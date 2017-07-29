Moon persists on sports diplomacy with North

President Moon Jae-in, center, and former Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yu-na, at Moon’s left, both publicity ambassadors for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, pose together to wish for the country’s successful hosting of the sporting event in a ceremony on Monday in Pyeongchang, Gangwon. [YONHAP] 2018년 평창동계올림픽 홍보대사인 문재인 대통령(가운데)과 올림픽 피겨 금메달리스트 김연아(문 대통령의 왼쪽)가 월요일 강원도 평창군에서 열린 동계올림픽 성공적 개최를 위한 홍보행사에서 함께 기념촬영을 하고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyTuesday, July 25, 2017President Moon Jae-inhis invitation on Monday for North Korea to attend the Winter Olympic Games in the South next year, continuing hisof usingto thaw inter-Korean relations.*renew: 재개하다, 갱신하다*strategy: 전략*sports diplomacy: 스포츠 외교문재인 대통령은 월요일 내년에 남한에서 열리는 동계올림픽에 참석해달라고 북한을 재차 초청했다. 얼어붙은 남북관계를 녹이는데 스포츠 외교를 활용하겠다는 전략을 유지한 것이다.“I urge the North once again to make a decision,” Moon said. “We won’t have, but there is no need for us to take aview either. We will leave the door open and wait until the last moment.”*hasty optimism: 성급한 낙관주의*pessimistic: 비관적인문 대통령은 “북한이 결심할 것을 재차 촉구한다”고 말했다. “성급한 낙관주의는 금물이지만, 그렇다고 비관적으로만 생각할 필요도 없다. 문을 열어놓고 마지막 순간까지 기다리겠다.”Moon made the remarks during an event tothe 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, Gangwon. The games, scheduled for Feb. 9 to 25, 2018, will start 200 days from Monday.*promote: 촉진하다, 홍보하다강원도 평창군에서 열린 2018년 동계올림픽 홍보 행사에서 문 대통령은 이같이 말했다. 평창동계올림픽은 월요일부터 200일 후인 2018년 2월9일에 개막해서 2월25일에 폐막한다.Moon promised the central government’s support for the organizing committee and the provincial government to successfully host the events. “They are the first large-scale international events that Korea will host since my administration’s launch,” Moon said. “I believe the administration is also responsible to successfully host them.” He was also appointed as aof the Winter Olympic Games.*at all cost: 무슨 수를 써서라도*publicity ambassador: 홍보대사문 대통령은 조직위원회와 강원도청이 올림픽을 성공적으로 개최하도록 중앙정부의 지원을 약속했다. 문 대통령은 “신정부가 출범한 이후 한국이 개최하는 최초의 대형 국제행사이다. 중앙정부도 무슨 수를 써서라도 성공적으로 개최할 책임이 있다고 생각한다.”고 말했다. 문 대통령은 동계올림픽 홍보대사로 임명되었다.“After the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, Japan will host Summer Olympics in 2020 and China will host Winter Olympics in 2022,” Moon said. “The winter and summer Olympic Games in Korea, China and Japan one after another should serve as a great opportunity topeace on the peninsula and Northeast Asian region.”*solidify: 굳히다, 굳어지다문 대통령은 “2018년 평창 동계올림픽 이후엔 2020년 일본이 하계올림픽을 개최하고, 2022년 중국이 동계올림픽을 개최한다. 한중일 삼국에서 차례로 열리는 동계와 하계 올림픽은 동북아 지역과 한반도에 평화를 공고히 하는 중요한 기회가 될 것이다.”고 말했다.He added, “In fact, we have opened our doors wide,”his earlierto the North to attend the Pyeongchang games. “The International Olympic Committee [IOC] also opened the doors for the North’s participation. Now, all there is left is the North’s decision.”*refer to~ : ~를 언급하다*proposal: 제안문 대통령은 북한에게 평창동계올림픽에 참가해달라고 말했던 예전의 제안을 언급하면서 “사실상 문을 활짝 열어놓고 있다”고 말했다. “IOC도 북한의 참석에 문을 열어놓았다. 이제 남은 것은 북한의 결심 뿐이다.”번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)