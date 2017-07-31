[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution <15-1 Entertainment>] Holograms and VR bring you closer to the stars (국문)

[ILLUSTRATED BY BAE MIN-HO]

VR Plus’ show room near Gangnam Station provides a space where visitors can try virtual reality games for a small fee. The venue is Korea’s first VR room and offers visitors the opportunity to try advanced VR devices. [PARK SANG-MOON]

In the center of Seoul, hidden between office buildings, is a white couch that allows visitors to feel like K-pop singer G-Dragon’s girlfriend for a solid five minutes. When a viewer sits on the sofa, a huge screen shows the Hallyu star nonchalantly walking towards them. He sits at the other end of the couch, makes hearts with his fingers and lies down on the viewer’s knees. Some lucky visitors may even get a kiss on the cheek — but of course, this is only on the screen.회사 건물이 즐비한 광화문 한 가운데에는 약 5분 동안 가수 지드래곤의 여자친구로 변신시켜주는 흰색 소파가 있다. 그 위에 앉자마자 소파를 비추는 건너편의 스크린 위로 지드래곤이 태연히 소파를 향해 걸어오는 게 보였다. 그는 소파의 다른 한 쪽을 차지하고 앉아 손으로 하트 모양을 만들고 관람자의 무릎 위에 자연스럽게 눕기도 한다. 볼에 뽀뽀를 해주기도 하는데, 물론 이 모든 것은 화면 안에서만 이루어진다.The second floor of the Korea Tourism Office (KTO) in Gwanghwamun is home to a number of digital attractions using augmented reality (AR). As well as the infatuated G-Dragon, visitors can pose alongside other Big Bang members and stars like 2NE1.광화문에 위치한 한국관광공사 사무실 2층엔 증강현실을 이용한 디지털 기기들이 설치되어 있다. 방문객들은 이 곳에서 지드래곤 이외에도 다른 빅뱅의 멤버들과 2NE1 멤버들과 함께 포즈를 취해 사진을 찍을 수 있다.“A majority of the visitors come in group tours from Asia. Similar Hallyu content using AR technology exists in other areas, but I think our accessibility in the city centers allows people to stop by more easily,” explained a manager at the KTO.“대다수의 관광객들이 아시아권에서 온다. 증강현실 기술을 이용한 한류 컨텐츠들은 다른 곳에도 존재하지만, 아무래도 시내 중심에 위치해있다 보니 사람들이 더 많이 찾아오는 것 같다,”라고 한국관광공사 관계자는 말했다.AR is technology that provides a composite view of the real world with computer graphics laid over it. The most famous example is Pokémon Go, a game that allowed users to catch Pokémon characters that appeared on their phone screen as if they were in the real world.증강현실은 현실 세계에 컴퓨터 그래픽을 덧붙인 이미지를 보여주는 기술이다. 가장 대표적인 예는 포켓몬 고로, 이 게임은 스마트폰을 통해 이용자들이 현실에서 실제로 포켓몬을 잡는 것과 같은 화면을 보여주었다.Virtual reality (VR) differs from AR in that it takes users into a completely immersive computer generated world, as opposed to layering images over reality.가상현실은 사람들의 시야를 완전히 가상의 세계로 끌어들인다는 점에서 현실의 이미지 위에 디지털 이미지를 덧입힌 증강현실과는 대비되는 개념이다.While in the past there was a clear distinction between reality and the 2-D images seen on a television or smartphone screen, the entertainment industry is increasingly moving to embrace AR and VR.과거에는 텔레비전과 스마트폰의 액정으로 현실과 가상의 구분이 뚜렷했다면 최근 엔터테인먼트 업계가 도입하고 있는 가상현실과 증강현실 기술은 그 경계를 무너뜨리고 있다.The big question, then, is whether these new technologies can become more than just a fad and provide a realistic enough experience to become a viable form of entertainment.