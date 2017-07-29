열심히 일하는 게 미덕이 아닌 이유

휴가를 길게 쓰려면 사전 예약은 필수다. 연초부터 여름휴가 계획을 세우고 항공ㆍ숙소를 예약하느라 분주한 모습이 처음엔 낯설었다. 한국식 조직 문화에 익숙한 내게 그들은 놀기 위해 일하는 사람처럼 보였다. 한국이 어떤 곳인가. 1인당 연간 2069시간을 일하는, OECD 34개 회원국 가운데 둘째로 긴 근무시간을 자랑하는 나라 아닌가.오래 일할수록 생산성이 떨어진다는 연구는 수없이 많다. 존 펜카벨 스탠퍼드대 경제학과 교수가 제1차 세계대전 당시 영국 군수공장의 생산량 데이터를 가지고 증명한 연구가 유명하다. 주당 49시간 이하로 일할 때는 근무시간이 늘수록 생산량도 비례해 증가했다. 하지만 50시간 이상 일하면 시간당 생산량이 줄었다. 결국 56시간과 70시간은 생산량 차이가 거의 없었다.지식경제 시대라고 다르진 않다. 가보지 않은 길을 가는 건 동일한 제품을 찍어내는 것보다 오히려 더 많은 에너지를 필요로 한다. 창의성과 생산성은 쉼과 사유에서 나온다. 안타까운 건 저성장이 고착하고 불평등이 깊어지는 지금의 경제 상황이 쉼을 쉽게 허락하지 않는다는 것이다. 미국의 진보성향 싱크탱크인 ‘공정한 성장을 위한 워싱턴센터’는 "고용주에게 자신의 가치를 증명하기 위해 지속적으로 과로할 수밖에 없다. 지식기반 경제에서는 근로자의 생산량을 측정하기가 더 어려워졌기 때문"이라고 했다.과로는 생산성뿐 아니라 목숨도 앗아간다. 일본에서는 한 달에 100시간 넘는 초과근무를 견디다 못한 대기업 신입사원이 목숨을 끊은 일을 계기로 일하는 장시간 근로를 줄이기 위한 노력이 진행되고 있다. 과로한 버스 기사로 인한 참사를 계기로 근로시간 문제를 진지하게 고민해 볼 때다. 마침 휴가철이다. 모두의 안녕과 나라 경제를 위해 휴가를 떠나자.박현영 경제부 차장A few years ago, I worked for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development ⓐfor a year. It was an opportunity to personally experience foreign corporate culture. OECD employees are given 30 days of paid vacation after one year of service. ⓑare also observed. ⓒ, the entire headquarters ⓓfrom ⓔ26 to 31. ⓕ, 45-46 days of vacations could be used, not counting ⓖ. ⓗ. French companies offer similar benefits. Most people visit their ⓘor travel in the month of August.→ 몇 해 전 프랑스 파리에 있는 경제협력개발기구(OECD)에서 1년간 일했다. 외국의 조직 문화를 직접 경험할 기회였다. OECD 직원은 1년 근무하면 유급휴가 30일이 주어진다. 프랑스 공휴일(11일)은 별도로 준수한다. 여기에 12월 26~31일은 사무국 전체가 문을 닫는다. 모두 더하면 주말을 제외하고 연간 휴가 일수가 45~46일이 된다. 국제기구라서 느슨한 것도 아니다. 프랑스 기업도 비슷한 수준이다. 대부분 8월 한 달간 고향에 가거나 여행을 한다.ⓐ in Paris, France → in Paris 파리가 프랑스에 있는 것은 누구나 알만한 사항ⓑ 11 French holidays… → and 11 French holidays… 하나의 내용은 한 문장으로ⓒ Here → On top of that 우리말 ‘여기에’를 그대로 ‘here’로 번역한 것인데 문맥상 ‘여기에’는 ‘여기에 더하여’의 의미ⓓ close → closes headquarters는 원래 s가 붙어있는 단어로 단수 취급ⓔ December → Dec. 월은 보통 줄여서 표기ⓕ Adding altogether → Altogether adding 불필요ⓖ the weekends → weekends 특정 주말이 아니므로 the 삭제ⓗ It was not that international organizations give more vacation days. → And it’s not just international organizations that give more vacation days.ⓘ hometown → hometowns 여러 사람의 여러 고향A few years ago, I worked for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development ⓐfor a year. It was an opportunity to personally experience foreign corporate culture. OECD employees are given 30 days of paid vacation after one year of service, ⓑare also observed. ⓒ, the entire headquarters ⓓfrom ⓔ. 26 to 31. ⓕ, 45-46 days of vacation could be used, not counting ⓖ. ⓗ. French companies offer similar benefits. Most people visit their ⓘor travel in the month of August.However, French and Europeans are not the grasshoppers who only like to play. In fact, they work better than Koreans. Their labor productivity is ⓐ. ⓑper working hour in France is $61.62 while it is $31.77 in Korea, which is ranked far below ⓒof $46.74. Along with Denmark and the United States, France is ranked at the top tier. They are the top students who play more and get ⓓ→ 그렇다고 프랑스(유럽)인들이 베짱이처럼 놀기만 하는 건 아니다. 아니, 우리보다 할 일을 더 잘한다. 노동생산성이 한국의 두 배다. 근로시간당 국내총생산(GDP)이 프랑스는 61.62달러, 한국은 31.77달러다. 한국은 OECD 평균(46.74달러)에 훨씬 못 미치는 하위권이다. 프랑스는 덴마크ㆍ미국 등과 함께 최상위권이다. 펑펑 놀면서 공부도 잘하는 학생 같다.ⓐ twice of Koreans’ → twice that of Koreans’ twice는 명사가 아니므로 명사 that을 쓰고 그 앞에 배수사(형용사)로 씀ⓑ GDP → The GDP 특정한 GDPⓒ OECD average → the OECD average 특정한 수치를 나타내므로 the와 함께ⓓ good grades → better grades play more에 맞춰서 better grades로However, the French and Europeans are not grasshoppers who only like to play. In fact, they work better than Koreans. Their labor productivity is ⓐ. ⓑper working hour in France is $61.62 while it is $31.77 in Korea, which is ranked far below ⓒof $46.74. Along with Denmark and the United States, France is ranked at the top tier. They are the top students who play more and get ⓓ