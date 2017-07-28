‘Mulgoe’ wraps up three months of filming

The upcoming film “Mulgoe,” roughly translated to “Aquatic Monster,” has wrapped up three months of production, according to the film’s distributor, Cineguru Inc, on Thursday.The company stated that the filming was completed in Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi last Friday.Inspired by actual records from the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty, the film depicts investigations done by Yun Gyeom, whose missions is to discover the truth of a monster that threatens the kingdom. Starring Kim Myung-min, Lee Gyeong-young, Park Hee-soon, etc., the production took place across the country, including Paju and Yangju in Gyeonggi, Mungyeong in South Gyeongsang, and Gwangju.The film’s director Huh Jong-ho said, “It feels good to wrap up [filming] without any major accidents. I hope that ‘Mulgoe’ is fondly remembered by the audience for its dedicated efforts and delivery.” The film will be released in 2018.By Bae Seung-hoon