그렇다면 여기서 제기할 수 있는 질문은 과연 이 신기술들이 단순히 일시적인 유행을 넘어 실제에 가까운 경험을 제공함으로써 엔터테인먼트 업계에 하나의 산업군으로 자리잡을 수 있느냐일 것이다.Over the last few years, K-pop hologram concerts have become increasingly popular. As the name suggests, a hologram of a popular K-pop star is projected onto a stage, allowing audiences to enjoy the performance as if it were live.최근 몇 년 동안 한국 가요계에서는 홀로그램 콘서트가 하나의 장르로 떠올랐다. 이름에서 유추할 수 있듯이 가수의 홀로그램 이미지가 무대 위에 투사되어 마치 라이브 공연을 보는 것과 같은 효과를 주는 기술이다.The first idol group to have their entire concert played via hologram was SHINee in 2012. The company behind the show, D’strict, first introduced the technology with a traditional musician in 2010, but at the time it was not as realistic.2012년에 한국에서 처음으로 홀로그램으로만 된 콘서트 영상을 제작한 가수는 그룹 샤이니였다. 프로젝트에 참여했던 국내 업체 디스트릭트가2010년에 국내 음악인의 사물놀이 공연에 홀로그램 기술을 처음 도입했었지만 당시에는 사실감이 그렇게 높지 않았었다고 했다.“In 2012, we developed technology for a more realistic visualization and we thought ‘why not combine it with a more modern genre like K-pop this time?’” explained Lee Sung-ho, the company’s CEO.디스트릭스 이성호 대표는 “2012년에 사실감을 높이는 연출방법을 개발해서 터득한 후에 ‘이번엔 전통적인 컨텐츠 말고 케이팝이라는 장르와 결합하는 건 어떨까’하는 생각에서 시작했다”라고 했다.D’strict has since organized similar concerts for Girls’ Generation, Psy and Big Bang.그 이후로 디스트릭트는 소녀시대, 싸이와 빅뱅 같은 가수들의 홀로그램 공연도 제작했다.While digitally rendered holograms of performers that are no longer alive — most famously 2Pac and Michael Jackson — have been used in the United States, D’strict was the first company to product an entire concert performed by holograms of K-pop singers.미국에서 팍과 마이클 잭슨 같이 유명 가수들의 공연이 사후에 홀로그램 영상으로 제작된 적은 있지만, 한류 가수들이 30분 넘게 출연하는 콘서트 전체를 홀로그램으로 만든 건 디스트릭트가 처음이다.“Korea is the leading country in operating hologram theaters,” said Lee.이씨는 “홀로그램 공연장을 상업적으로 운영하는 것은 한국이 가장 앞서있다”라고 말했다.Although die-hard fans may not feel like the hologram experience is a suitable replacement, for visiting hallyu enthusiasts it can provide an opportunity to watch their favorite artists perform that they may not otherwise get. Holograms also offer a more cost effective approach to touring.홀로그램 콘서트는 가수와 같은 공기를 호흡하기 위해 공연장을 가는 골수팬들에게는 충분하지 않을 수 있지만 한국을 방문하는 외국인 한류팬들에게는 라이브에 가까운 공연을 볼 수 있는 기회가 된다. 공연 투어에 있어서도 홀로그램은 라이브보다 훨씬 경제적인 효과를 누릴 수 있다.Lee hopes that in the future it might be possible to conduct live fan meetings where an artist stays in Seoul while fans in other countries are sitting in front of live holograms of the star.이씨는 영상을 지체 없이 전송하는 기술이 발전하면 서울에서 아티스트를 촬영한 홀로그램 영상이 동시다발적으로 여러 나라로 전송되는 형태의‘홀로그램 팬 미팅’이 가능해질 수 있다고 했다.Until recently the impetus behind VR technology has generally come from gaming. A focus group study conducted in February, however, found that consumers who were already familiar with VR are looking for content closer to lifestyle activities such as travel, concerts and exercise.가상현실 기술의 발전을 이끌고 있는 엔터테인먼트 분야는 게임이다. 하지만 2월에 가상현실 기술에 어느 정도 익숙한 소비자들을 대상으로 한 포커스 그룹 인터뷰에서 참가자들이 여행, 콘서트, 운동과 같이 라이프스타일 전반에 관련된 가상현실 콘텐츠를 기대하고 있다는 결과가 나왔다.One unexpected area that has recently embraced VR technology is classical music. In September the London-based Philharmonia Orchestra launched a VR app viewable on PlayStation’s VR device. The 3-D video shows the orchestra performing the third movement from Sibelius’ Fifth Symphony at the Southbank Centre, London.