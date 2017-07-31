[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution <15-2 Entertainment>] In the future, art may not always be man-made (국문)

HumOn app can listen to users’ humming, left, write it as a score, middle, and add instrumental accompaniment to the melody. Users can also select the music genre of the outcome, from classical to rock. [COOLJAAM COMPANY]

In September, Sony’s Computer Science Laboratories unveiled two pop songs composed by its AI system, Flow Machines. One, titled Daddy’s Car, was composed in the style of the Beatles as requested by the researchers. The lyrics were written and the song was performed by humans, but the machine wrote the melody after reading the sheet music for 13,000 tracks and using deep learning to mimic the style of a specific musician.지난해 9월에 소니 컴퓨터 과학 연구소는 인공지능 소프트웨어이인 ‘플로우 머신즈(Flow Machines)’가 제작한 곡 두 개를 발표했다. 그 중 하나인 ‘아빠의 차(Daddy’s Car)’는 연구자들의 지시대로 비틀즈의 스타일 대로 작곡한 노래였다. 비록 작사와 곡 연주는 사람이 했지만 인공지능이 딥러닝으로 1만 3000개가 넘는 곡을 학습해 특정 가수의 작곡 방식을 모방한 선율을 만들었다는 점에서 유의미한 성과였다.Sony’s project is one of many artificial intelligence experiments producing art and other entertainment content, including music and videos.소니의 플로우 머신즈 외에도 인공지능이 미술, 음악, 비디오 등 엔터테인먼트와 문화 컨텐츠를 창작하는 시도는 활발하게 이루어지고 있다.In the past there have been inventions that people worried may surpass the artistic abilities of humans, like the camera. While none of these inventions ever really eclipsed human creativity, AI and its deep learning ability may pose a real threat.과거에도 카메라와 같이 인간의 예술적 능력을 능가할 수 있을 것이라는 두려움을 심어준 발명품들은 존재했었다. 하지만 그 중에 실제로 인간의 창의력을 뛰어넘은 기술은 없었던 반면에 인공지능과 딥러닝 기술은 지금까지와는 차원이 다른 위기감을 불러일으키고 있다.“The Next Rembrandt” project applied AI technology to art. A PR campaign for ING, an AI system learnt nearly 170,000 painting fragments from Rembrandt and produced a 3D-printed portrait in the master’s style. The work won two Grand Prix awards at Cannes last year.‘더 넥스트 렘브란트(The Next Rembrandt)’는 인공지능을 미술과 결합한 시도였다. 금융회사 ING의 PR 캠페인으로 시작한 이 프로젝트의 내용은 17만개가 넘는 렘브란트의 그림 조각들을 딥러닝으로 시스템에게 학습시키고 이를 토대로 렘브란트의 그림체를 모방한 초상화를 3-D 프린터로 제작한 것이었다. 이 프로젝트는 작년 칸 광고제에서 두 개의 그랑프리를 수상했다.A team of researchers from Rutgers University, College of Charleston and Facebook’s AI Research Lab developed an AI algorithm to create art pieces that do not mimic any existing style or artists. In essence they were able to teach a machine, using a study of paintings ranging from the 15th to the 20th century, to develop its own distinctive artistic style. Human art critics were not able to tell which paintings were AI-created when presented with the work. Some even gave better evaluations to the AI paintings than those created by human artists.미국의 러트거스 대학교(Rutgers University), 찰스턴 칼리지(College of Charleston)와 페이스북의 인공지능 연구소는 반대로 그 누구의 화풍도 모방하지 않는 인공지능 알고리즘을 개발했다. 연구자들은 15세기와 20세기 중반에 제작된 작품들을 딥러닝으로 학습시켜서 그 시스템 고유의 화풍을 개발하도록 만들었다. 시스템이 내놓은 결과물들을 보고 비평가들은 어떤 그림이 기계가 만든 것인지 구별하지 못했고 심지어 그들 중 일부는 인간이 만든 작품보다 더 후한 평가를 내리기도 했다.In terms of creative video, ad agency McCann Japan made an interesting challenge last year to develop an AI creator robot, AI-CD, that makes television commercials. A database that included all the ads that won Japan’s biggest advertising awards in the previous decade was uploaded to the system. The AI robot and a human creative director were each given an identical remit for a commercial. The ads they produced were put to a national poll and the winner — the human — only just took the victory with 54 percent of the vote.인공지능 영상 분야엔 작년에 광고 대행사 맥칸 재팬이 만든 크리에이티브 디렉터 로봇 AI-CD가 있다. 텔레비전 광고를 제작하는 로봇인 AI-CD는 지난10년 간 수상한 일본의 광고제 작품들을 연구했다. 그 다음에 맥칸은 같은 제품과 같은 광고 메시지로 로봇과 인간 크리에이터가 각각 제작한 텔레비전 광고를 두고 여론 조사를 실시했다. 우승은 사람이 만든 광고에 돌아갔지만 승점은 54퍼센트에 불과했다.Research on AI artists has not yet taken off in Korea, but there is one start-up that has made an app that helps users compose music based on humming. The app, HumOn, reads and draws scores from user’s humming then adds instrumental accompaniment utilizing AI. Users can also choose the music genre they wish to compose, with options ranging from classical to rock music.한국에서 인공지능의 예술 창작에 대한 연구는 아직 활발하지 않다. 그래도 음악에서는 성과를 올린 스타트업이 존재한다. 바로 이용자의 흥얼거림을 토대로 작곡을 해주는 모바일 앱 험온(HumOn)이다. 험온은 이용자의 허밍을 인식해 악보를 만들고 그 선율을 토대로 반주까지 제작해 들려준다. 또한 이용자가 클래식, 락 등 음악의 장르를 선택하면 이에 맞는 반주를 덧입혀 준다.“The trend in social media these days is moving from Twitter’s text, through Instagram’s photos to Snapchat’s videos, which implies a potential growth for music,” said David Choi, Co-Founder of CoolJamm Company which developed the service.앱을 개발한 업체인 쿨잼컴퍼니의 최병익 대표는 “텍스트 기반의 트위터에서 사진 기반의 인스타그램, 동영상 기반의 스냅챗으로 무게 중심이 이동하고 있다. 그렇기 때문에 더 좋은 동영상을 만들기 위한 BGM 시장도 함께 발전할 것이라고 생각한다”고 말했다.송경선 기자 SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]