리고 아무 것도 가린 게 없는 여인. 그가 시도하는 새로운 작품 세계다.정영재 기자