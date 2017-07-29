You’re Not Going to Change Your Mind

A troubling feature of political disagreement in the United States today is that many issues on which liberals and conservatives hold divergent views are questions not of value but of fact. Is human activity responsible for global warming? Do guns make society safer? Is immigration harmful to the economy? Though undoubtedly complicated, these questions turn on empirical evidence. As new information emerges, we ought to move, however fitfully, toward consensus.오늘날 미국에서 진보와 보수의 정치적 논쟁을 보고 있노라면 가치관의 차이가 아니라 명백한 사실을 대하는 태도에 따라 정치적 견해가 갈린다는 점이 가장 우려스럽습니다. 지구 온난화가 인간의 행위 때문에 가속화됐는지, 총기 소유를 확대하면 사회가 더 안전해지는지, 이민자들이 경제에 해를 끼치는지와 같은 문제들은 의심할 여지 없이 복잡한 사안이지만, 그래도 조금씩 경험적인 근거가 쌓이면서 정답에 가까운 결론이 어느 정도 난 문제라고 할 수 있습니다. 새로운 정보가 나올 때마다 실체적인 진실에 가까운 결론을 향해 가다 서기를 반복할지언정 사회적 합의를 이뤄가야 마땅합니다.But we don’t. Unfortunately, people do not always revise their beliefs in light of new information. On the contrary, they often stubbornly maintain their views. Certain disagreements stay entrenched and polarized.하지만 안타깝게도 우리의 모습은 그렇지 않습니다. 새로운 정보를 줘도 사람들은 종종 이를 토대로 생각을 고치지 않습니다. 오히려 기존의 신념에 더 우악스럽게 매달리기도 합니다. 그 결과 서로 다른 견해가 각각 단단하게 굳어져 건널 수 없는 강을 사이에 두고 양극단으로 치닫기 일쑤입니다.Why? A common explanation is confirmation bias. This is the psychological tendency to favor information that confirms our beliefs and to disfavor information that counters them — a tendency manifested in the echo chambers and “filter bubbles” of the online world.왜 이런 현상이 발생하는 걸까요? 그 동안 주범으로 꼽힌 건 단연 확증 편향(confirmation bias)이었습니다. 확증 편향이란 자신이 믿는 바에 부합하는 정보만 받아들이고, 자신의 믿음에 어긋나는 정보는 그 의미를 깎아 내리거나 아예 걸러내는 우리 마음의 작동 방식을 뜻합니다. 외부와 차단된 반향실(反響窒)에서 내가 낸 소리만 더 크게 들리는 효과, 소셜미디어상에서의 “필터 버블” 효과도 모두 확증 편향에 따른 현상입니다.If this explanation is right, then there is a relatively straightforward solution to political polarization: We need to consciously expose ourselves to evidence that challenges our beliefs to compensate for our inclination to discount it.진실과 거짓을 분간하지 못할 정도의 정치적 양극화가 확증 편향 때문이라는 진단이 옳다면 그 해결책 또한 무척 간단할 겁니다. 우리가 믿음에 반하는 정보에 알게 모르게 눈과 귀를 닫으니, 그만큼 의식적으로 우리의 믿음에 배치되는 사실에 어떻게든 우리를 노출하고 눈과 귀를 열면 될 일입니다.But what if confirmation bias isn’t the only culprit? It recently struck us that confirmation bias is often conflated with “telling people what they want to hear,” which is actually a distinct phenomenon known as desirability bias, or the tendency to credit information you want to believe. Though there is a clear difference between what you believe and what you want to believe — a pessimist may expect the worst but hope for the best — when it comes to political beliefs, they are frequently aligned.하지만 확증 편향 때문에 이런 상황이 온 것이 아니라면 어떻게 해야 할까요? 최근 확증 편향에는 대개 소망 편향(desirability bias)이라는, 확증 편향과는 조금 다른 기제가 섞여 있다는 사실이 알려졌습니다. 소망 편향이란 “자기가 듣고 싶은 말이나 희망을 다른 사람에게 말하는 것”, 혹은 믿고 싶은 대로만 정보를 취사선택하려는 경향을 뜻합니다. 물론 “믿는 것”과 “믿고 싶은 것”은 엄연히 다릅니다. 