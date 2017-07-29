A flawed policy (국문)

The Moon Jae-in administration’s ambitious plan to phase out nuclear power plants across the nation continues to cause confusion. A committee aimed at gathering public opinion on the matter has backtracked on the government’s plan to let its findings decide the nation’s future energy policy. After a meeting on Thursday, a spokesperson for the committee said a civilian panel cannot make that call as its members are only commissioned to make a recommendation based on their findings.
A dramatic turnaround is again taking place after the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Corporation (KHNP) rubber-stamped a resolution to suspend construction of the Shin Kori 5 and 6 nuclear plants to avoid its labor union’s vehement protests. This kind of farce takes place when a government pushes its long-term energy policy based on political conviction rather than a scientific review.
Despite this mess, the Moon administration is adhering to its original scheme. A Blue House official affirmed that the government already gave the committee a de facto right to decide. This cacophony has led to a ping-pong match between the administration and the committee.
Germany, the only developed country actively seeking to reduce the share nuclear power takes up in its total energy pie, allowed a public debate on the issue but eventually went through the legislature to make a final decision.
At Friday’s meeting at the Blue House with business leaders, President Moon made it clear that he will promote the export of Korean nuclear plants overseas. But that does not make sense. How can the president ask other countries to purchase nuclear reactors while sticking to his campaign pledge to shift our energy policy in a nuclear-free direction?
South Korea, one of the top-three nuclear plant builders, will likely export plants to the United Kingdom, following exports to the United Arab Emirates, after a British consortium asked the Korea Electric Power Corporation to join it.
We wonder what position the Moon administration takes on nuclear power plants. After the KHNP quit promoting the safety of nuclear power, the battleground has turned into an uneven playing field. To defuse the explosive confusion, the government must at least guarantee the committee’s independence.
It is not too late. The government must fully explain the merits and drawbacks of nuclear power before leaving the National Assembly to make the final decision. That’s the only way to stop all the chaos.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 29, Page 26
공론화위,“신고리 판단은 정부 몫”
수출은 되고 국내 안 된다는 모순
핑퐁게임 그치고 과학적 접근해야
문재인 정부의 탈원전 정책이 계속 혼란을 키우고 있다. 신고리 원전 5, 6호기 공론화위원회는 그제 2차 회의에서 “공론조사 결과는 (정부에 대한) 권고안일 뿐”이라며 기존 정부안을 뒤집는 이변을 일으켰다. 이희진 공론화위 대변인은 “공론조사는 공론조사 참여자의 의견 변화 과정을 조사하고 일정한 합의안을 만들어 정부에 권하는 방식”이라며 “시민배심원단은 위원회의 취지에 맞지 않는다”고 말했다. 하지만 공론화위는 곧바로 다시 브리핑을 열어 이 발언 내용이 확정된 것은 아니라고 해명했다.
앞서 한국수력원자력 이사회가 신고리 5, 6호기 공사 일시 중단을 반대하는 한수원 노조의 제지를 피해 호텔에서 날치기 의결을 한 데 이어 코미디 같은 반전들이 꼬리를 물며 혼선을 빚고 있다. 이런 혼란은 국가 백년대계에 따라 결정돼 온 에너지정책을 새 정부가 과학보다는 정치적 신념에 따라 급변침을 시도하면서 이미 예견됐던 일이다.
문제는 이런 혼선에도 불구하고 문재인 정부의 입장에는 변화의 조짐이 없다는 점이다. 청와대 관계자는 어제 “문 대통령과 정부는 공론화위에 사실상 결정권을 준 것”이라며 “법 절차상 공론화위가 최종적인 결정권을 행사할 수 있지 않다는 의미로 보고 있다”고 밝혔다. 결국 신고리 원전 문제는 정부와 공론화위 사이에 서로 책임을 떠넘기는 핑퐁게임으로 번지고 있다. 정부는 탈원전을 100대 국정과제로 못 박아 드라이브를 걸고, 공론화위는 법적 근거와 대표성 결여에 대한 논란을 의식하지 않을 수 없게 되면서 양측은 엇박자를 낼 수밖에 없는 구조다. 강대국 가운데 유일하게 원전 비중을 줄이고 나선 독일도 공론화를 활용했지만 최종 결정은 국회를 거쳤다.
더구나 문재인 대통령은 그제 기업인들과의 호프미팅에서 원전의 해외 진출은 적극 지원하겠다는 입장을 밝혔는데, 이는 앞뒤가 맞지 않는다는 지적을 피하기 어렵다. 국내에서는 ‘탈원전 정책으로 안전하고 깨끗한 에너지로 전환’하겠다며 국정과제로 추진하면서 다른 나라에는 원전을 사라는 것이어서 자가당착이란 말이 나오기 때문이다.
한국은 세계 3대 원전 강국으로 꼽히면서 아랍에미리트(UAE)에 이어 영국에도 원전 수출 가능성이 커지고 있다. 영국의 원전 사업자가 당초 한국전력의 공사 참여를 타진해 왔는데 최근 한국형 원전의 추가 참여를 기대하고 있다. 한국에서는 위험하니 탈원전을 하겠다면서 다른 나라에 한국형 원전을 도입하라는 것은 사리에 맞지 않는다.
이렇게 혼선이 빚어지고 원전에 대한 입장이 오락가락하게 되면서 국민은 정부의 진짜 속내가 뭔지 헷갈릴 수밖에 없다. 더구나 한수원에 대해 원전 이용과 안전에 대한 홍보를 중단시키는 등 탈원전 논의는 기울어진 운동장으로 변하고 있다. 이런 혼란을 불식하려면 정부는 공론화위의 객관적 활동부터 보장해야 한다. 이제라도 과학적·경제적 근거에 따라 에너지 수급과 전기요금 변화 등 탈원전의 장단점을 충분히 설명하고 최종 결정은 국회를 거치도록 해야 한다. 그래야 이 혼란을 수습하게 될 것이다.