Myanmar refugees come to Seoul

A group of 23 refugees from Myanmar resettling in Korea hold up their passports as they arrive at Incheon International Airport on Wednesday. This batch of families was admitted to Korea as a part of a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees resettlement program, transferred from a refugee camp in Thailand.[YONHAP]미얀마 난민 23명이 수요일 인천공항을 통해 입국하면서 입국심사장에서 여권을 들어 보이고 있다. 한국행을 희망한 미얀마 난민들은 유엔난민기구의 재정착 난민제도를 통해 태국의 난민캠프에서 한국으로 옮겨졌다.[연합]