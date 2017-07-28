Trek releases bicycle that weighs less than 1 kilogram

Trek Bicycle Korea released a road bike weighing less than 1 kilogram (2 pounds) on Thursday, making it one of the lightest mass-produced bikes in the market.The company is the local operation of American bike maker Trek.The bicycle, called the All New Emonda SLR, weighs 640 grams and has a carbon-fiber body that is stiffer than the body on the company’s previous lightweight bike, the Emonda.The frame on the new Emonda was developed using Trek’s proprietary technology that can lessen the frame’s weight but maintain strength by compressing many layers of carbon fibers and minimizing the space in between.By Song Kyoung-son