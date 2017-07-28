Psy returns to earth from ‘Gangnam’: After unexpected global rise, singer felt burden of repeating his success

[ILGAN SPORTS]

A scene from Psy’s music video for “Gangnam Style,” which launched the singer into global fame. [ILGAN SPORTS]

Psy has one record that even G-Dragon doesn’t have: The Korean singer’s music video was the most-viewed on YouTube for about five years, and has a total of 4.2 billion views.The music video for “Gangnam Style,” which has just recently been pushed out of the most-viewed spot on YouTube, brought international popularity to the singer who has long been known for his satirical lyrics that comment on Korean society.But the singer slowly faded from the global music scene with the absence of another hit song.The singer, who debuted in 2001, set many global records, including become the first-ever singer to clock more than 1 billion views of his music video on YouTube. With all of the international attention, Psy felt the pressure to deliver another hit song.“I felt like I was indebted,” he said, in an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. He also said he is now “healed” from trying too hard to be a global celebrity.“My [overacting] stopped there because I made it big with ‘Gangnam Style’ after being in the industry for about 10 years. If I had that when I was a kid, then I would have been unstoppable (laugh).”After a few hiccups after “Gangnam Style,” Psy finally released a song that has been widely loved by local fans who say his latest album feels the most like the artist in a while.His two songs “New Face” and “I Love It” topped music charts, and he was invited to stage performances at college festivals, one of the gigs he was most popular for before hitting it big with “Gangnam Style.” He also talked about what it has been like for him now that he is recognized globally. The following are edited excerpts from the interview.I was expecting it. I also did a phone interview with Billboard before I came to this interview. They asked me how I felt about having the title taken away. So I said, the now-most viewed song “See You Again” is sung in English, and “Gangnam Style” is a Korean song. I was number one for five years with a song that is practically a non-verbal song to the English-speaking community, so that can be considered a success. Five years is good enough.The timing is what’s the most important. Everything has to come together. Things came together for “Gangnam Style.” When you think of marriage, there are some people who marry because they think it’s about time for them to get married, more so than they can’t live without that person. One could have married their former boyfriend or girlfriend if it was the right time for them to get married. In that sense, it could have been [my other song] “Right Now” instead of “Gangnam Style.” There just happened to be so many people who heard that song that summer.The burden goes away after some time. I felt the most burden with “Gentleman.” After the release of this album, the pressure went away step by step. And I think my greed has also gotten smaller and smaller.It is not easy to live as Psy in Korea where you are expected to behave in a certain way that’s suitable to your age and title. But I don’t have any discrepancy between the two. They are the same.All promotions of my albums go to make a concert. That’s the destination. The process was changed after “Gangnam Style.” I used to make new songs to perform at my concerts, but [recently] it felt like I released songs and then did a concert [only to perform those songs.] So the album’s goal was to go back to myself. Tickets to my concert “Summer Swag” sold out within 30 minutes. I heard it is the first time for a singer who is not an idol singer to make such an accomplishment. I’m proud (laughs).I was more like a stepson who used to play in a different league when I first joined YG. I have a different background from other artists with YG. What I had that the other artists did not is that I am close with Yang Hyun-suk (CEO of the YG Entertainment).He in fact gives me power to decide what to do on my own. Sometimes I push with what