How We Are Ruining America

Over the past generation, members of the college-educated class have become amazingly good at making sure their children retain their privileged status. They have also become devastatingly good at making sure the children of other classes have limited chances to join their ranks. As soon as they get money, they turn it into investments in their kids. Upper-middle-class moms have the means and the maternity leaves to breast-feed their babies at much higher rates than high school-educated moms, and for much longer periods.지난 수십 년 동안 미국의 대학 졸업자 집단은 자녀에게 특혜적 지위를 물려주는 데 뛰어난 능력을 발휘했다. 다른 계층 자녀의 기회를 제한할 때도 수완이 대단했다. 상위 중산층은 수중에 돈이 들어오면 바로 자녀에게 투자했다. 모유 수유 비율은 상위 중산층 어머니가 고졸 어머니보다 높다. 수유 기간도 훨씬 길다. 삶의 여유가 있고 출산휴가 확보도 가능하다.Upper-middle-class parents have the means to spend two to three times more time with their preschool children than less affluent parents. Since 1996, education expenditures among the affluent have increased by almost 300 percent, while education spending among every other group is basically flat.상위 중산층 부모는 덜 부유한 부모보다 취학 전 자녀와 두세 배 많은 시간을 보낸다. 1996년 이후 부유층 가정의 자녀 교육비는 300% 가까이 증가했지만 다른 계층의 교육비 지출은 큰 변화가 없었다.As life has gotten worse for the rest in the middle class, upper-middle-class parents have become fanatical about making sure their children never sink back to those levels, and of course there’s nothing wrong in devoting yourself to your own progeny.중위 중산층과 하위 중산층의 삶은 팍팍해졌다. 상위 중산층은 아이들이 그런 운명을 겪지 않도록 하려고 사력을 다했다. 물론 자녀를 위한 혼신의 희생이 잘못된 건 아니다.It’s when we turn to the next task — excluding other people’s children from the same opportunities — that things become morally dicey. Richard Reeves of the Brookings Institution recently published a book called “Dream Hoarders” detailing some of the structural ways the well educated rig the system.다만 다른 사람의 자녀가 같은 기회를 갖지 못하도록 막는다면 윤리적 문제가 생긴다. 브루킹스연구소의 리처드 리브스는 최근 저서 “꿈을 쌓아두는 사람들(Dream Hoarders)”에서 고학력층이 어떻게 자신들에게 유리하게 사회체제를 구조적으로 조작하는지 상세히 서술한다.The most important is residential zoning restrictions. Well-educated people tend to live in places like Portland, New York and San Francisco that have housing and construction rules that keep the poor and less educated away from places with good schools and good job opportunities.가장 주된 수단은 주거지구 제한 규정이다. 고학력층은 포틀랜드·뉴욕·샌프란시스코 같은 곳에 많이 몰려 산다. 이들 도시에는 가난하고 교육 수준이 낮은 계층이 학군 좋고 양질의 일자리가 많은 곳에 진입하는 것을 막는 주택·건축 규정이 있다.These rules have a devastating effect on economic growth nationwide. Research by economists Chang-Tai Hsieh and Enrico Moretti suggests that zoning restrictions in the nation’s 220 top metro areas lowered aggregate U.S. growth by more than 50 percent from 1964 to 2009. The restrictions also have a crucial role in widening inequality. An analysis by Jonathan Rothwell finds that if the most restrictive cities became like the least restrictive, the inequality between different neighborhoods would be cut in half.이들 규정은 미국 전체 경제성장에 아주 파괴적 효과를 가져온다. 경제학자 엔리코 모레티와 창타이 시에의 공동 연구에 따르면 미국 상위 220개 대도시 주거지구의 제한 규정으로 64~2009년 미국의 경제성장률이 50% 이상 낮아졌다. 이들 규정은 불평등을 확대한다. 조너선 로스웰은 규정이 가장 엄격한 도시에 규정이 가장 덜 엄격한 도시의 규정을 부과한다면 동네 간 불평등 수준이 절반으로 떨어진다고 추정했다.Reeves’s second structural barrier is the college admissions game. Educated parents live in neighborhoods with the best teachers, they top off their local public school budgets and they benefit from legacy admissions rules, from admissions criteria that reward kids who grow up with lots of enriching travel and from unpaid internships that lead to jobs.