가상현실과 결합한 의외의 분야에는 클래식 음악 공연이 있다. 지난 9월, 런던에 본사를 둔 필하모니아 오케스트라는 플레이스테이션의 VR 기기로 상영이 가능한 VR 앱을 출시했다. 앱을 작동시키면 오케스트라가 런던 사우스뱅크 센터에서 시벨리우스 교향곡 5번 3악장을 연주하는 모습을 담은3-D 영상이 흘러나왔다.In pop music, VR is becoming increasingly popular in music videos. Icelandic singer Björk’s VR video for the song “Notget” was awarded the Digital Grand Prix at Cannes Lions last month for its digital graphics combined with VR effects.미 가요계에서 가상현실은 뮤직비디오 제작에 활발히 쓰이고 있다. 아이슬란드 가수 비요크는 Notget이란 노래로 만든 가상현실 뮤직 비디오로 지난해 칸 광고제에서 디지털 그랑프리를 수상했다.Sports broadcasting is also utilizing the new technology. LiveLike is a New York-based start-up that allows fans to meet up in virtual rooms where they can watch live sports games together and interact with each other.스포츠 생중계도 가상현실 기술을 응용한 서비스가 있다. 뉴욕에 본사를 라이브라이크란 스타트업은 디스플레이 기기를 통해 스포츠 팬들을 하나의 가상공간으로 끌어들인다. 사용자는 친구들과 동시에 이 서비스에 접속해 같이 경기를 보고 대화를 나눌 수 있다.The biggest contributor to the development of AR and VR has been the gaming industry. SuperData Research predicted that the VR market will grom from $6.4 billion this year to $40.3 billion by 2020, initially driven by gamers. A Goldman Sachs report estimated that video games will take up almost 40 percent of AR and VR software use by 2025.가상현실과 증강현실 기술의 발전은 게임 산업이 이끌고 있다고 해도 과언이 아니다. 게임 전문미디어 슈퍼데이터 리서치는 가상현실 시장이2017년 64억 달러에서 2020년 404억 달러 규모로 늘어날 것이며 그 선두에는 게임 소비자들이 있을 것이라고 했다. 한 골드만삭스 보고서는2025년에도 가상현실과 증강현실 소프트웨어의 40 퍼센트가 비디오 게임에 사용되고 있을 것이라고 했다.Last year was a big year for the VR and AR gaming industry. Financing reached $1.8 billion last year, easily double the $766 million in 2015 and $822 million in 2014 according to CB Insights. Global IT giants including Facebook, Microsoft and Google also competitively released head-mount devices (HMD) throughout the year. In Korea, Samsung Electronics released the Gear VR.2016년은 가상현실과 증강현실 게임 업계에 기념비적인 해였다. CB인사이츠에 따르면 가상현실과증강현실 업계 투자액은 지난해에 18억 달러를 달성했다. 이는 2015년의 7.6억 달러와 2014년의 8.2억 달러를 가뿐히 넘는 수치였다. 페이스북, 마이크로소프트, 구글 등 글로벌 IT기업들이HMD(head-mounted display, 머리에 탑재하는 디스플레이 기기)를 내놓았다. 한국 업체 중엔 삼성전자가 자사 핸드폰에 끼워 사용할 수 있는 기어 VR을 출시했다.The worldwide success of Pokémon Go was also a significant event that proved the potential influence and commercial profitability of such games. The game raked in $950 million between July and December last year, according to mobile research firm App Annie.세계 곳곳에 포켓몬고가 만들어낸 열풍은 하나의 가능성이라고 여겨졌던 증강현실의 영향력과 수익성을 가시적으로 보여준 사건이었다. 앱 시장 조사 업체 앱 애니에 따르면 지난해 7월 출시한 이후로 6개월 동안 포켓몬고는 총9.5억 달러의 수익을 올렸다.Companies with established intellectual property are now scrambling to jump on the AR and VR craze.포켓몬고와 같이 강력한 IP를 보유한 기업들 역시 증강현실과 가상현실 기술 개발에 열을 올리고 있다.In mid-July, Disney released its first VR game centered on popular Marvel characters. Using Facebook’s Oculus Rift and hand controls, players can physically control characters fighting in a virtual world.7월 중순에 디즈니는 마블 시리즈의 주인공들이 등장하는 가상현실 게임을 출시했다. 이용자들은페이스북의 HMD 오큘러스 리프트와 컨솔을 이용해 가상현실에서 실제 마블 시리즈의 주인공으로 분할 수 있다.Despite this rise in popularity the technology still has obstacles to overcome, including the high price of HMDs and discomfort like weight and dizziness that limits how long users can play games for.