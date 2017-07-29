Fight details with details (국문)

Gunhamdo, or Hashima, is a special place for Japan. It illustrates the history of Japan working hard to attain modernization. It is the reason why Japan’s right wing wants to erase the history of the Koreans who were forced to work on the island and died of hunger and excessive labor.
Japan and Japanese people are good with details. Anti-Korean far-rightists don’t miss errors and mistakes. They use the errors to deny brutality during the Japanese colonial period, such as forced labor. Earlier this month, a promotional video screened in Times Square in New York used the wrong photo, and the Japanese rightists responded as expected. They insist that Japanese people were mistakenly depicted as Koreans in order to fabricate history. They are denying historical facts proven through countless testimonies and documents.
However, we need to take a note here. The same photo has been used by the media as a symbol of forced labor in Gunhamdo. Even a national public facility displays this photo with the wrong caption. A mistakenly cited image was repeatedly used without verification and was considered to be valid.
The fundamental problem is that we lack research and historical records on Japan’s compulsory mobilization. Japan has actually done more research on the history of forced mobilization, including Hashima.
A research paper on the labor conditions of the Koreans who were forced to work was published in the 1970s. A civil group in Nagasaki Prefecture was the first to find records of Korean casualties. Korea’s research has a long way to go. The only government-level study was a fact-finding report published in May 2012, and it was based on the findings of a Japanese civil group. That’s why the report is labeled “basic research.” It is not that researchers lack competency or passion. The research environment is so poor that they have had a hard time accessing existing materials. There are criticisms that useful materials such as the list of victims brought from Japan with taxpayers’ money are kept in the National Archive storage and not made available to the researchers.
Japan is persistent with fabricating and distorting history. We can clear their fabricated claims by approaching them with logical arguments with facts rather than sentiment. We need to fight details with details.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 28, Page 29
*The author is an international news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM SANG-JIN
일본인에게 군함도(정식 명 하시마ㆍ端島)는 각별한 곳이다. 탈아입구(脫亞入歐), 즉 일본이 근대화에 얼마나 어렵게 성공했는지를 보여주는 역사 그 자체이기 때문이다. 일본 우익이 군함도에 끌려와 혹사당하고 숨져간 조선인의 역사를 그토록 지우고 싶은 까닭이기도 하다.
일본과 일본인은 디테일에 강하다. 혐한에 골몰한 극우 성향의 넷 우익은 오류나 실수를 놓치지 않는다. 강제노역 같은 일제 침략기의 만행을 부인하는데 그러한 오류를 동원한다. 이달 초 미국 뉴욕 타임스스퀘어에서 상영된 ‘군함도의 진실’이란 홍보영상 속 사진이 잘못 쓰인 데 대한 일본 극우의 반응도 다를 바 없다. 애당초 없었던 역사를 지어내려다 보니 일본인을 조선인으로 둔갑시켰다는 식이다. 이미 수많은 증언과 문헌 자료로 입증된 역사적 사실을 잡아떼고 있다.
하지만 우리에게도 돌아볼 대목이 있다. 이미 예전부터 각종 미디어에서 같은 사진을 군함도 강제노역의 상징처럼 써왔다. 심지어 국내 국립 공공시설조차 엉뚱한 설명을 달고 이 사진을 전시하고 있다. 한번 잘못 인용된 자료가 안이하게 반복 사용되면서 정설처럼 굳어진 사례다. 전문가들은 이 사진 외에도 잘못 알려진 자료들이 꽤 있다고 지적한다.
근본적인 문제는 일제의 강제동원에 대한 연구와 사료가 턱없이 부족하다는 점이다. 오히려 군함도를 비롯한 강제동원 역사에 대한 일본의 연구는 깊다. 이미 1970년대에 강제노역 조선인의 노동실태를 다룬 논문이 나왔다. 조선인 사망자 기록을 처음 발굴한 것도 나가사키(長崎) 현의 시민단체다. 우리의 연구는 아직 갈 길이 멀다. 정부 차원의 연구는 2012년 5월에 나온 진상조사 보고서가 유일하다. 그마저도 일본의 시민단체가 조사한 내용을 토대로 했다. 보고서에 ‘기초조사’라는 꼬리표가 붙은 이유다. 연구자들의 능력이나 열의가 모자라서만은 아니다. 있는 자료조차 접근하지 못해 애를 먹을 정도로 연구 환경이 열악하기만 하다. 세금을 들여 일본에서 가져온 피해자의 명부 등 생생한 자료들이 국가기록원 수장고에서 잠자고 있다는 비판도 있다.
일본의 역사 왜곡은 집요하다. 감성이 아닌 논리와 팩트로 접근해야 억지 주장을 잠재울 수 있다. 디테일에는 디테일로 맞서야 한다.
김상진 기자