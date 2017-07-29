Make haste slowly

At the Korea-U.S. summit on June 30, 2017, the two presidents agreed that Korea will take the driver’s seat to resolve Korean Peninsula issues. But a sign of rupture emerged in the agreement between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Donald Trump Less than three weeks later.In a speech at the Körber Foundation in Berlin, Moon declared a reversal of the North Korea policies of the Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye administrations. He declared that the South will not pursue a collapse of the North or a unification through absorption. Moon declared that unification will naturally come based on the two Koreas’ agreement once peace is established. The declaration sounded reasonable. If the North was a normal state, it could respond positively. There was no reason for the United States to oppose.However, as soon as the Moon administration proposed military talks with the North, the U.S. government made a protest. This probably signifies that there were not enough consultations in advance with Washington. Washington protested the proposal by saying that military talks are unreasonable amid international sanctions. The UN Security Council is currently discussing stronger sanctions on the North. Shocked by the North’s testing of an inter-continental ballistic missile on July 4, the United States is actively considering a preemptive strike on the North. The proposal for inter-Korean military talks appeared to be an act of “pouring water into the ear of a sleeping person” — as the Japanese saying goes — to the United States.The United States failed to read the meaning hidden in the proposal. The proposal means that South Korea says “no” to the U.S. consideration of a preemptive strike on North Korea. There is no doubt that a U.S. military option would lead to the North’s retaliation, a second Korean War, the North’s destruction and ultimate unification. In the early stage of such a war, up to 300,000 civilians will be killed. If it is a nuclear war, it is impossible to estimate the number of victims who will die in the aftermath of the atomic bombing. No one would want this kind of unification.A preemptive strike scenario by the United States, according to American military consultant Stratfor, has three stages. First, advanced stealth B-2 bombers and F-22s would secretly gather in U.S. bases in South Korea and Japan. In the second stage, the B-2s, carrying 10 bunker busters and 80 precision-guided missiles, would destroy the North’s nuclear and missile facilities based on predetermined coordinates. In the third stage, 24 F-22s would disable H-5s — the only aircraft in the North that can carry bombs — while two nuclear submarines in the East Sea fire 300 cruise missiles at the North’s nuclear and missile facilities.This is an extremely poor plan. The North’s nuclear and missile facilities do not store finished nuclear warheads and missiles. They are scattered around. Key weapons systems are deployed in mountainous areas near the North-China border, making attacks difficult. Since North Korea developed mobile launchers, missiles are hidden deep in forests. If those missiles are fired, even the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system and Patriots cannot intercept them all. The scenario’s weakest point is that it does not take into account the existence of the North’s nuclear weapons. How can you guarantee that a hopeless North would not resort to its nuclear weapons as a means of mutual destruction?A second Korean War may be fought by America but the battleground will be Korea. The victims will be the Korean people. Their homes and industrial facilities will be destroyed. The Trump administration must push Chinese President Xi Jinping further with a diplomatic option — rather than a military option — based on this stark reality.Xi promised to Trump in a U.S.