업계의 높은 관심에도 불구하고 가상현실과 증강현실 기술은 여전히 넘어야 할 산이 많다. 대중이 접근하기 어려운 HMD의 가격과 이용자들이 일정 기간 이상은 쓰기 힘들어지게 만드는 무게와 어지럼증 또한 개선되어야 할 점으로 꼽힌다.The Pokémon Go phenomenon was a milestone in Korea that really publicized the idea of AR and VR in the country, especially to non-gamers. When the game was first released last year people flocked to the east coast — the only area where it could be played at the time — to try it out.한국에서도 포켓몬고 의 유행은 게임을 즐기지 않는 사람들을 포함한 일반 대중에게 가상현실과 증강현실 게임의 존재를 알려주었다. 지난해에 포켓몬고가 출시됐을 때 일부 지역에서만 플레이가 가능했음에도 불구하고 사람들은 버스와 기차로 몇 시간은 걸리는 거리를 달려 그 게임을 경험해보려고 했다.A year has passed but the gaming scene still lacks a successor to maintain public interest in VR and AR.그 이후로 일년이 지났지만 포켓몬고를 이어 증강현실과 가상현실에 대한 대중의 관심을 이어갈 게임은 아직 등장하지 않았다.“Most Koreans live in apartments where there is not enough room for VR games that require exaggerated movements. This, along with the high price of HMDs, hinders consumers from buying products and enjoying VR at home,” said Dillion Seo, CEO of VoleR Creative, a VR content maker, and former co-founder of Oculus.과거 오큘러스의 개발자였고 현재 볼레 크리에이티브 대표인 서동연 씨는“국내는 대부분 주거 공간이 좁은 관계로 최소 1평 남짓한 오픈 공간을 확보해야 하는 VR 체험은 가정을 중심으로 확산되기가 어렵다. 또한 VR HMD의 높은 구매 가격 형성은 제품의 구매력을 더욱 낮추고 있는 상황이다”라고 말했다.However, the popularity of VR and AR games didn’t completely die down during the past year. The main reason was an increase in the number of places where Koreans could take advantage of the new technology outside of their own homes.그럼에도 불구하고 다행히 지난 1년간 가상현실이나 증강현실에 대한 국내의 관심도는 완전히 사그러들지는 않았다. 그 이유는 집 밖에서 콘텐츠를 즐길 수 있는 장소와 업장들이 그새 많아졌기 때문이다.VR Plus near Gangnam Station in southern Seoul was Korea’s first VR room. The business launched in July last year and has 22 branches operating nationwide. The site has three rooms equipped with HMDs, consoles and screens where customers can enjoy the VR experience without having to buy their own equipment.강남역 근처에 위치한 브이알플러스는 지난해 7월에 한국의 첫 VR방으로 개장했고 현재 전국에 22개의 매장이 운영 중에 있다. 강남에 위치한 쇼룸은HMD, 콘솔, 대형 컴퓨터 화면이 포함된 방 3개가 개인 플레이어들을 위해 구비되어 있다.“The general level of interest in VR has grown thanks to operators like us, but still a majority of consumers visit to try VR for the first time. When a new industry emerges, it takes time for the public to embrace that technology. For now, I think it’s safe to say that we are at that stage,” said Kim Tae-hoon, the company’s marketing manager. There are now about 50 VR rooms in Korea.브이알플러스에서 마케팅을 담당하는 김태훈 대리는 “VR체험존, 혹은VR방 시장의 활성화로 인하여 대중들의 VR 체험 관련 관심도가 많이 상승하였지만 현재까지는 대부분의 이용객들이 처음 VR을 경험 해보기 위해서 오시는 분이 가장 큰 비중을 차지하고 있다”고 말했다.“보통 새로운 사업이 등장하면 그것에 대하여 대중 및 소비자의 수용준비기간을 갖게 마련인데 현재 VR방 시장이 그 단계라고 볼 수 있다.”Although only a year old, variations on VR rooms are already starting to appear. One realm expected to grow this year are venues offering VR pornography. Unlike normal VR rooms that provide a gaming experience, this new variety offers a more intimate space with a comfortable couch where visitors can watch VR videos.등장한 지 일년밖에 안됐지만 최근에는 기존의 VR방과 다른 형태의 업체들도 조금씩 등장하고 있다. 