일반적으로 비관론자들은 일이 잘되기를 희망하면서도 어차피 다 망할 게 뻔하다고 생각하죠. 하지만 정치적 신념에 관한 한 “믿는 것”과 “믿고 싶은 것”이 별 차이가 없습니다.For example, gun-control advocates who believe stricter firearms laws will reduce gun-related homicides usually also want to believe that such laws will reduce gun-related homicides. If those advocates decline to revise their beliefs in the face of evidence to the contrary, it can be hard to tell which bias is at work.예를 들어 총기 소유를 엄격히 규제해야 총기 사고로 목숨을 잃는 사람 수를 줄일 수 있다고 믿는 사람은 총기 규제를 강화하는 법이 실제로 총기 관련 사고를 줄이는 데 일조한다고 믿고 싶기도 할 겁니다. 그런데 만약 이 사람이 (예를 들어 총기 규제와 총기 사고 사이에는 아무런 관계가 없다는 식으로) 자신의 주장에 상반되는 근거를 접하고도 기존의 생각을 고치지 않는다면, 이는 확증 편향 때문일까요, 아니면 소망 편향 때문일까요?So we decided to conduct an experiment that would isolate these biases. This way, we could see whether a reluctance to revise political beliefs was a result of confirmation bias or desirability bias (or both). Our experiment capitalized on the fact that one month before the 2016 presidential election there was a profusion of close polling results concerning Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.그래서 우리는 이 두 가지 편향을 분리해 살펴보고자 실험을 하기로 했습니다. 명백한 사실 앞에서도 정치적 견해나 신념을 바꾸지 않는 고집을 부리는 것이 과연 두 가지 편향 가운데 어느 것 때문인지, 아니면 둘 다 영향을 미치는지 살펴보는 게 목표였죠. 마침 2016년 미국 대선을 한 달여 앞둔 시점에 트럼프, 클린턴 두 후보에 관한 각종 설문 조사가 수도 없이 이뤄졌죠. 우리도 그 기회를 활용했습니다.We asked 900 United States residents which candidate they wanted to win the election, and which candidate they believed was most likely to win. Respondents fell into two groups. In one group were those who believed the candidate they wanted to win was also most likely to win (for example, the Clinton supporter who believed Mrs. Clinton would win). In the other group were those who believed the candidate they wanted to win was not the candidate most likely to win (for example, the Trump supporter who believed Mrs. Clinton would win). Each person in the study then read about recent polling results emphasizing either that Mrs. Clinton or Mr. Trump was more likely to win.우리는 미국인 900명에게 트럼프와 클린턴 두 사람 가운데 누가 선거에서 이겼으면 좋겠는지, 그리고 누가 당선될 것 같은지 두 가지를 물었습니다. 응답자는 크게 두 그룹으로 나뉘었는데, 각각 당선됐으면 하는 지지 후보가 실제로 선거에서 이길 것으로 생각하는 첫 번째 그룹과 지지 후보가 선거에서는 질 것 같다고 생각하는 두 번째 그룹이었습니다. (예를 들어, 클린턴이 이긴다고 믿는 클린턴 지지자는 첫 번째 그룹에, 트럼프를 지지하지만, 선거에서 이기는 건 클린턴이라고 생각하는 사람은 두 번째 그룹에 속합니다) 실험에 참여한 사람들은 클린턴이나 트럼프 중 한 명의 당선 가능성이 크다는 결론을 강조한 여론조사 결과를 접합니다.Roughly half of our participants believed their preferred candidate was the one less likely to win the election. For those people, the desirability of the polling evidence was decoupled from its value in confirming their beliefs.실험 참가자의 절반 정도는 당선됐으면 하는 후보와 실제 당선될 것으로 예측한 후보가 달랐습니다. 이 사람들에게는 어떤 여론조사 결과가 나오든 예측과 바람 두 가지 가운데 하나는 어긋나게 됩니다. 