리브스가 주장한 두 번째 구조적 장벽은 대학 입학이다. 고학력 부모의 자녀들은 최고 교사들이 가르치는 학교에 다닌다. 대학들은 동문 자녀들을 선호한다. 대입 평가 기준은 경험을 확장하는 여행을 많이 다니고 인턴 기회가 많은 응시자에게 유리하게 설정돼 있다.It’s no wonder that 70 percent of the students in the nation’s 200 most competitive schools come from the top quarter of the income distribution. With their admissions criteria, America’s elite colleges sit atop gigantic mountains of privilege, and then with their scholarship policies they salve their consciences by offering teeny step ladders for everybody else.미 200대 대학의 학생 70%가 소득분배 상위 25% 출신이란 점은 놀랍지 않다. 미 명문 대학은 입학 기준을 통해 만들어진 거대한 특권의 산꼭대기에 앉아 있다. 장학금 제도를 마련해 나머지 학생에게 발 딛기도 힘든 작은 사다리를 줘 놓고는 평등한 기회를 줬다고 자위한다.I was braced by Reeves’s book, but after speaking with him a few times about it, I’ve come to think the structural barriers he emphasizes are less important than the informal social barriers that segregate the lower 80 percent.리브스의 책에 상당 부분 동의하면서도 그와 여러 번 이야기를 나누다 보니 그가 강조하는 구조적 장벽보다 하위 80%를 분리하는 비공식적 사회 장벽이 더 중요하다는 생각이 들었다.Recently I took a friend with only a high school degree to lunch. Insensitively, I led her into a gourmet sandwich shop. Suddenly I saw her face freeze up as she was confronted with sandwiches named “Padrino” and “Pomodoro” and ingredients like soppressata, capicollo and a striata baguette. I quickly asked her if she wanted to go somewhere else and she anxiously nodded yes and we ate Mexican.얼마 전 고졸 여성 친구와 점심을 먹으러 간 적이 있다. 미식가들이 즐겨 찾는 샌드위치 가게로 그를 데리고 갔다. 그는 소프레사타·카피콜로·스트리아타바게트 같은 식재료가 들어간 ‘파드리노’ ‘포모도로’ 같은 이름의 샌드위치를 메뉴판에서 보더니 얼굴이 창백해졌다. 눈치 빠르게 다른 가게에 한번 가보자고 물었더니 기다렸다는 듯 자리를 박찼다. 우리는 대신 멕시칸 요리를 먹었다.American upper-middle-class culture (where the opportunities are) is now laced with cultural signifiers that are completely illegible unless you happen to have grown up in this class. They play on the normal human fear of humiliation and exclusion. Their chief message is, “You are not welcome here.”미국의 상위 중산층은 그들과 같은 계층에서 자라난 사람이 아니면 해독 자체가 불가능한 문화적 표식으로 자신들만의 문화를 구축했다. 그들이 보내는 메시지는 분명하다. “당신은 이곳에서 환영받지 못한다”는 거다.In her thorough book “The Sum of Small Things,” Elizabeth Currid-Halkett argues that the educated class establishes class barriers not through material consumption and wealth display but by establishing practices that can be accessed only by those who possess rarefied information.엘리자베스 커리드할켓 교수가 “작은것들의 총합(The Sum of Small Things)”에서 주장한 것처럼 고학력 계층은 부(富)의 과시가 아니라 잘 알려지지 않은 정보를 가진 소수의 사람만 통과할 만한 계급장벽을 세운다.The educated class has built an ever more intricate net to cradle us in and ease everyone else out. Status rules are partly about collusion, about attracting educated people to your circle, tightening the bonds between you and erecting shields against everybody else. We in the educated class have created barriers to mobility that are more devastating for being invisible. The rest of America can't name them, can't understand them. They just know they're there.사회적 지위는 부분적으로 공모를 통해 만들어진다. 교육받은 사람을 주변으로 끌어모으고, 그들과 연대를 공고히 하는 동시에 나머지 사람은 넘지 못할 견고한 벽을 세운다. 교육받은 이들이 세운 계급 장벽은 눈에 보이지 않기에 더욱 큰 해악을 끼친다. 안으로 들어오지 못한 나머지는 어떤 장벽이 있는지 모르고 이해할 수도 없다. 막연히 장벽이 있다는 것만 안다.