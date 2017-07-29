The route to moral hazard (국문)
'빚 전액 탕감'은 도덕적 해이 부른다
July 29,2017
The administration under President Moon Jae-in is considering a bailout of consumer delinquents with low incomes. Moon had promised to have the National Happiness Fund, designed for consumer credit relief, provide funding to cover the costs of subprime loans of 10 million won ($8,966) or lower that have been overdue for 10 years or longer during the campaign. The government plans to go further. It will buy bonds held by subprime lenders with long-term liabilities and write them off. More than 800,000 debtors could be relieved thanks to the program.
All presidential candidates — conservative and liberal — pledged to ease the debt burden of troubled people. It has long been a popular campaign platform. Former President Kim Dae-jung vowed to write off farmer’s debt in his 1987 and 1992 campaigns. Another liberal, President Roh Moo-hyun in 2002 offered to extend creditors-led workout program typically for corporate borrowers to individual debtors.
On the conservative front, President Lee Myung-bak pledged to restore creditability for 7.2 million people during the 2007 race. In the 2012 election, President Park Geun-hye also vowed to create an 18 trillion won fund to write off up to 50 percent of liabilities for general individual debtors and 70 percent for the poorest people.
The latest measure sought by the Financial Services Commission proposes to write off entire debts — instead of a portion — which could create a moral hazard. It aims to give a second chance to long-term debtors and ease the risk to society.
The Happiness Fund initiated a relief program in April for debtors who have been late in their liabilities of less than 10 million won, but so far has received a lukewarm response. The applicants have to undergo lengthy scrutiny to prove that they have no means for repayment. Few hiding themselves from creditors would willingly come out and seek state relief. FSC Chief Choi Jong-ku said that a strict review in debt write-off would not stoke moral hazard.
But the debt write-off could upset those who have been faithfully paying back their debt. About 830,000 have been paying off their delayed debt of less than 10 million won under interest cuts arranged by the Happiness Fund. The bailout could send a wrong message that debt could one day be written off.
After becoming the president, Kim Dae-jung deferred payment and cut interests instead of writing off debt for farmers as he had promised during campaigns. The Moon administration also should realistically adjust his campaign promise to relieve debtors.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 28, Page 30
DJ '농가빚 탕감' MB "720만 신용사면'
부채 감면은 보수와 진보 차이 없어
성실한 채무자 허탈하게 할 우려
문재인 정부가 장기 소액 연체자의 빚을 전액 탕감하는 정책을 추진하기로 했다. 신용회복 지원기관인 국민행복기금이 보유하고 있는 10년 이상 1000만원 이하의 장기소액연체채권을 소각하겠다는 대선 공약을 민간으로 확대하는 내용이다. 대부업체가 보유한 장기연체채권을 정부 예산으로 사들인 뒤 소각하는 방식이다. 대략 80만 명 이상이 혜택을 볼 전망이라고 한다.
빚에 짓눌린 국민의 어려움을 덜어주는 정책은 보수·진보의 경계를 넘어선다. 대선 공약에 어김없이 등장했던 단골 메뉴였다. 김대중 전 대통령은 1987년과 92년 대선에서 ‘농가부채 탕감’을 공약했다. 노무현 전 대통령도 2002년 대선 때 개인 워크아웃 확대를 얘기했다. 이명박 전 대통령은 2007년 대선 때 저신용자의 채무 중 이자를 감면하는 내용이 포함된 '720만 신용 대사면'을 공약했다. 박근혜 전 대통령도 2012년 대선 때 18조원 규모의 국민행복기금을 세워 일반 채무자는 최대 50%, 기초생활수급자는 최대 70%까지 빚을 감면해 주겠다고 약속했다.
하지만 금융위원회가 그제 발표한 이번 정책은 빚 일부가 아닌 100% 탕감이라는 점에서 예전의 금융소외자 지원 대책과 차이가 있다. 도덕적 해이를 조장한다는 비판을 피할 수 없다. 물론 금융위의 고민을 모르는 바 아니다. 장기연체자를 내버려두기보다는 빚 탕감을 통해 생산 현장으로 복귀하도록 하는 게 사회 전체에 더 도움이 될 수 있다. 지난 4월 국민행복기금이 15년 이상 연체된 1000만원 이하의 빚을 90%까지 깎아주는 제도를 시작했지만 정작 신청자가 별로 없었다. 본인이 직접 신청하고 심의위원회로부터 소득·재산을 심사받아 상환 능력이 없다고 인정받아야 했기 때문이다. 이미 제도권 금융회사 밖에서 남의 이름을 빌려 생활을 이어 가고 있는 이들이 적극적으로 신청하고 심사 절차에 응할지 의문이라는 시각도 있다. 금융회사로부터 장기연체채권을 사들여 탕감하는 운동을 벌이고 있는 주빌리은행과 달리, 본인의 신청과 심사 절차라는 최소한의 도덕적 해이 방지 장치가 있다는 금융위의 주장도 어느 정도 수긍할 만하다. 최종구 금융위원장도 "도덕적 해이 가능성에 유의해 상환 능력을 철저히 심사하겠다"고 강조했다.
그럼에도 불구하고 이번 탕감 조치가 성실하게 빚을 갚아 온 채무자를 허탈하게 만들어서는 안 된다. 당장 국민행복기금의 채무 조정을 받고 감면된 빚을 갚아 나가는 1000만원 이하 10년 이상 장기연체자가 83만 명에 달한다. 이들에게 무슨 말을 할 것인가. 형평성에 어긋난다. 빚을 안 갚고 버티면 언젠가는 탕감받을 수 있다는 잘못된 기대를 부추길 가능성도 있다.
김대중 전 대통령은 97년 대선 때는 과거 두 차례 대선 때 내세웠던 '농가부채 탕감' 대신 ‘농가부채 경감’으로 공약을 완화했다. 집권 후에도 상환 연장과 이자 감면에 그쳤다. 문재인 정부도 이런 지혜를 본받아 빚 전액 탕감이라는 대선 공약을 현실에 맞게 수정하는 모습을 보여주길 바란다.