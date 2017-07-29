[앵커브리핑] ‘거위의 깃털’ 혹은 ‘사나운 호랑이’ (“Tax: More frightening than a tiger”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.역사적으로 독특한 세금들은 많았습니다.Over the centuries, tax has beenfor a variety of reasons.*levy: 부과하다1세기 로마에서는 돈에서는 냄새가 안 난다면서 '소변세'를 부과했고, 러시아엔 '수염세'가 있었습니다. 영국엔 창문 개수만큼 매기는 '창문세'가 있었는가 하면, 프랑스 루이 15세 시절엔 신선한 공기를 내려주는 왕에게 감사한다는 의미의 '공기세'를 매기려 했던 관료도 있었다고 합니다.In ancient Rome during the first century, urine was valued for its ammonia content which was effective at cleaning, so tax was levied upon the collection of urine. In Russia, men who grew beards had to pay taxes. In England, window taxes werebased on how many windows one had in their house. When King Louis XV reigned over France, there was awho wanted to levy taxes for fresh air as a token of appreciation for the king.*impose: 부과하다*bureaucrat: 관료걷는 쪽은 어떻게든 더 받아가려 하고 내는 쪽은 어떻게든 덜 내려 하는 세금.Those who collect taxes want to get as much as possible, and those who have to pay them want to pay as little as possible.국가의 역사는 어쩌면 더 걷고 싶은 자와. 덜 내고 싶은 자의 투쟁은 아니었을까….Maybe a country’s history is a constantbetween those who want to collect more, and those who want to pay less.*struggle: 투쟁그래서 오죽하면 이런 말도 나왔을까 싶습니다. "예술적인 과세는 거위가 비명을 덜 지르게 하면서 최대한 많은 깃털을 뽑는 것" 17세기 프랑스 재상 콜베르의 말처럼 증세이되 증세가 아닌 것처럼 보이도록. 국가는 묘책에 묘책을 더했던 것이겠지요. 박근혜 정부가 아무리 증세를 위한 것이 아니라고 했어도 결과적으로는 알게 모르게 늘어나고 있는 담뱃세처럼 말입니다.Louis XIV’s finance minister Jean-Baptiste Colbert even said, “the art of taxation is likea goose to obtain the largest possible amount of feathers with the smallest possible amount of.” The government introduced scheme after scheme to makenot look like tax hikes - like with former President Park Geun-hye’s tax on cigarettes.*pluck: (머리카락, 눈썹 등을) 뽑다*hiss: 야유하다, 비명을 지르다*tax increase: 증세수퍼리치 증세냐, 세금 폭탄이냐…이번 증세안의 성격을 놓고 벌어지고 있는 명칭논란입니다.Whether this is a tax bomb or tax increase for the super rich, there is a dispute over the title of this tax increase bill.기억하시겠습니다만 참여정부 시절 종부세를 둘러싸고 벌어졌던 세금 폭탄 논란과 닮아 있습니다.This resembles the controversy around theduring the Roh Moo-hyun administration.* Comprehensive Real Estate Holding Tax: 종부세 (종합부동산세)당시 야당이 내세웠던 그 '세금 폭탄'이란 한 마디로 여론이 갈렸던 것을 여야 모두가 의식해서인지 이번에는 초반부터 명칭을 둘러싼 프레임 전쟁이 치열합니다.As if both theare conscious of the controversy around the term “tax bomb,” which dividedin the past, the naming of this tax has been fierce from the beginning.*ruling and opposition parties: 여야*public opinion: 여론명예 과세, 사랑 과세란 표현이 나오는가 하면 다른 편에서는 표적 증세, 청개구리 증세란 말이 나오고 새발피 증세, 눈가웅 증세라는 표현까지….There are a number of expressions for this tax increase that parties use, such as honor tax, love tax, while other parties call it target tax or useless taxation.이쯤에서 다시 인용할 수밖에 없는 고사성어. 가정맹어호. 세금은 호랑이보다 무섭다.This might remind some of an idiom that Confucius once said, that tax is more terrifying than a tiger.세금은 누구에게나 두렵고 피하고 싶은 것일 테니까요.Tax is something that everyone wants to avoid.그러나 세금이 호랑이보다 더욱 무서웠던 이유는 사실은 따로 있었습니다. 있는 자에게선 덜 거둬들이고 없는 자에게선 더 거둬들였던 가혹함.However, there is another reason why tax is more frightening than a tiger since less tax is collected from those who are well-off, and more tax is collected from the poor.사람들이 맹수보다 세금을 더 두렵게 여긴 이유였을 것입니다.This may be why people were more afraid of tax than predatory animals.그러니 명칭을 뭐라 하든 필요한 세금을 원칙에 따라 정의롭게 걷는다면 없는 사람들에게는 세금이 호랑이일 리는 없습니다.Whatever the name may be, people would not be afraid of tax if it iscollected.*righteously: 정의롭게오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on July 24, 2017Translated for July 29, 2017Translated and edited by Jeon So-hyun and Brolley Genster