즉, 예측에 부합하는 후보가 앞서는 결과를 보면 당선됐으면 하는 후보가 지는 셈이고, 당선을 바라는 후보가 앞서면 자신의 예측이 틀리는 상황입니다.After reading about the recent polling numbers, all the participants once again indicated which candidate they believed was most likely to win. The results, which we report in a forthcoming paper in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, were clear and robust. Those people who received desirable evidence — polls suggesting that their preferred candidate was going to win — took note and incorporated the information into their subsequent belief about which candidate was most likely to win the election. In contrast, those people who received undesirable evidence barely changed their belief about which candidate was most likely to win.최근 여론조사 결과를 확인한 참가자들에게 다시 한 번 누가 당선될 것 같은지 전망을 물었습니다. 분명하고도 뚜렷한 경향이 발견됐습니다. 자세한 실험 결과는 곧 <실험심리학:일반>에 게재될 논문에도 소개됐습니다. 먼저 당선됐으면 하는 지지 후보의 승리를 점치는 여론조사 결과를 접한 사람들은 이 조사 결과를 받아들여 당선 예상 후보를 전망하는 데 반영했습니다. 반대로 원치 않는 결과, 즉 지지하는 후보가 질 거라는 여론조사 결과를 접한 이들은 여론조사 결과를 대체로 무시했고, 당선 예상 후보는 처음 응답과 거의 달라지지 않았습니다.Importantly, this bias in favor of the desirable evidence emerged irrespective of whether the polls confirmed or disconfirmed peoples’ prior belief about which candidate would win. In other words, we observed a general bias toward the desirable evidence.중요한 건 처음 누가 당선되리라고 예측한 후보와 여론조사 결과가 맞든 틀리든 상관없이 항상 이러한 소망 편향이 나타났다는 점입니다. 다시 말해, 소망 편향은 일관되게 나타났습니다.What about confirmation bias? To our surprise, those people who received confirming evidence — polls supporting their prior belief about which candidate was most likely to win — showed no bias in favor of this information. They tended to incorporate this evidence into their subsequent belief to the same extent as those people who had their prior belief disconfirmed. In other words, we observed little to no bias toward the confirming evidence.그렇다면 확증 편향은 어떨까요? 놀랍게도 원래 믿던 바를 여론조사 결과로 확인한 사람들에게서 새로운 정보를 더 적극적으로 받아들이는 모습은 나타나지 않았습니다. 즉, 자신이 당선을 예측했던 후보가 여론조사 결과 당선될 것으로 전망되든, 반대로 낙선될 것으로 전망되든 여론조사 결과를 새로운 예측에 반영하는 정도는 엇비슷했습니다. “믿는 바”에 관한 정보가 유발한다고 알려진 확증 편향이 사실상 거의 나타나지 않은 겁니다.We also explored which supporters showed the greatest bias in favor of the desirable evidence. The results were bipartisan: Supporters of Mr. Trump and supporters of Mrs. Clinton showed a similar-size bias in favor of the desirable evidence.우리는 또한 응답자 가운데 특히 강력한 소망 편향을 드러낸 이들이 누구인지도 살펴봤습니다. 당파성이 강한 유권자들 사이에서 이런 편향이 두드러졌는데, 트럼프 지지자와 클린턴 지지자들은 지지하는 후보는 달라도 소망하는 바, 즉 믿고 싶은 것을 확인해주는 정보를 확대 해석해 취급하는 태도는 비슷했습니다.Our study suggests that political belief polarization may emerge because of peoples’ conflicting desires, not their conflicting beliefs per se. This is rather troubling, as it implies that even if we were to escape from our political echo chambers, it wouldn’t help much. Short of changing what people want to believe, we must find other ways to unify our perceptions of reality.이번 연구 결과, 정치적 신념의 양극화는 사람들이 믿는 것 그 자체보다는 사람들이 믿고 싶어 하는 것이 달라서 생겨날 수 있다는 사실이 드러났습니다. 이는 지금 믿는 것을 뒤집는 사실과 근거를 아무리 들이대고, 반향실에서 빠져나온다고 문제를 해결할 수 없다는 뜻이라서 더 심각한 문제일 수 있습니다. 사람들이 믿고 싶어 하는 것을 바꾸지 못한다면, 그리하여 어차피 이미 마음먹은 대로만 세상을 인식한다면, 우리는 각기 다른 현실 인식에서 합의에 이르는 법을 새로 찾아야 할지도 모릅니다.By BEN TAPPIN, LESLIE VAN DER LEER and RYAN MCKAYMAY 27, 2017