-China summit in April to close the oil pipeline to the North, but he is hesitating to deal such a fatal blow to the North. Xi brought upon China the various U.S. measures, including a secondary boycott on the Bank of Dandong, arms sales to Taiwan, designation of China as a country that engages in human trafficking and the sending of a destroyer to Chinese-claimed territory in the South China Sea.Xi must abandon his short-sighted belief that a nuclear-armed North Korea is better than a unified Korea where U.S. troops will be stationed, and accept the fact that peace on the Korean Peninsula is a critical part of the stability of Northeast Asia.North Korea will want to make a deal with the United States for a peace treaty. We cannot let this happen. Moon’s Berlin initiative and the proposal of military talks are the most realistic plan to start a nuclear freeze and accomplish denuclearization before the North completes its nuclear and missile developments. But it was a hasty move for him to state a specific deadline of 2020 without considering the North’s response. If you set a deadline for denuclearization, you will be giving Kim Jong-un the ability to make it succeed or fail. Moon must be more patient and remember an old German saying, which translates into, “Make haste slowly.”Kim Young-hie, a senior columnist of the JoongAng Ilbo한·미 정상회담이 열린 게 6월 30일. 거기서 두 정상은 한국이 한반도 문제 해결의 운전석에 앉는다는 데 합의했다. 그러나 그로부터 3주도 안 돼서 문재인·트럼프 대통령 합의에 균열이 생기는 소리가 들린다.문 대통령이 베를린 쾨르버재단 초청 연설에서 이명박·박근혜 정부의 대북정책을 뒤집는 선언을 한 것도 운전대를 쥔 사람의 주도권 행사였다. 북한 붕괴와 흡수통일을 추진하지 않는다, 통일은 평화가 정착되면 남북한 합의로 자연스럽게 이루어지는 것이라는 선언은 합리적이다. 북한이 정상적인 국가라면 긍정적인 반응을 보일 만한 구상이다. 미국도 반대할 이유가 없다.그러나 문재인 정부가 남북한 고위군사회담을 제의하자 북한의 반응이 나오기도 전에 미국 정부가 반대하고 나섰다. 미국과 충분한 사전 협의가 없었다는 의미일 것이다. 미국의 반대 명분은 제재 국면에 무슨 군사회담이냐는 것이다. 유엔 안보리는 지금 한층 강화된 대북 제재안을 논의하고 있다. 7월 4일 북한의 화성-14형 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)에 화들짝 놀란 미국은 북한 선제타격을 적극 검토하고 있다. 그런 와중에 나온 남북 고위군사회담 제안은 미국에는 일본 속담에서 말하는 ‘자는 사람 귀에 물 붓기’다.미국은 남북 고위군사회담 제안의 행간을 읽지 못한다. 이 제안은 미국이 고심 중인 선제타격에 대해 한국이 “노!”를 선언한 것이기도 하다. 두말할 것 없이 미국의 군사옵션은 선제타격→북한의 보복공격→제2의 한반도 전쟁→북한 괴멸→통일의 프로세스를 작동시킬 것이다. 전쟁 초기의 민간인 사망 10만~30만, 핵전쟁이 되면 전쟁이 끝나고도 원폭 피해로 서서히 죽어갈 사람들은 그 숫자를 예측조차 하기 어렵다. 통일지상주의자 아니고는 누가 이런 통일을 원할 것인가.미국의 군사정보회사 스트랫포(Stratfor)가 밝힌 미국의 선제타격 시나리오는 3단계로 나뉜다. (1) 최첨단 스텔스 전폭기 B-2와 F-22를 은밀히 한국과 일본의 미군기지에 집결. (2) B-2가 10개의 벙커버스터(bunkerbuster)와 80개의 정밀유도탄을 싣고 출격해 사전에 입력된 좌표에 따라 북한 핵·미사일 시설을 파괴. (3) F-22 24대가 북한 공군 중 유일하게 폭탄 탑재가 가능한 H-5를 불능화하고, 동해에 들어와 있는 핵잠수함 2척이 300발의 순항미사일로 북한의 핵·미사일 시설을 공격.참으로 허술한 전쟁 시나리오다. 북한의 핵·미사일 시설에는 제작이 끝난 핵탄두와 미사일이 없다. 산지사방에 분산배치돼 있다. 핵심 병기는 북·중 접경 산간지방에 배치해 공격을 어렵게 만들어 놓았다. 무한궤도의 이동식 발사대 등장 후에는 미사일을 숲이 우거진 산속에 숨겨두고 있다. 그런 미사일들이 날아와도 사드나 패트리엇이 백발백중 요격할 수는 없다. 이 시나리오의 가장 치명적인 부분은 핵무기의 존재를 고려하지 않은 것이다. 임박한 패전에 절망한 북한이 “너 죽고 나 죽자”식으로 핵무기를 사용하지 않는다고 누가 장담할 수 있는가.제2의 한국전쟁은 미국에는 과거에 많이 치렀고 미래에도 치를 많은 전쟁 중 하나지만 전장(battle ground)은 한국이고 희생되는 것은 한국인들이며 파괴되는 것은 한국인들의 삶의 터전과 산업시설들이다. 트럼프 정부는 전쟁에 대한 한국인들의 민감성(sensitivity)를 이해하고 군사적 옵션보다는 외교적 옵션으로 시진핑을 더 밀어붙여야 한다.시진핑은 4월의 미·중 정상회담에서 트럼프에게 약속한 대로 북한에 최후의 '한 방'인 원유 공급 중단을 주저하고 있다. 미국이 단둥은행에 세컨더리 보이콧 제재를 가하고, 대만에 무기를 팔고, 중국을 가장 못된 인신매매 국가로 지정하고, 남중국해에서 중국이 주장하는 영해 안으로 구축함을 항행시키는 조치를 취한 것은 시진핑이 자초한 것이다.시진핑은 미군이 주둔하는 통일된 한국보다 핵을 가진 북한이 낫다는 편협한 태도를 버리고 한반도 평화가 동북아의 안정에 결정적인 요소라는 사실을 받아들여야 한다.북한은 핵·ICBM 세트의 완성까지 가서 미국과 평화협정의 빅딜을 하려고 할 것이다. 우리는 손 놓고 있을 수 없다. 문 대통령의 베를린 구상과 고위군사회담 제안은 북한의 핵·ICBM 개발 완결 전에 핵 동결로 들어가 비핵화로 나오자는 가장 현실적인 방안이다. 그러나 북한의 반응을 고려하지 않고 ‘2020년까지’라는 구체적인 시한까지 못 박은 것은 성급하다. 비핵화 시한을 못 박아버리면 그 성공과 실패의 결정권을 김정은에게 상납하는 결과가 된다. 문 대통령은 조급증을 내지 말고 독일 속담처럼 천천히 서두르기 바란다.김영희 대기자