올해 성장이 예상되는 분야는 성인용VR방이다. 게임을 즐기는 VR방과 다르게 이러한 이 업체들은 방문자들이1인용 소파에 앉아 성인 VR비디오를 즐길 수 있는 환경을 제공한다.Although the future of VR and AR games in Korea remains uncertain, there are still positive steps being taken.한국에서 증강현실과 가상현실 게임의 미래는 여전히 불확실하지만 긍정적인 시도들은 조금씩 늘고 있다.Major companies and the government are increasing their investment in VR and AR — particularly after the success of Pokémon Go. Of course, there are no visible outcomes yet but the investment heralds positive change.포켓몬고 이후에 대기업들과 정부 역시 가상현실과 증강현실의 중요성을 깨닫고 투자를 늘리고 있다. 물론 아직 가시적인 성과는 보이지 않지만 투자 증가는 긍정적인 변화로의 조짐이다.“Lotte World, for example, adopted VR headsets on some of its rides last year and is planning to expand it to other contents after finding out that it’s cheaper than establishing a new attraction and effective to bring in more consumers,” said Seo.서동연 대표는 그 예로 지난해 몇몇 인기 놀이 기구에 HMD를 적용했던 롯데월드를 들었다. “롯데는 VR 콘텐츠가 기존 롯데월드 체험 기기들보다 개발비가 훨씬 저렴하고 관객 모객이 유용하다고 판단하여 더 많은 콘텐츠를 시범 도입할 예정인 걸로 알고 있다.”In February the government announced a plan regarding regulations for new technology, including VR and AR. “One difficulty VR and AR companies are facing is that there is no rules at all regarding the industry so we don’t know what rules we may end up violating,” said Song Chae-hoon, a director at Skonec Entertainment, a start-up that develops walking VR attraction games.2월에 정부는 신산업 규제 혁신 방안을 내놓았는데 가상현실과 증강현실도 개선 대상 중 하나였다. “규제와 관련해 업체들이 겪는 한가지 어려움은 규제가 너무 없어서 (뭔가 시도를 했을 때) 어떤 규정을 위반하게 될지 아무도 모른다는 것”이라고 VR 게임 제작 업체 스코넥 엔터테인먼트 대표는 지적했다.For example, guidelines for VR rooms didn’t exist, so operators in different regions had to follow different rules. The reform plan included measures to tackle the problem.한 예로 과거에는 VR방을 위한 규제가 존재하지 않았기 때문에 영업장들이PC방의 규제에 따라야 하는지 카페로 분류되어야 하는지가 명확하지 않았다. 2월의 개혁안에는 VR방에 적합한 시설 기준을 마련하겠다는 내용이 포함되어있다.Apart from AR and VR, major companies are making moves to incorporate emerging technologies into entertainment.가상현실과 증강현실의 분야 외에도 대기업들은 엔터테인먼트와 기술을 융합하기 위해 다양한 시도를 하고 있다.On Friday, KT opened a hologram concert hall, K-Live, in Songdo City. This is the fourth K-Live concert hall established by the mobile carrier.지난 7월 28일에 이동통신사 KT의 홀로그램 극장 K-Live가 송도 트리플스트리트에 개관했다. 서울, 싱가포르, 광주에 이은 4번째 오픈이었다.In mid-July, SM Entertainment and mobile carrier SK Telecom inked a strategic partnership to cross purchase stocks in each other’s subsidiaries. The match was intended to create synergy between SK Telecom’s technology — such as artificial intelligence — and SM Entertainment’s intellectual property and fan base.7월 17일에는 SM 엔터테인먼트와 SK 텔레콤이 계열사 간 지분 양수도를 통해 협력 관계를 맺었다. 두 회사의 결합은 인공지능 등 SK 텔레콤이 보유한 기술력과 SM 엔터테인먼트 소속 스타들의 지적 재산권과 팬들의 로열티 간 시너지를 의도한 것이다.“Both companies are respective leaders in ICT technology and entertainment,” the company said in a statement. “The convergence of ICT and entertainment content is expected to accelerate in the future.”SK 텔레콤은 “ICT와 콘텐츠 분야의 최강자인 양사의 전략적 제휴로 한류 산업은 새로운 전기를 맞을 것으로 기대된다. 앞으로 AI 기반의 개인 맞춤형으로 콘텐츠를 제공하는 서비스가 등장하는 등 ICT와 콘텐츠의 융합이 가속화 될 전망이기 때문이다”라며 기대를 표명했다.송경선 기자 SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]