I want and we get into conflicts. What I know for sure is that the music and culture YG pursues is a bit too sophisticated for Psy. I need some rustic and rough character. I came to a big agency like YG thinking that I can support my family with the incentives I get. I originally wanted to retire before I did “Gangnam Style” and focus on producing. Then Yang said, “Do it once more for fun - didn’t you do it for fun originally?” So I did, and then I got here. He might have supernatural powers.In fact, I try to prepare my retirement every year. I think it would be better for me to retire not too far away from the [release] of “Gangnam Style.” I started out producing, then I made a debut because I wanted to make use of the songs I made.That led me here. I never thought I would be a singer, and it is a miracle that I came this far. I have as many honors as I do scars. I don’t want to look back at how I came here and get sentimental. I want to retire one day before people started to say “Psy is old-school.” I’m more scared to be called that than not being able to be on stage. But, even when I want to stop, I don’t stop. That’s quite stupid (laughs).Being a singer or being a celebrity is just a job. I don’t like people who start to think that they should be privy to some kind of privilege. It is just not polite to come to someone else’s funeral wearing red clothing or to never pick up calls, or just disappear when you say you can’t think of any good music to write. [Being a singer] is just one of the [many professions you can be,] but there are so many people who just don’t function with the basics.BY HWANG JI-YOUNG, LEE MI-HYUN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]싸이 ”'한물갔어' 하기 전날 은퇴하는 것이 꿈”가수 싸이(39)의 인생은 '강남스타일' 전과 후로 나뉜다.2001년 '새'로 데뷔한 싸이는 빵모자에 민소매 옷을 입고 나와 이상한 춤을 췄다. 'B급' 정서를 바탕으로 '엽기가수'의 탄생을 알렸다. 2012년엔 '강남스타일'로 인생 역전급 히트를 했다. '엽기 가수'가 아닌 '월드 스타'라는 수식어가 붙었다. '강남스타일'로 빌보드 싱글차트인 핫100에서 2위를 기록, 한국 아티스트 중 최고 기록을 세웠다. 그해 전 세계에서 가장 많이 본 뮤직비디오가 됐고, 유튜브 10억 뷰라는 기록을 깬 최초의 아티스트다.큰 명예를 얻었지만 그만큼의 상처도 생겼다. 말로 할 수 없을 만큼의 부담감도 생겼다. 싸이는 이를 "빚쟁이가 된 기분"이라고 표현했다. '강남스타일'의 굴레에서 벗어나고 싶었던 싸이는 5년이라는 세월을 견디면서 지난 5월 '아름다운 귀향'에 성공했다. '뉴페이스' '아이 러브 잇'이 1위를 기록했고, 대학 축제에서 미친 듯이 뛰어다녔다. 그리고 자연스럽게 5년 만의 '흠뻑쇼'로 이어졌다. 가장 '싸이다움'을 볼 수 있는 공연을 약 한 달 정도 앞둔 시점에 술잔을 기울였다. 관객의 기를 이기려면 배를 든든히 채워야 한다며 '싸이표 소맥'과 삼겹살을 흡입했다. 이날(7월 15일)은 마침 '강남스타일' 발표 5주년이었다."정말 타이밍이 중요해요. 옛날에 (이)승철이 형에게 30주년의 비결을 물었는데 우리가 흔히 쓰는 말로 '아다리'라고 답하더라고요. 정말 '거장의 멘트'였죠. '강남스타일'도 '아다리'가 맞았어요. 결혼도 '이 사람 아니면 죽어도 안 돼'라고 생각해서 하는 것보다 결혼 적령기 옆에 있는 사람과 하는 분이 많잖아요. 옛날 애인도 결혼 적령기였다면 그 사람과 결혼할 수도 있다고 생각해요. '강남스타일'이 아닌 '라잇 나우(Right Now)'가 성공했을 수도 있어요. 그냥 그 여름에 그 노래를 듣는 사람이 우연히 그리고 필연이 아주 많았던 것 같아요.""그 증세를 안다는 건 지금 치유가 됐기 때문이에요. 10년 정도 활동하다가 '강남스타일'로 떠서 그나마 오버를 안 했던 것 같아요. 꼬마였을 때 그렇게 터졌으면 정말 장난 아니었을 걸요.(웃음)""시간이 지나면 부담 줄어들 수밖에 없어요. '젠틀맨'이 가장 부담스러웠어요. 욕심을 가장 많이 냈고요. 이번 앨범 발표까지 부담은 점차 줄어들었어요. 욕심도 점점 줄어드는 것 같아요.""제 앨범의 모든 프로모션 종착지는 콘서트예요. '강남스타일' 이후로 조금 주객전도가 됐죠. 콘서트를 위해 신곡을 냈는데, 이제 신곡을 내고 콘서트를 하는 느낌이 들었어요. '4X2=8'의 목표는 '가장 자연스러운 귀향'이었어요.""이번에 '흠뻑쇼'가 티켓 오픈 첫날 30분 만에 매진됐어요. 아이돌이 아닌 가수로서는 처음이래요. 뿌듯합니다.(웃음)""나잇값과 직책이 있는 유일한 나라인 대한민국에서 싸이로 사는 건 절대 쉽지 않아요. 하지만 싸이와 박재상의 이질감은 없어요. 그냥 똑같아요.""처음 YG에 들어왔을 때 밖에서 놀다 들어온 서자 또는 양자에 가까웠어요. YG에서 만든 아티스트들과 출신 배경이 다르잖아요. 다만 다른 아티스트들과 다른 점은 (양)현석 형과 사적인 관계가 있다는 점이었죠. 사실 현석이 형은 저한테 결정 권한을 많이 줘요. 때론 이점 때문에 현석이 형이 '이렇게 하면 어떨까' 하면 제가 안 들을 때가 있어요. 두 사람의 고집이 팽팽해요. 그런데 여기서 하나 확실한 건 YG가 추구하는 문화와 음악은 싸이에게 조금 세련된 것 같아요. 저는 조금 투박함이 있어야 해요. 그런데 현석이 형은 기본적으로 세련된 사람이에요. 반면 저는 투박함을 유지해야 하죠. 매번 신곡과 안무가 나올 때마다 현석이 형이 이겼어요. 어떨 땐 제가 원하는 대로 해 주기도 했어요.""YG라는 대형 기획사에 와서 인센티브 따박따박 받으면 처자식은 건사할 수 있겠구나 싶은 마음이 들었어요. 사실 '강남스타일' 전에 원래 은퇴를 하고 제작 마음을 먹었는데, 현석이 형이 '재미 삼아 한 번 더 해 봐라, 너 원래 재미 삼아 했던 것 아니었냐' 이렇게 말한 걸 들었다가 여기까지 왔어요. 그 양반이 참 신기가 있어요.""사실 매년 늘 은퇴를 준비해요. '강남스타일'로부터 하루라도 가까운 날 관두는 게 지나고 보면 좋을 거라는 생각을 하고 있어요. 원래 제작으로 시작했는데 제가 만든 곡이 아까워서 데뷔했다가 여기까지 왔어요. 가수할 마음도 없었고 여기 온 것도 기적이에요. 많은 명예와 상처도 얻었죠. 중이 싫으면 절을 떠나라고 제가 살아온 길을 돌아보면서 상처를 추억하고 싶지 않아요. '싸이가 한물갔어' 하기 전날 은퇴하는 것이 꿈이에요. 무대를 못 서는 것보다 한물갔다는 말 듣는 게 더 무서워요. 근데 관두고 싶은데 잘 안 관두죠. 미저리 같아요.(웃음)""연예인이나 가수도 그냥 직업 중 하나예요. 특권 의식을 갖는 사람을 싫어해요. 상갓집에 빨간 옷을 입고 나타나고, 전화도 잘 안 받고, 악상이 안 떠오른다고 갑자기 사라지는 건 예의가 아니잖아요. 그냥 경제 활동의 하나인데 기본적인 기능을 못 하는 애들이 요즘 많더라고요. 힙합하는 친구 만나면 항상 이야기해요. '교포인 줄 알았다'고 충고하는 편이에요."이미현, 황지영 기자